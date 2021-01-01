« previous next »
Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
Oh fuck off!!!
Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
I make us third favorites because honestly, there is a new injury every week. I really don't see Arsenal or City having these issues in the run-in; we are cursed.
Yesterday at 10:05:23 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm
Who hasn't picked up an injury this season?

Me. Ive been fit (ahem) all season and I havent made a single match day squad. Thought I might get a game or two while Mo was at the AFCON, nothing. I reckon Xabi will appreciate me though so Im sticking around
Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Actually this isn't an awful time for Kelleher to get some game time -
Brentford
Luton
Chelsea
Soton
Forest
Europa Round of 16 Away leg

He would have in all likelihood started against Chelsea. Soton is another where he should be starting even though Ali has been the FA Cup goalie this season. He has also rotated for Europa League games so it's not strange if he plays that one. For the league games, only Brentford press high and aggressive so as long as he navigates that, he should have all the confidence needed for the rest. Hopefully the cavalry is back to fitness for City which is after the Forest Game.
Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Actually this isn't an awful time for Kelleher to get some game time -
Brentford
Luton
Chelsea
Soton
Forest
Europa Round of 16 Away leg

He would have in all likelihood started against Chelsea. Soton is another where he should be starting even though Ali has been the FA Cup goalie this season. He has also rotated for Europa League games so it's not strange if he plays that one. For the league games, only Brentford press high and aggressive so as long as he navigates that, he should have all the confidence needed for the rest. Hopefully the cavalry is back to fitness for City which is after the Forest Game.

I'll disagree about the Brentford game. Given some of the recent decisions given by the officials where goalkeepers are bumped about in dead ball situations and go unpunished, and that Brentford see corners and free-kicks as a main weapon against us, I'd have much preferred Alisson to be playing this game. I think we'll be playing Gomez at full-back to increase our ability in the air. We're really going to have to concentrate on avoiding corners and free-kicks.
Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm
Time for Kelleher to really step up now, I agree the Brentford game is huge now for him, and us... this is where he can make his name truly... We have to win this game against Brentford, or, in my opinion we're cooked...
Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm
Lets see what the scans show..the one he picked up v Norwich first game of 19/20 season kept him out for 6 games?
Im praying hes back for City.
Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm
Lets see what the scans show..the one he picked up v Norwich first game of 19/20 season kept him out for 6 games?
Im praying hes back for City.

10 games I think.
Today at 01:32:45 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
10 games I think.
That was when Adrian played in the World Club final?
Today at 01:45:04 am
Super Cup final.

Ali played in the World Club final.
Today at 02:02:25 am
What is wrong with our goal scoring god Ali ?
Today at 02:05:50 am
If it's any consolation, Spurs announced that their two full-backs (Udogie and Porro) are both out for weeks with injuries, the latter a hammy picked up in training. So we're not the only ones killing our stars in the background. Just the juiced-up cheats who are immune.
Today at 02:07:31 am
It doesn't.

And fuck Spurs  ;D
Today at 02:33:15 am
Some need to stop underestimating this group and accept that we have a good squad.
