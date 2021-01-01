« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Air Jota

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4280 on: Today at 05:35:49 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:34:58 pm
Are there any timescales for both ?

No exact time given past the cup final, in the articles published regarding it
Garlic Red

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4281 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm
Itll be interesting if we do get Alonso. Those Spanish/Catalan medical staff dont half appear to be able to produce regular scientific miracles
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4282 on: Today at 05:44:22 pm
Nothing our fans love more than an opportunity to have a go at the club

Tough on the lads (although can we trust Bascombe, I thought he was a shite source) but at least with Bradley I am not as concerned
Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4283 on: Today at 05:47:55 pm
Trent over extended his knee against Arsenal didnt he? As opposed to a muscle strain or tear? Is that just bad luck rather than being overplayed.
CHOPPER

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4284 on: Today at 05:53:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:47:55 pm
Trent over extended his knee against Arsenal didnt he? As opposed to a muscle strain or tear? Is that just bad luck rather than being overplayed.

His knee!?....That's Liverpool football clubs, knee!
Lynndenberries

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4285 on: Today at 05:57:01 pm
Szoboszlai is the bigger concern. We have options to replace Trent, but dont think we have anyone who can replace Doms skill set
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4286 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:47:55 pm
Trent over extended his knee against Arsenal didnt he? As opposed to a muscle strain or tear? Is that just bad luck rather than being overplayed.

He was given the runaround by Martinelli and left exposed in an intense game which was his fiest start after coming back. Ideally he'd have been on the bench and got half an hour but Bradley was out.

If Gomez or Bradley weren't out he probably wouldn't have started last week either. This is how injuries build up.
Dree

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4287 on: Today at 06:17:59 pm
Shit luck having to rush Trent back last weekend.

Midfield might be okay. Grav needs to step up, but I imagine Endo Mac and Jones will be the starting 3 for the next few weeks.
duvva 💅

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4288 on: Today at 06:19:18 pm
I see the report on Trent but not on Szoboszlai is he out of the final as well?
crewlove

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4289 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:19:18 pm
I see the report on Trent but not on Szoboszlai is he out of the final as well?

Bascombe says he is out as well.
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4290 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm
Very odd about Dom since he was running outside last week. Guessing it wasn't responding well.
duvva 💅

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4291 on: Today at 06:52:01 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 06:19:45 pm
Bascombe says he is out as well.
👍 double shit news. Neither have like for like replacements but we do have excellent options across the squad if we can get most everyone else back
No666

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4292 on: Today at 06:57:12 pm
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 06:19:45 pm
Bascombe says he is out as well.
Does he? This is the relevant paragraph from his article of today:

But Dominik Szoboszlai is another key player who is a serious doubt for the cup final as he undergoes treatment for a hamstring issue. Klopp revealed last Friday that he is unsure the Hungarian will recover in time for Wembley.

If you ask him, he plays the final definitely, said Klopp last week. But I dont know. He will see. He is running outside. Some players I see running outside and I think, Ok, they are back and then it can still take a while. We have to see.

Chris~

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4293 on: Today at 07:40:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:57:45 pm
He was given the runaround by Martinelli and left exposed in an intense game which was his fiest start after coming back. Ideally he'd have been on the bench and got half an hour but Bradley was out.

If Gomez or Bradley weren't out he probably wouldn't have started last week either. This is how injuries build up.
Why would it have been ideal he got  only half an hour? He'd played two games prior building up fitness at about 30 minutes each and was planned to play 60 in the Arsenal game, which he did. Trent will start the majority of games he's fit for and the club clearly thought he was fit for both
Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4294 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:57:12 pm
Does he? This is the relevant paragraph from his article of today:

But Dominik Szoboszlai is another key player who is a serious doubt for the cup final as he undergoes treatment for a hamstring issue. Klopp revealed last Friday that he is unsure the Hungarian will recover in time for Wembley.

If you ask him, he plays the final definitely, said Klopp last week. But I dont know. He will see. He is running outside. Some players I see running outside and I think, Ok, they are back and then it can still take a while. We have to see.


Yeah. Was about to say he isnt ruled out completely yet.
Avens

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4295 on: Today at 09:09:58 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 04:49:11 pm


No we dont know anything about the behind the scenes regarding Trents rehab or the process. Its not as if Klopp talked about it as he did in the Jota scenario

The only reason we would is if the manager or club told us, like Klopp did in regards to Jota. Who also made it clear that the player had two training sessions already, before he played him for 6 minutes, its not as if he went straight into a game with no rehab, no training sessions or played too much.

You're spot on with this AJ. People are very quick to fill the gaps in insider knowledge with criticism. It also seems like we were pretty unlucly with injuries/flu/personal reasons which forced Klopp's hand in terms of playing Trent on the weekend. These things happen - we're certainly not the only club to have had injuries this season.
ac

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4296 on: Today at 10:31:12 pm
 Trent, Sobozlai and Thiago all rushed back and now likely to be out for longer. Suspect Bajcetic was also rushed back.  Reeks of incompetence from the medical team
classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4297 on: Today at 10:36:18 pm
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:31:12 pm
Trent, Sobozlai and Thiago all rushed back and now likely to be out for longer. Suspect Bajcetic was also rushed back.  Reeks of incompetence from the medical team
If we hypothetically imagine there is incompetence involved, for the sake of discussion, it's not necessarily on the medical team.

For example, in the article that set out issues with filling/retaining senior medical roles and set out suggestions of some internal departmental conflicts (eg between conditioning team and between medial recovery/rehab team - if i remember rightly) it was suggested that the senior people in conditioning seemed more likely to win out on occasions of disagreement.
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4298 on: Today at 10:36:28 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 04:28:26 pm
With both Dom and Trent coming back from injury and re-injuring themselves shortly after their respective returns, I don't think it's unfair to question whether the medical staff have had a bit of a 'mare here, but at the same time without any further context/info we shouldn't all pile in on them and start playing the blame game either. Let's see what Klopp-meister Flex says in his next press conference and go from there...

Klopp will take responsibility even if he was poorly advised. He's not an Owl.
