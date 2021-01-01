So angry about the ref taking so long to book anyone. It should have been done earlier then you wouldn't have had players flying into Jota in the way they did. They let too many things go now.



Not sure if that would had made a difference. There wasn't really any bad fouls in the first 10 mins, well none worse than the ones Brentford dived for. If refs booked players for every foul then Endo would be lucky to stay on!