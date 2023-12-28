« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4560 on: Today at 03:54:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:53:16 pm
Play the kids in the Europa and FA Cup. Ill volunteer to play up front. Im not pressing any players though.
What are you on about? We're not Arsenal.

Even with no injuries,  you can't guarantee that we'll win the league if we "focus" on it.  This is Liverpool FFS.
Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4561 on: Today at 03:59:04 pm
Imagine city losing Ederson, Bernardo, and Foden in one half then talking Haaland off as a precaution. On top of Rodri and de Bruyne being out
Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,218
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4562 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm
Quote from: MinnyRed on Today at 03:59:04 pm
Imagine city losing Ederson, Bernardo, and Foden in one half then talking Haaland off as a precaution. On top of Rodri and de Bruyne being out


Thing is City have zero injuries now
Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4563 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm
Teams take a heavy handed approach against us because they know they will get away with it.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4564 on: Today at 04:07:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:36:52 pm
Five matches before we play City in all 4 comps.

Two in PL, Final, Europa League and FA Cup.

I actually thought City game was earlier in March

Hopefully a fair handful of the players out are ready by then. I doubt Jota and Jones will be but if you can have Trent, Szoboszlai and Allison back then sound
Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4565 on: Today at 04:07:56 pm
I know players can be unlucky with injuries. But why do some get more injured than others. Salah and Virgil play alot and rarely get injured. Is it stretching yoga diet. Mo and Ronaldo seem to take great care of their bodies. Sturridge and Tiago are constantly injured. Jota every season gets injured. Suarez was another machine like.
Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4566 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:07:56 pm
I know players can be unlucky with injuries. But why do some get more injured than others. Salah and Virgil play alot and rarely get injured. Is it stretching yoga diet. Mo and Ronaldo seem to take great care of their bodies. Sturridge and Tiago are constantly injured. Jota every season gets injured. Suarez was another machine like.

It's a combination of things its not just a simple thing.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4567 on: Today at 04:10:55 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:07:56 pm
I know players can be unlucky with injuries. But why do some get more injured than others. Salah and Virgil play alot and rarely get injured. Is it stretching yoga diet. Mo and Ronaldo seem to take great care of their bodies. Sturridge and Tiago are constantly injured. Jota every season gets injured. Suarez was another machine like.
Jota is more physical and tend to get into a lot of scuffles.

For Mo and Virg, their opposite number respect them so much that they are given more space. For example,  nobody rushes to Mo because he can make you look silly and very few bother attacking Virg.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,161
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4568 on: Today at 04:11:42 pm
Surely people don't want players rested in Europe. It's our best chance of a trophy minus next Sunday. The best thing that can happen is winning the first leg comfortably then rotating in the second. All in on Dublin being Klopp's farewell trophy, we have to win it. Hopefully we get a kind draw where maybe a few changes are possible.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4569 on: Today at 04:12:41 pm
But fuck this "we should throw other competitions" lark. We shouldn't be throwing realistic opportunities to win things.

It reminds me of Neville saying we needed to throw the CL to focus on the league. Very weak mentality.
Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,393
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4570 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:10:55 pm
Jota is more physical and tend to get into a lot of scuffles.

For Mo and Virg, their opposite number respect them so much that they are given more space. For example,  nobody rushes to Mo because he can make you look silly and very few bother attacking Virg.

Its not just impact and tackles that cause injuries; and in Mo's case, he gets manhandled quite a bit.

Unfortunately, just some players bodies are more robust/ lucky in avoiding muscle strains/ problems than others.

Mo and VVD being good examples of more robust bodies.

But then you just get tackles like the Pickford on VVD and Jota today, and it doesn't matter how robust or lucky you are
Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4571 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:11:42 pm
Surely people don't want players rested in Europe. It's our best chance of a trophy minus next Sunday. The best thing that can happen is winning the first leg comfortably then rotating in the second. All in on Dublin being Klopp's farewell trophy, we have to win it. Hopefully we get a kind draw where maybe a few changes are possible.

Don't think anyone in the first team wouldn't be warranted to start a Europa League game, if it was Champions League maybe different but even the "fringe players" are good enough in my opinion.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,031
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4572 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:07:56 pm
I know players can be unlucky with injuries. But why do some get more injured than others. Salah and Virgil play alot and rarely get injured. Is it stretching yoga diet. Mo and Ronaldo seem to take great care of their bodies. Sturridge and Tiago are constantly injured. Jota every season gets injured. Suarez was another machine like.

Did you actually see the challenges that happened to Jota today. One where someone actually lands on his knee?  :butt
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4573 on: Today at 04:15:47 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:14:27 pm
Did you actually see the challenges that happened to Jota today. One where someone actually lands on his knee?  :butt

Pretty sure there was stud marks on the inside of his knee
Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4574 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:13:24 pm
Don't think anyone in the first team wouldn't be warranted to start a Europa League game, if it was Champions League maybe different but even the "fringe players" are good enough in my opinion.

Lets see who we draw.if an easy team then there will be room for rotation.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,786
  • Indefatigability
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4575 on: Today at 04:18:02 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:07:56 pm
I know players can be unlucky with injuries. But why do some get more injured than others. Salah and Virgil play alot and rarely get injured. Is it stretching yoga diet. Mo and Ronaldo seem to take great care of their bodies. Sturridge and Tiago are constantly injured. Jota every season gets injured. Suarez was another machine like.
Because everyone is built differently and some can cope with elite-level sport better than others.
