Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,498
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 09:56:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:06 am
Most of the players we rely on will no doubt play most of if not all 180 minutes over the break, so not like they'll get a rest there either.

It's pretty much 2 games a week from here on in.

They will but I am looking at our situation until that break.

This could be make or break for our season. I think it may be beneficial to go through in FA Cup rather than going to Goodison and getting ragged around the pitch with so many players out and only get two fouls.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,554
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:39:03 am
Okay, but you take my point.

Whether people want us to or not, we wont be playing the kids in the FA Cup is what Im getting at.


When you look at the calendar were facing over that time and the injuries Im not sure thats true - at the minimum theyll be some kids starting. 
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,307
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:06 am
Most of the players we rely on will no doubt play most of if not all 180 minutes over the break, so not like they'll get a rest there either.

It's pretty much 2 games a week from here on in.

Trying to look on the bright(er) side, its the same in terms of workload for City and Arsena players too. Yes they have fewer injuries but Arsenal still have a few quad players out so wont be able to rotate quite as much as theyd like. Guardiola is a bit of a weirdo in terms of not trusting some squad members and not making as many subs in a game, or if he does, making them a bit later. So theyll all be demanding a lot of big minutes from their important players.

Well see. The Nunez and Salah rumours are the ones which will be annoying. I feel we can cope with what we have of those two are still available. If they both miss the next couple of games then we really are light in attack. Not going to over stress for now. Keep the fingers crossed.

Edit - and forgot Arsenal are out of the cup so they may not have quite the same fixture congestion as us and City but they will have big CL distractions. We could do with their Porto tie being in the balance going into the second leg so they have to go strong in that one too.
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:59:58 am

When you look at the calendar were facing over that time and the injuries Im not sure thats true - at the minimum theyll be some kids starting.

By team of kids Im imagining Shrewsbury at home a couple of years ago.

Of course theyll be some younger players starting, Ive said myself I expect McConnell to start.

Its not going to be a team of kids though, at least Id be very surprised if it is.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:39:03 am
Okay, but you take my point.

Whether people want us to or not, we wont be playing the kids in the FA Cup is what Im getting at.

It'll depend on how the next week goes, as it stands no but a few more injuries and Chelsea going to extra time and we likely won't have much choice, hopefully doesn't come to that though.
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,192
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 10:15:41 am »
I honestly just think the best policy is going as strong as we can in every game and we see what it results in come the end of May. The Southampton game would be an exception, and if we can rotate ahead of the City game in Europe providing we get a nice draw it'd be welcome. Aside from that, every league game from now on will probably have a cup final feel, and on Sunday we have, you know, an actual cup final. I'm hoping we can make the changes for the FA Cup tie and still win because we'd be so close to Wembley again. As for Europe, I'd still be going as strong as we can really, I know winning the league would be more notable but every European game should be an equal priority for LFC. If we were in the Conference League I'd have just played kids every game but this is still a competition we should aim to win as favourites, we aren't like Arsenal who'd throw it away despite never winning a genuine pot in Europe.

Some players might have to be tested over the next few months, but the situation requires it when the rewards are potentially so great. I'll understand if we go out of the cup but beyond that it's really important we beat Chelsea on Sunday and hopefully eventually find ourselves in Dublin winning another European trophy, which even for a club of our size doesn't come around every day.

The only real, set in stone priority is the next game. Beat Luton Football Club. Literally all we have to do even if someone actually loses their leg in the process. It isn't even their leg by the way, it's Liverpool's leg.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:25 am by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,192
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 10:22:41 am »
A link from twitter says Jones is waiting to see whether he can feature in the final. If that turns out to be true (It's Paul Gorst) then you'd have to take that as really good news even if he does miss it.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 10:26:12 am »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/mohamed-salah-diogo-jota-injury-28659195

A bit of positivity in here I guess. Always puts any nonsense to one side that Jota hasn't had a scan yet.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 10:26:26 am »
If there is one positive from this mad injury fog-of-war, its that it must be even more frustrating for opposition managers trying to prepare to face us. There's a big difference between facing the pace of Nunez and Salah vs what eg Eliott and Gakpo bring. Obviously I would prefer the former, but still.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 10:32:12 am »
Salah if confirmed, Szoboszlai and Trent feeling the same injuries again on their first proper game back. Not a great look for the medical team. Thiago is Thiago so that's not on them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,498
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:12 am
Salah if confirmed, Szoboszlai and Trent feeling the same injuries again on their first proper game back. Not a great look for the medical team. Thiago is Thiago so that's not on them.

Its bad enough with two of them getting reinjured.

Adding in Mo would be laughable.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:35:19 am
Its bad enough with two of them getting reinjured.

Adding in Mo would be laughable.

3 players getting reinjured with the same injury is not just a coincidence and internal questions should be asked.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,498
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 11:08:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:59:04 am
3 players getting reinjured with the same injury is not just a coincidence and internal questions should be asked.

Are the players pushing the return?

Are we taking a chance? We have been overly cautious with injuries before so seems odd.

Are the Medical Team not good enough?

Are we training too hard?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,318
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 11:19:28 am »
I chose not to believe Salah is re-injured again. But him starting against Luton, with the Cup final on Sunday was always going to be a stretch.

Jota is just terrible luck all round, given how well he was playing the fact he allows us to rotate our forwards so well.

Darwin, I refuse to believe is injured. For me, I only want us to concentrate on winning the 13 remaining league games to set up the drama Klopp deserves in that Wolves match at Anfield, and the glorious send off.

Ironically, if winning the F.A. Cup game puts off a Knarly Everton game in the league a bit while we get injured players back, maybe that is the way to go.

We are not likely planning to lose at home to Southampton anyway.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 11:26:08 am »
"This is my information and I hope that the news is not true, but it is largely true."

Covering all bases, there.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 11:26:08 am
"This is my information and I hope that the news is not true, but it is largely true."

Covering all bases, there.

Well, it is largely true
Logged

El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 12:15:38 pm »
Which begs the question, which bits arent? And if they arent true, why mention them?
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
A lot of the concern for Jota seems to be based on the fact he was stretchered off, as far as I remember it he stood up ready to walk off like a human being but the ref pointed him to the other side and the long walk around the pitch, Jota got back on the floor and more or less said stuff you, bring the stretcher on.
So maybe it's not as bad as we believe.
One of them was coming off for Salah against Luton anyway and it was very likely to have been Jota.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 12:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:21:30 pm

One of them was coming off for Salah against Luton anyway and it was very likely to have been Jota.

Not much consolation if hes out for months!
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 12:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:21:30 pm
A lot of the concern for Jota seems to be based on the fact he was stretchered off, as far as I remember it he stood up ready to walk off like a human being but the ref pointed him to the other side and the long walk around the pitch, Jota got back on the floor and more or less said stuff you, bring the stretcher on.
So maybe it's not as bad as we believe.
One of them was coming off for Salah against Luton anyway and it was very likely to have been Jota.

He sat his arse back down because of the pain.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
