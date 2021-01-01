« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

rawcusk8

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm »
Oh fuck off!!!
Vegeta

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm »
I make us third favorites because honestly, there is a new injury every week. I really don't see Arsenal or City having these issues in the run-in; we are cursed.
Wingman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm
Who hasn't picked up an injury this season?

Me. Ive been fit (ahem) all season and I havent made a single match day squad. Thought I might get a game or two while Mo was at the AFCON, nothing. I reckon Xabi will appreciate me though so Im sticking around
AmanShah21

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm »
Actually this isn't an awful time for Kelleher to get some game time -
Brentford
Luton
Chelsea
Soton
Forest
Europa Round of 16 Away leg

He would have in all likelihood started against Chelsea. Soton is another where he should be starting even though Ali has been the FA Cup goalie this season. He has also rotated for Europa League games so it's not strange if he plays that one. For the league games, only Brentford press high and aggressive so as long as he navigates that, he should have all the confidence needed for the rest. Hopefully the cavalry is back to fitness for City which is after the Forest Game.
Gili Gulu

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Actually this isn't an awful time for Kelleher to get some game time -
Brentford
Luton
Chelsea
Soton
Forest
Europa Round of 16 Away leg

He would have in all likelihood started against Chelsea. Soton is another where he should be starting even though Ali has been the FA Cup goalie this season. He has also rotated for Europa League games so it's not strange if he plays that one. For the league games, only Brentford press high and aggressive so as long as he navigates that, he should have all the confidence needed for the rest. Hopefully the cavalry is back to fitness for City which is after the Forest Game.

I'll disagree about the Brentford game. Given some of the recent decisions given by the officials where goalkeepers are bumped about in dead ball situations and go unpunished, and that Brentford see corners and free-kicks as a main weapon against us, I'd have much preferred Alisson to be playing this game. I think we'll be playing Gomez at full-back to increase our ability in the air. We're really going to have to concentrate on avoiding corners and free-kicks.
Realgman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Time for Kelleher to really step up now, I agree the Brentford game is huge now for him, and us... this is where he can make his name truly... We have to win this game against Brentford, or, in my opinion we're cooked...
Caps4444

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm »
Lets see what the scans show..the one he picked up v Norwich first game of 19/20 season kept him out for 6 games?
Im praying hes back for City.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm
Lets see what the scans show..the one he picked up v Norwich first game of 19/20 season kept him out for 6 games?
Im praying hes back for City.

10 games I think.
jckliew

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 01:32:45 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
10 games I think.
That was when Adrian played in the World Club final?
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 01:45:04 am »
Super Cup final.

Ali played in the World Club final.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 02:02:25 am »
What is wrong with our goal scoring god Ali ?
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 02:05:50 am »
If it's any consolation, Spurs announced that their two full-backs (Udogie and Porro) are both out for weeks with injuries, the latter a hammy picked up in training. So we're not the only ones killing our stars in the background. Just the juiced-up cheats who are immune.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 02:07:31 am »
It doesn't.

And fuck Spurs  ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 02:33:15 am »
Some need to stop underestimating this group and accept that we have a good squad.
Avens

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 07:18:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm

Unless you are those cheating c*nts, you need to prioritise.

Haven't you written off our chances of the league anyway? Or do you want us to play the kids in the league and prioritise the cups? It's hard to keep up with the different stages of the doom cycle.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm


I'm sure some people will say it's our own fault because of the way we play/train etc. But it doesn't half feel like this manager is cursed. Two of the last three seasons totally derailed by injuries, and now this.

It's got nothing to do with intensity or whatever when your goalkeeper is picking up his second muscle injury within a few months. Sometimes it's just bad luck.
Caps4444

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 09:06:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
10 games I think.

Im sure Ali played in game 8 or 9 at our 1-1 draw at Old Trafford?
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:05:50 am
If it's any consolation, Spurs announced that their two full-backs (Udogie and Porro) are both out for weeks with injuries, the latter a hammy picked up in training. So we're not the only ones killing our stars in the background. Just the juiced-up cheats who are immune.

Two injuries? The crying pricks will be calling it a "crisis" again.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 09:13:54 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:06:57 am
Im sure Ali played in game 8 or 9 at our 1-1 draw at Old Trafford?

10 all comps I guess? CL group games and Super Cup final included.
DangerScouse

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 09:44:11 am »
With a bit of luck Jurgen will confirm pregame that "Ali felt something in training" and it's only precautionary!
Caps4444

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 10:27:42 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:13:54 am
10 all comps I guess? CL group games and Super Cup final included.

Put 2 international breaks in that and he was probably out for 10 weeks.and if I recall he wasnt doing anything, he just felt it suddenly while standing still.
DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 01:02:09 pm »
Ridiculous this, anything more than the League Cup (which will now be 10 times harder without Curtis and Dom) this season will be one of the most remarkable achievements of Jurgen's career.
Tonyh8su

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 01:05:25 pm »
Fuck me. What is it with us? Do we EVER have a player just go down and get back up again? Every game someone goes down, it's a fucking game ending and potentially long-term injury.
Caligula?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:02:09 pm
Ridiculous this, anything more than the League Cup (which will now be 10 times harder without Curtis and Dom) this season will be one of the most remarkable achievements of Jurgen's career.

Absolutely. Salah comes back and we lose another one immediately. Pretty sure by the time Dom and Ali come back we'll have lost another 2-3.
Kop Kings

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm »
Is there any update on Ali?
Tokyoite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 01:08:19 pm »
It really feels like someone gets injured every other game for us, what a fucking nightmare.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:05:25 pm
Fuck me. What is it with us? Do we EVER have a player just go down and get back up again? Every game someone goes down, it's a fucking game ending and potentially long-term injury.

You watch Arsenal or whoever and the physio is on multiple times a match and there's never a problem. You can guarantee with us the minute the physio comes on that's the last you'll see of the player for a while.

The season seems cursed for us again.
jckliew

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 01:11:48 pm »
Another one????
Tokyoite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Dear god not Jota too  :no
DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Fucking hell, this is fucking sick. What the hell is going on.
RedSamba

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm »
what the fuck is going on
tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4431 on: Today at 01:12:48 pm »
That looks like a bad one for Jota, knee bent the wrong way when the player landed on him.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4432 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm »
Brentford being rough fucks doesn't help
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4433 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Fuck off world you fucking prick
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4434 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
I give up, honestly. What is the point?
Kop Kings

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4435 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm »
Baldy Pep definitely using voodoo dolls on our players
Caligula?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4436 on: Today at 01:13:11 pm »
The thug lands on his knee. He can't even walk off. That's Jota out for a few weeks minimum.

This is beyond ridiculous now.
Tonyh8su

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4437 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:05:25 pm
Fuck me. What is it with us? Do we EVER have a player just go down and get back up again? Every game someone goes down, it's a fucking game ending and potentially long-term injury.

FUCK...MEEEEEEEEEE
MJD-L4

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4438 on: Today at 01:13:24 pm »
Christ we just can't catch a break  :butt
TheShanklyGates

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4439 on: Today at 01:13:26 pm »
This is sickening.
