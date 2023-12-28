Whilst most are focusing on the league cup final, it also reduces our options for rotation before that game.
Brentford on Saturday and Luton midweek are just as important. Hopefully we can avoid further injuries or a suspension.
We can't expect Bradley to play those 3 games, but I guess Gomez will be RB now, with Robertson and Tsimikas on LB duty.
We will have to rely on Macallister, Jones, Endo, Elliot, Gravenberch (who was carrying an injury last week) to see us through in the midfield options, maybe assisted by Clark and McConnell?