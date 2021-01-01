« previous next »
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:20:22 pm
Why would it be Elliott/Gakpo/Diaz for the next two games if this (unsubstantiated) rumour is that Mo is missing Luton?

At least one game then. And maybe the Final depending on who you want to believe.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 04:22:13 pm
Play Gordon/Clark against who, Luton or Chelsea?
the next game, where in that hypothetical scenario diaz and gakpo are our only senior forwards available
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:23:55 pm
the next game, where in that hypothetical scenario diaz and gakpo are our only senior forwards available

You could play Robbo / Kostas on left and Gomez / Bradley in a 4-4-2 formation.
Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 04:28:15 pm »
Theres literally nobody at this stage saying that either Salah is out on Wednesday or Nunez is out for 2 weeks other than King on a podcast.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 04:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:28:15 pm
Theres literally nobody at this stage saying that either Salah is out on Wednesday or Nunez is out for 2 weeks other than King on a podcast.

Its possibly based on assumption but I doubt either play on Wednesday.
Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 04:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:29:36 pm
Its possibly based on assumption but I doubt either play on Wednesday.

Its based on exactly what 90% of their shit is based on - getting spun for interactions; youve got Gorst earlier saying Jones was hoping to be back for the final which was never going to happen (and Bascombe has now confirmed wont happen), the Egyptian press with trust me bro as their source on Salah.

There may well be something truth in it but all of it in the meantime is just journos spinning the topic for interactions.

Infuriating.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 04:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:32:18 pm
Its based on exactly what 90% of their shit is based on - getting spun for interactions; youve got Gorst earlier saying Jones was hoping to be back for the final which was never going to happen (and Bascombe has now confirmed wont happen), the Egyptian press with trust me bro as their source on Salah.

There may well be something truth in it but all of it in the meantime is just journos spinning the topic for interactions.

Infuriating.

Its shit.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 04:34:37 pm »
I know it's only Luton and all but I think a big effort is needed crowd wise on Wednesday. We should still beat them with those absences but until its safe show them no quarter.

The timing is terrible. Must win league match in the week then a cup final at the weekend just as the actual fixture congestion begins. Testing couple of weeks for the senior forwards and perhaps others.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 04:36:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:34:37 pm
I know it's only Luton and all but I think a big effort is needed crowd wise on Wednesday. We should still beat them with those absences but until its safe show them no quarter.

Its a huge game.

Puts pressure on Arsenal and City at weekend. Arsenal also have CL this week.
Offline MH41

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
A few of our injuries must be due to cumulative fatigue and lack of recovery time between games.
Arsenal played 3 games in January. We played 7 times.
And that comes immediately after the heavy December/Christmas schedule of 8 games.

I think that was evident when we played them in our first game in February.

The 2 legged semi finals in the League cup needs to be binned immediately. How on earth is it fair to reward a successful team with less of a winter break, than other teams who have exited it in earlier rounds? Its just plain wrong.

With Jotas injury, whilst most likely accidental on Saturday, I think it has been coming. We have joked several times in recent matches about how he has been allowed to be handled by defenders. That must, in some way, get into defenders heads, as they must be aware that, for some reason, you appear to be allowed to hold on to him with 2 arms, unlike with other players.
I noticed this particularly in the Arsenal game. I watched Gabriel holding him with 2 arms wrapped around him, to prevent him from moving towards the ball. Jota complained, as did Klopp. Nothing happened, and it has continued.

Online Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 04:46:48 pm »
Dont think in my over 35 years of following us have I seen so many injury prone players..I mean every fucking week there is at least 1-2 injuries,even after getting rid of Keita and the Ox!We need to stop passing the buck its nothing to do with other teams being too physical its either they are being over worked in training or we have a totally incompetent medical team cause its past the stage were its just bad luck.How can a team like Man City who have a smaller squad and who play the same amount of games as us never get anywhere near the shit we get with players always being out?
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 04:46:48 pm
Dont think in my over 35 years of following us have I seen so many injury prone players..I mean every fucking week there is at least 1-2 injuries,even after getting rid of Keita and the Ox!We need to stop passing the buck its nothing to do with other teams being too physical its either they are being over worked in training or we have a totally incompetent medical team cause its past the stage were its just bad luck.How can a team like Man City who have a smaller squad and who play the same amount of games as us never get anywhere near the shit we get with players always being out?

Man City lost KDB for half a season and Halland for a while. Grealish is also now out along with one of their defenders.

We have more players out but saying players like Trent and Dom are injury prone is factually incorrect.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 04:46:48 pm
Dont think in my over 35 years of following us have I seen so many injury prone players..I mean every fucking week there is at least 1-2 injuries,even after getting rid of Keita and the Ox!We need to stop passing the buck its nothing to do with other teams being too physical its either they are being over worked in training or we have a totally incompetent medical team cause its past the stage were its just bad luck.How can a team like Man City who have a smaller squad and who play the same amount of games as us never get anywhere near the shit we get with players always being out?

Absolute tosh. It's been one of the highest seasons for injuries to players all over the league and you are blaming the medical team and manager for it! Say nothing of the fact that we're going for four competitions which always tests the fitness levels of a squad. We had these amounts of injuries the last time we were fighting for four competitions as well, coincidence? I don't think so.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:50:05 pm
Man City lost KDB for half a season and Halland for a while. Grealish is also now out along with one of their defenders.

We have more players out but saying players like Trent and Dom are injury prone is factually incorrect.
Yep, its Arsenal who we need to have checked.. They must have some top quality placenta over in North London.
Online jepovic

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 04:54:02 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:52:37 pm
Yep, its Arsenal who we need to have checked.. They must have some top quality placenta over in North London.
Werent they  famous for injury problems for many years?
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 04:54:22 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:52:37 pm
Yep, its Arsenal who we need to have checked.. They must have some top quality placenta over in North London.

They exited both domestic Cups early so that will have helped.

Their squad has injuries already so lets see how they cope with CL being back.
Online Raid

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
The 4-1 win was great but if we lose Jota and Darwin for any substantial period of time then that is almost a new style of play.

Need some positive updates on Darwin asap!
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 04:57:09 pm
The 4-1 win was great but if we lose Jota and Darwin for any substantial period of time then that is almost a new style of play.

Need some positive updates on Darwin asap!

Nothing on Joyces timeline but some people quoting him saying he thinks Nunez is out for 2 weeks. 
