Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:07:33 pm
As much as it’s all ‘twitter bollocks’ at the moment, unfortunately most of these have turned out to be true when it comes to players being injured.

Imagine that, would mean we would be missing Alisson, Trent, Jones, Jota, Salah, Thiago, Nunez, Szoboszlai.

The front three would be Gakpo, Diaz and Elliott?
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:20:48 pm
That he hasnt had a scan?  Very reliable source. 

That he has almost certainly ruptured ligaments and will miss the rest of the season?  Speculation of course, but from the same source.
Someone not on twitter?

Well, that's quite the definitive claim (no scan) - hopefully we get the 8 weeks news soon, and the source is embarrassed as the alternative would be horrible
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:00:51 pm
As I said best wait for Tuesday presser.
https://www.yallakora.com/epl/2829/news/467189/%d9%85%d8%b5%d8%af%d8%b1-%d9%84%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%a7-%d9%83%d9%88%d8%b1%d8%a9-%d8%b4%d9%83%d9%88%d9%83-%d8%ad%d9%88%d9%84-%d9%84%d8%ad%d8%a7%d9%82-%d8%b5%d9%84%d8%a7%d8%ad-%d8%a8%d9%85%d9%88%d8%a7%d8%ac%d9%87%d8%a9-%d9%84%d9%88%d8%aa%d9%88%d9%86-%d8%aa%d8%a7%d9%88%d9%86-#HP_FeaturedArea

This is a reliable Egyptian source. It's good to verify things before sharing but in this social media age, any negative story is true I guess.

He's not match fit but it's not a surprise is it with a final on Sunday?
Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
Thank you

Hotel Schubert from Only Fools
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
https://www.yallakora.com/epl/2829/news/467189/%d9%85%d8%b5%d8%af%d8%b1-%d9%84%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%a7-%d9%83%d9%88%d8%b1%d8%a9-%d8%b4%d9%83%d9%88%d9%83-%d8%ad%d9%88%d9%84-%d9%84%d8%ad%d8%a7%d9%82-%d8%b5%d9%84%d8%a7%d8%ad-%d8%a8%d9%85%d9%88%d8%a7%d8%ac%d9%87%d8%a9-%d9%84%d9%88%d8%aa%d9%88%d9%86-%d8%aa%d8%a7%d9%88%d9%86-#HP_FeaturedArea

This is a reliable Egyptian source. It's good to verify things before sharing but in this social media age, any negative story is true I guess.

He's not match fit but it's not a surprise is it with a final on Sunday?

Not being match fit and aggravating an injury are two different things. If he is aggravated a hamstring injury then that’s at minimum a two week layoff.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
Not being match fit and aggravating an injury are two different things.
Did you read the article??
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
https://www.yallakora.com/epl/2829/news/467189/%d9%85%d8%b5%d8%af%d8%b1-%d9%84%d9%8a%d9%84%d8%a7-%d9%83%d9%88%d8%b1%d8%a9-%d8%b4%d9%83%d9%88%d9%83-%d8%ad%d9%88%d9%84-%d9%84%d8%ad%d8%a7%d9%82-%d8%b5%d9%84%d8%a7%d8%ad-%d8%a8%d9%85%d9%88%d8%a7%d8%ac%d9%87%d8%a9-%d9%84%d9%88%d8%aa%d9%88%d9%86-%d8%aa%d8%a7%d9%88%d9%86-#HP_FeaturedArea

This is a reliable Egyptian source. It's good to verify things before sharing but in this social media age, any negative story is true I guess.

He's not match fit but it's not a surprise is it with a final on Sunday?

Quote
Doubts are are over the participation of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool player, in the Luton Town match scheduled for next Wednesday evening.



Liverpool are due to play against Luton Town next Wednesday evening at Anfield in the 26th week's calculations.

Salah was involved in the Brentford meeting, on Saturday, where he scored and made in a meeting that was decided by the "Reds" with a score (4-1) within the 25th week.

A Liverpool source told Lala Koura on Sunday evening that Salah was not fit to participate 100%, explaining that there were doubts about his participation mainly in Wednesday's meeting.

Salah, 31, suffered a back muscle injury in the African Cup of Nations "Cote d'Ivoire 2023", specifically in Egypt's meeting against his Ghanaian counterpart in the second round of the group stage.

