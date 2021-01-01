Bascombe says he is out as well.



Does he? This is the relevant paragraph from his article of today:But Dominik Szoboszlai is another key player who is a serious doubt for the cup final as he undergoes treatment for a hamstring issue. Klopp revealed last Friday that he is unsure the Hungarian will recover in time for Wembley.If you ask him, he plays the final definitely, said Klopp last week. But I dont know. He will see. He is running outside. Some players I see running outside and I think, Ok, they are back and then it can still take a while. We have to see.