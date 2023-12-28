This is new the norm...intensity of football too much now with players knocking in 50..60..games a year..the strain will tell physically.. you need 30 player first team level squad now.



Aye, hate myself for it but sometime I do wish we'd sack off the FA/Carabao cups.



In many cases yes but I feel it's a bit different in the case of Alisson. Never really known many keepers to pick up a few niggly ones which might put you out here and there as he has over the past five years. It's a huge shame.Alisson himself hasn't been overplayed this season though, only one European game and two cup ties come March. In general squad management has been fine all season and we haven't really had to deal with an abundance of games, over Christmas for example it was a really nice schedule with the dead rubber European game in Belgium and a break from Boxing day to New Years day. This is the stage where it probably begins to take more of a toll, it's three games in eight days starting tomorrow, then a cup tie a few days after a big final, and a few league games from the beginning to middle of March with a Europa League first leg sandwiched in there too. It'll be harder for sure but given the enormity of the task and it being Klopp's final season everyone will have to give it everything.Don't want to think bad thoughts but there's a chance by the time European football begins again the league could basically be beyond us. Hope it doesn't happen but at that stage the Europa League becomes even bigger. Southampton we should be able to manage with a few changes here and there.