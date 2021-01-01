So angry about the ref taking so long to book anyone. It should have been done earlier then you wouldn't have had players flying into Jota in the way they did. They let too many things go now.
A lot of the concern for Jota seems to be based on the fact he was stretchered off, as far as I remember it he stood up ready to walk off like a human being but the ref pointed him to the other side and the long walk around the pitch, Jota got back on the floor and more or less said stuff you, bring the stretcher on.So maybe it's not as bad as we believe.One of them was coming off for Salah against Luton anyway and it was very likely to have been Jota.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I was reading one of the Brentford fans forums after. They seem to think we were very dirty and wanted Endo Sent off and Darwins goal disallowed due to Virgil's tackle before clearing. A weird bunch I must say.
mate I know you mean well but I am sorry the fact he tried to stand doesnt mean anythingPlayers have tried to play on with broken legs
Liverpool are awaiting further assessment of Diogo Jota's knee injury with the Portugal international determined to play a part in the end-of-season run-in for Jurgen Klopp's side
Jota will be out for ages. Deal with it.Curtis? If it is a high ankle sprain, then its similar to what Glenn Johnson did a couple of times. Once he was out for about a week, the other time I think it was 4-6 weeks (if I recall correctly!)
Is it any wonder Welshy left RAWK when we have a back alley medical expert that is Tepid?
I wouldn't know mate. I bow to your expertise?
No idea why you've decided you're the injury expert.
He's a school nurse.
Does he have a twitter presence like babuyagu?
Have you heard about Dave Whelan and the FA Cup Final?
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1759523245844299905QuoteLiverpool are awaiting further assessment of Diogo Jota's knee injury with the Portugal international determined to play a part in the end-of-season run-in for Jurgen Klopp's side
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]