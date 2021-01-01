Who hasn't picked up an injury this season?
Actually this isn't an awful time for Kelleher to get some game time -BrentfordLutonChelseaSotonForestEuropa Round of 16 Away legHe would have in all likelihood started against Chelsea. Soton is another where he should be starting even though Ali has been the FA Cup goalie this season. He has also rotated for Europa League games so it's not strange if he plays that one. For the league games, only Brentford press high and aggressive so as long as he navigates that, he should have all the confidence needed for the rest. Hopefully the cavalry is back to fitness for City which is after the Forest Game.
Lets see what the scans show
..the one he picked up v Norwich first game of 19/20 season kept him out for 6 games?Im praying hes back for City.
10 games I think.
Unless you are those cheating c*nts, you need to prioritise.
If it's any consolation, Spurs announced that their two full-backs (Udogie and Porro) are both out for weeks with injuries, the latter a hammy picked up in training. So we're not the only ones killing our stars in the background. Just the juiced-up cheats who are immune.
Im sure Ali played in game 8 or 9 at our 1-1 draw at Old Trafford?
10 all comps I guess? CL group games and Super Cup final included.
Ridiculous this, anything more than the League Cup (which will now be 10 times harder without Curtis and Dom) this season will be one of the most remarkable achievements of Jurgen's career.
Fuck me. What is it with us? Do we EVER have a player just go down and get back up again? Every game someone goes down, it's a fucking game ending and potentially long-term injury.
