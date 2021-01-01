Who hasn't picked up an injury this season?
Actually this isn't an awful time for Kelleher to get some game time -BrentfordLutonChelseaSotonForestEuropa Round of 16 Away legHe would have in all likelihood started against Chelsea. Soton is another where he should be starting even though Ali has been the FA Cup goalie this season. He has also rotated for Europa League games so it's not strange if he plays that one. For the league games, only Brentford press high and aggressive so as long as he navigates that, he should have all the confidence needed for the rest. Hopefully the cavalry is back to fitness for City which is after the Forest Game.
Lets see what the scans show
..the one he picked up v Norwich first game of 19/20 season kept him out for 6 games?Im praying hes back for City.
10 games I think.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.97]