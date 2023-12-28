Does feel like we train too hard, I get it's needed to keep up our intensity but we get so many soft tissue injuries, getting to the point it could derail the season, especially with us still on course for 3 finals and the league.
So did he do it in training?
Or perhaps its because of the numerous games we are involved in. The last time we were in four competitions our injuries were also bad. They don't seem to train too hard from what I have seen, it's not like they are going at it full tilt.
This is new the norm...intensity of football too much now with players knocking in 50..60..games a year..the strain will tell physically.. you need 30 player first team level squad now.
Aye, hate myself for it but sometime I do wish we'd sack off the FA/Carabao cups.
Absolute disaster that. At some point some games may have to get sacrificed in terms of literally playing the kids. We dont even have the Europa League to consider right now either.
Kinell.Our squad is strong enough to cope. People love overreacting.
Unless you are those cheating c*nts, you need to prioritise.
Absolute disaster that.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
with alison out we need virg and konate to step up
That will be handball, surely?
Even Klopps pulled his hammie while he's been here.
Heres my spectacularly ill informed and speculative opinion.We will have trained in the morning as the Brentford game is early. Thus, Alisson will have trained, and Klopp will have seen him train.As such hes probably felt a twinge in his hammy after the warm down and he isnt being risked.Wont play Luton, wasnt playing the cup final anyway. He will be back the match after that (although that is the cup too, so why risk it??).See if my guess work is wrong! (If his leg has to be amputated can I apologise now for putting the mockers on him)
Never known a keeper get injured as frequently as Alisson.
