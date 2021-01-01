It would be totally on-brand for us if Salah aggravated his injury and is out for weeks. Guess we'll see, but it's true that bad injury news tweets turn out to be true 100% of the time... lots on here thought the Ali tweets were bollocks, too.



However, not sure we can blame the medical staff if this one turns out to be true - we clearly didn't want to bring Mo on in the 44th minute, but with two of our players snapped in half we had little choice. Fixture congestion, going up against a cheating oil state, take your pick. If we win the League Cup I really hope we play the U12s in the FA Cup: one domestic cup is enough, I want the league & Europa