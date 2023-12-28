« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Schmarn

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:38:44 pm

Its season after season of these injuries. Way more than the other big clubs playing similar number of games. Obviously we dont know the details but someone inside the club ought to be looking into this. These arent unfortunate impact injuries either.

Hard enough beating the cheats without this.
Solomon Grundy

  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:40:43 pm
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Never known a keeper get injured as frequently as Alisson.
Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:41:05 pm
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 06:41:05 pm »
Does feel like we train too hard, I get it's needed to keep up our intensity but we get so many soft tissue injuries, getting to the point it could derail the season, especially with us still on course for 3 finals and the league.
jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:41:13 pm
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 06:41:13 pm »
It's always the same when you are in a number of competitions the physical wear and tear is more intense on players. Also some of them are approaching their 30's when repeated injuries such as hamstrings can re-occur. Hopefully, it's not too bad.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:41:53 pm
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 06:41:53 pm »
Great news.
jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:43:10 pm
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 06:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:41:05 pm
Does feel like we train too hard, I get it's needed to keep up our intensity but we get so many soft tissue injuries, getting to the point it could derail the season, especially with us still on course for 3 finals and the league.

Or perhaps its because of the numerous games we are involved in. The last time we were in four competitions our injuries were also bad. They don't seem to train too hard from what I have seen, it's not like they are going at it full tilt.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:45:59 pm
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm »
So...something like

Kelleher

Robertson
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Mac Allister
Jones

Nunez
Jota
Salah

Bench Adrian, Quansah, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gap, Diaz, Gravenberch, Bradley, McConnell

Still plenty of options.
disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:46:56 pm
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
He's prone to missing a game here and there is our Ali. Seems classic Liverpool that you have the best keeper around and this happens. Then again Salah has basically been indestructible for us for seven years and Mane was pretty much the same.

Kelleher had a good game last week so hopefully he can do well, at least he won't be rusty at Wembley. Here's hoping he can fucking stay fit too. Alisson back for Man City/Europe would be more than beneficial though.
Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:48:53 pm
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
Yeah, hopefully it's not serious or just precautionary. Last few weeks have been frustrating though, just can't get a settled team.
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:49:10 pm
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
Ali only missed two games earlier on in the season with the same injury.
DangerScouse

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:53:35 pm
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm »
Who hasn't picked up an injury this season?
Hestoic

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:55:59 pm
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 06:55:59 pm »
Kelleher needs his 5 apps for a medal anyway.
FlashingBlade

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:58:38 pm
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 06:58:38 pm »
This is new the norm...intensity of football too much now with players knocking in 50..60..games a year..the strain will tell physically.. you need 30 player first team level squad now.
amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:04:14 pm
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 07:04:14 pm »
Losing players every week. This is mental.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:06:48 pm
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm »
So did he do it in training?
Phineus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:13:18 pm
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 07:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:06:48 pm
So did he do it in training?

Klopp mentioned he was back in the presser so assuming so?
Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:19:10 pm
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 07:19:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:43:10 pm
Or perhaps its because of the numerous games we are involved in. The last time we were in four competitions our injuries were also bad. They don't seem to train too hard from what I have seen, it's not like they are going at it full tilt.

Aye, hate myself for it but sometime I do wish we'd sack off the FA/Carabao cups.
Kashinoda

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:21:55 pm
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm »
killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:28:25 pm
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 07:28:25 pm »
Absolute disaster that. At some point some games may have to get sacrificed in terms of literally playing the kids. We dont even have the Europa League to consider right now either.
disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:30:39 pm
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 07:30:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:58:38 pm
This is new the norm...intensity of football too much now with players knocking in 50..60..games a year..the strain will tell physically.. you need 30 player first team level squad now.

In many cases yes but I feel it's a bit different in the case of Alisson. Never really known many keepers to pick up a few niggly ones which might put you out here and there as he has over the past five years. It's a huge shame.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:19:10 pm
Aye, hate myself for it but sometime I do wish we'd sack off the FA/Carabao cups.

Alisson himself hasn't been overplayed this season though, only one European game and two cup ties come March. In general squad management has been fine all season and we haven't really had to deal with an abundance of games, over Christmas for example it was a really nice schedule with the dead rubber European game in Belgium and a break from Boxing day to New Years day. This is the stage where it probably begins to take more of a toll, it's three games in eight days starting tomorrow, then a cup tie a few days after a big final, and a few league games from the beginning to middle of March with a Europa League first leg sandwiched in there too. It'll be harder for sure but given the enormity of the task and it being Klopp's final season everyone will have to give it everything.

