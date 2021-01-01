A few of our injuries must be due to cumulative fatigue and lack of recovery time between games.
Arsenal played 3 games in January. We played 7 times.
And that comes immediately after the heavy December/Christmas schedule of 8 games.
I think that was evident when we played them in our first game in February.
The 2 legged semi finals in the League cup needs to be binned immediately. How on earth is it fair to reward a successful team with less of a winter break, than other teams who have exited it in earlier rounds? Its just plain wrong.
With Jotas injury, whilst most likely accidental on Saturday, I think it has been coming. We have joked several times in recent matches about how he has been allowed to be handled by defenders. That must, in some way, get into defenders heads, as they must be aware that, for some reason, you appear to be allowed to hold on to him with 2 arms, unlike with other players.
I noticed this particularly in the Arsenal game. I watched Gabriel holding him with 2 arms wrapped around him, to prevent him from moving towards the ball. Jota complained, as did Klopp. Nothing happened, and it has continued.