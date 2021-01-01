I honestly just think the best policy is going as strong as we can in every game and we see what it results in come the end of May. The Southampton game would be an exception, and if we can rotate ahead of the City game in Europe providing we get a nice draw it'd be welcome. Aside from that, every league game from now on will probably have a cup final feel, and on Sunday we have, you know, an actual cup final. I'm hoping we can make the changes for the FA Cup tie and still win because we'd be so close to Wembley again. As for Europe, I'd still be going as strong as we can really, I know winning the league would be more notable but every European game should be an equal priority for LFC. If we were in the Conference League I'd have just played kids every game but this is still a competition we should aim to win as favourites, we aren't like Arsenal who'd throw it away despite never winning a genuine pot in Europe.



Some players might have to be tested over the next few months, but the situation requires it when the rewards are potentially so great. I'll understand if we go out of the cup but beyond that it's really important we beat Chelsea on Sunday and hopefully eventually find ourselves in Dublin winning another European trophy, which even for a club of our size doesn't come around every day.



The only real, set in stone priority is the next game. Beat Luton Football Club. Literally all we have to do even if someone actually loses their leg in the process. It isn't even their leg by the way, it's Liverpool's leg.