Liverpool suffered more than one injury in all lines, starting with goalkeeper Alison Baker alongside defender Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, quarterback Domnik Soboslay, Kurts Jones, Diogo Jotta and Thiago Alcantara, along with forward Darwin Nuñez.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool lead the English Premier League with 57 points, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and four points for Manchester City, which has a postponed match against Brentford that will be played next Tuesday evening.
phil236849

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm
Thats like that footy game in the 90s that had to misspell every name as they didnt have the licensing 🤣🤣
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
Get Grobellar on the drinks. Its urinating time.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm
How many times must Tepid get clowned on social media?  ;D
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:19:55 pm
How many times must Tepid get clowned on social media?  ;D
i'm taking great reassurance from his track record as the injury whisperer!
LiverBirdKop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:16 pm
Imagine that, would mean we would be missing Alisson, Trent, Jones, Jota, Salah, Thiago, Nunez, Szoboszlai.

The front three would be Gakpo, Diaz and Elliott?
Who's Thiago?
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm
i'm taking great reassurance from his track record as the injury whisperer!

Ive only started reading stuff on here again the past month. When did Tepid gain a reputation for making things up? Hes usually quite dismissive of transfer rumours when theyre clearly bullshit.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
Kurts Jones was particularly good in Tango and Cash.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm
i'm taking great reassurance from his track record as the injury whisperer!
in this case I wouldnt
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
Ive only started reading stuff on here again the past month. When did Tepid gain a reputation for making things up? Hes usually quite dismissive of transfer rumours when theyre clearly bullshit.
not general, just injury-based!
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 11:40:16 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
Ive only started reading stuff on here again the past month. When did Tepid gain a reputation for making things up? Hes usually quite dismissive of transfer rumours when theyre clearly bullshit.
Just passing on what Ive been told.
GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 11:43:14 pm
It would be totally on-brand for us if Salah aggravated his injury and is out for weeks. Guess we'll see, but it's true that bad injury news tweets turn out to be true 100% of the time... lots on here thought the Ali tweets were bollocks, too.

However, not sure we can blame the medical staff if this one turns out to be true - we clearly didn't want to bring Mo on in the 44th minute, but with two of our players snapped in half we had little choice. Fixture congestion, going up against a cheating oil state, take your pick. If we win the League Cup I really hope we play the U12s in the FA Cup: one domestic cup is enough, I want the league & Europa
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm
Thought the Salah article was just implying he's not in contention to start/play against Luton - which wouldn't be a huge shock.

Was probably scheduled to play half an hour or something at the weekend, but with injury time played about an hour-ish. With two games this week, along with extended minutes, it's always been a realistic chance he'd not start against Luton (or potentially even get a night off), in order to make playing as close to 90 in the final as possible
GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm
Yes, I agree a sub appearance vs. Luton was always the likely option. If he doesn't even make the bench then I'll be worried.
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm

My only hope is that the Mo news is some bollocks from a bitter Egyptian. There was every chance Mo would sit on Weds to save him for the final but were getting used to every bad rumour being true.
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4741 on: Yesterday at 11:59:30 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm
My only hope is that the Mo news is some bollocks from a bitter Egyptian. There was every chance Mo would sit on Weds to save him for the final but were getting used to every bad rumour being true.
That would make sense, partly depends on how Nunez is as well. Needs game time and we have a final next week. If it's going badly he would come on earlier, better and we may not need him except for some game time.
crewlove

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4742 on: Today at 12:04:32 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:43:14 pm
It would be totally on-brand for us if Salah aggravated his injury and is out for weeks. Guess we'll see, but it's true that bad injury news tweets turn out to be true 100% of the time... lots on here thought the Ali tweets were bollocks, too.

To be honest, Ali's tweets were coming from sources usually correct this season, so it was a little bit naive to deny it as bollocks. With Salah the only thing info I saw was that he is not match fit yet, so he probably won't start against Luton. I don't where the reaggrevation stuff is coming from.

Shame we can not focus on just playing football these last few months. Just too many injuries, but maybe we will not let them get us.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4743 on: Today at 12:12:17 am
With the Salah stuff I wouldnt even bother with it unless someone can find an actual article stating hes re-aggravated his injury, and even the. It obviously depends on the quality of the source.

I think its just the aggregator accounts spinning the story for interactions.

More worried about Nunez to be honest.
