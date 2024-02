He's prone to missing a game here and there is our Ali. Seems classic Liverpool that you have the best keeper around and this happens. Then again Salah has basically been indestructible for us for seven years and Mane was pretty much the same.



Kelleher had a good game last week so hopefully he can do well, at least he won't be rusty at Wembley. Here's hoping he can fucking stay fit too. Alisson back for Man City/Europe would be more than beneficial though.