Don't want to think bad thoughts but there's a chance by the time European football begins again the league could basically be beyond us. Hope it doesn't happen but at that stage the Europa League becomes even bigger. Southampton we should be able to manage with a few changes here and there.
disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:34:18 pm
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:25 pm
Absolute disaster that. At some point some games may have to get sacrificed in terms of literally playing the kids. We dont even have the Europa League to consider right now either.

I really hope this doesn't keep happening for Alisson. I'd hate to get him back in March and the same thing happens so we're going into more huge league/European games without him.

There's a chance the games you talk of seeing players rested becomes the league as well. If come the end of the City match we're four points or more behind it's basically gone IMO, probably not our own fault but it may just be that way. Attention should turn to the Europa League/FA Cup then because a couple of pieces of silver are needed this season with the side we've got and Klopp departing.

Good job Joe Gomez has just got a week off. I've a feeling his next couple of weeks might be a bit busy again. In general some players are going to need to put some almighty shifts in before the end of the season.
lindylou100

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:44:21 pm
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 07:44:21 pm »
Has this been confirmed or is it just rumours?
jizzspunk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:44:53 pm
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:41:05 pm
Does feel like we train too hard, I get it's needed to keep up our intensity but we get so many soft tissue injuries, getting to the point it could derail the season, especially with us still on course for 3 finals and the league.

It's Rondo's or Head Tennis
Complete myth in modern football working hard on the training ground, they spend more time in the gym
MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:46:32 pm
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:25 pm
Absolute disaster that. At some point some games may have to get sacrificed in terms of literally playing the kids. We dont even have the Europa League to consider right now either.
Kinell.

Our squad is strong enough to cope. People love overreacting.
killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:49:41 pm
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:46:32 pm
Kinell.

Our squad is strong enough to cope. People love overreacting.


Unless you are those cheating c*nts, you need to prioritise.
MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:54:37 pm
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 07:54:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:41 pm

Unless you are those cheating c*nts, you need to prioritise.
We've been without our best player for almost two months and we've been fine.

Stop obsessing about City.
Fitzy.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:55:46 pm
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:25 pm
Absolute disaster that.
Its annoying. It might disrupt stuff. But absolute disaster? Im not convinced.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:57:05 pm
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 07:57:05 pm »
Just another challenge, we pass 99% under Jurgen. Onwards.
TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:59:10 pm
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 07:59:10 pm »
Heres my spectacularly ill informed and speculative opinion.

We will have trained in the morning as the Brentford game is early.

Thus, Alisson will have trained, and Klopp will have seen him train.

As such hes probably felt a twinge in his hammy after the warm down and he isnt being risked.

Wont play Luton, wasnt playing the cup final anyway.  He will be back the match after that (although that is the cup too, so why risk it??).

See if my guess work is wrong! ;D

(If his leg has to be amputated can I apologise now for putting the mockers on him)
lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:09:39 pm
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 08:09:39 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:29:59 pm
with alison out we need virg and konate to step up

That will be handball, surely?
Agent99

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:11:34 pm
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm »
Even Klopps pulled his hammie while he's been here.
Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:12:21 pm
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 08:12:21 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:09:39 pm
That will be handball, surely?

Need to get Henchoz back.
Brain Potter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:17:03 pm
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 08:17:03 pm »
Alisson needs to start including a fitness prayer into his routine.
DangerScouse

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:18:49 pm
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 08:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:11:34 pm
Even Klopps pulled his hammie while he's been here.

Haha . . very true!
Air Jota

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:19:40 pm
« Reply #4394 on: Today at 08:19:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:59:10 pm
Heres my spectacularly ill informed and speculative opinion.

We will have trained in the morning as the Brentford game is early.

Thus, Alisson will have trained, and Klopp will have seen him train.

As such hes probably felt a twinge in his hammy after the warm down and he isnt being risked.

Wont play Luton, wasnt playing the cup final anyway.  He will be back the match after that (although that is the cup too, so why risk it??).

See if my guess work is wrong! ;D

(If his leg has to be amputated can I apologise now for putting the mockers on him)

The way things have gone this season, he'll be out for 8 weeks or something
lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:20:50 pm
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 08:20:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:25 pm
Absolute disaster that. At some point some games may have to get sacrificed in terms of literally playing the kids. We dont even have the Europa League to consider right now either.

Need to put big boy/girl pants on.

We're going to get injuries now. Just have to roll with it, Klopp style.
RJH

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:24:28 pm
« Reply #4396 on: Today at 08:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:40:43 pm
Never known a keeper get injured as frequently as Alisson.

Not familiar with a bloke called Chris Kirkland?
