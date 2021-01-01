A few of our injuries must be due to cumulative fatigue and lack of recovery time between games.

Arsenal played 3 games in January. We played 7 times.

And that comes immediately after the heavy December/Christmas schedule of 8 games.



I think that was evident when we played them in our first game in February.



The 2 legged semi finals in the League cup needs to be binned immediately. How on earth is it fair to reward a successful team with less of a winter break, than other teams who have exited it in earlier rounds? Its just plain wrong.



With Jotas injury, whilst most likely accidental on Saturday, I think it has been coming. We have joked several times in recent matches about how he has been allowed to be handled by defenders. That must, in some way, get into defenders heads, as they must be aware that, for some reason, you appear to be allowed to hold on to him with 2 arms, unlike with other players.

I noticed this particularly in the Arsenal game. I watched Gabriel holding him with 2 arms wrapped around him, to prevent him from moving towards the ball. Jota complained, as did Klopp. Nothing happened, and it has continued.



