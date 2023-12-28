Jota is more physical and tend to get into a lot of scuffles.
For Mo and Virg, their opposite number respect them so much that they are given more space. For example, nobody rushes to Mo because he can make you look silly and very few bother attacking Virg.
Its not just impact and tackles that cause injuries; and in Mo's case, he gets manhandled quite a bit.
Unfortunately, just some players bodies are more robust/ lucky in avoiding muscle strains/ problems than others.
Mo and VVD being good examples of more robust bodies.
But then you just get tackles like the Pickford on VVD and Jota today, and it doesn't matter how robust or lucky you are