« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107] 108   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 395973 times)

Offline calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 03:33:01 pm »
Trent out of League Cup final according to Joyce.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1757789304565186672
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 03:33:01 pm
Trent out of League Cup final according to Joyce.

Lovely.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 03:33:01 pm
Trent out of League Cup final according to Joyce.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1757789304565186672

Looks like he was rushed back.

Any date on his return ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 03:38:46 pm »
FFS!!!!

Bradley to the rescue.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 03:39:04 pm »
not surprised that trent misses the cup final

conor to start

will be interesting to see if dom is back
Logged

Offline crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 03:39:22 pm »
Szoboszlai same thing according to Bascombe.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,773
  • Indefatigability
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
Shame for Trent - has been excellent most of the season. Suspension, illness and bereavement led to him being included in the starting lineup.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 03:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:37:47 pm
Looks like he was rushed back.

Any date on his return ?
They have him 3 games of building up minutes and was injured nearly 2 weeks after the first one of then, I'm not sure how he was rushed back
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 03:43:01 pm »
Gutted for the lad, but hopefully its just a few weeks - well need him. 

Good we have Conor back in the squad, and Gomez is over his illness. 
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 03:44:10 pm »
Arghhh our players are so injury prone ! Gutted for the guys to miss the final.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 03:45:56 pm »
Lovely, just the Jurgen PC and friday training pics for the usual extra bad news to come now.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 03:48:51 pm »
So if those reports are correct, then both Trent and Szobo have suffered recurrences of the previous injuries.  Not good, are we rushing players back too early?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 03:50:01 pm »
This season surely has to go down as one of our worst under Klopp for injuries?

Can't remember it being so frequent. We literally can't go 1 week without another player getting injured.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,412
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 03:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:50:01 pm
This season surely has to go down as one of our worst under Klopp for injuries?

Can't remember it being so frequent. We literally can't go 1 week without another player getting injured.
The year after we won the title was desperate

Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk played about 30 games between them, Henderson had to fill in cb and he missed the last three months.

Jota was out about 3-4 months at one point too

Thiago played one game, missed a few with covid and then missed ages after Everton away
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 03:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:50:01 pm
This season surely has to go down as one of our worst under Klopp for injuries?

Can't remember it being so frequent. We literally can't go 1 week without another player getting injured.

Did you forget 20/21?

On a seperate note I wish people would stop immediately blaming the club/staff and questioning if we are rushing players back, when they have no knowledge about the behind the scenes
Logged

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 04:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:41:00 pm
They have him 3 games of building up minutes and was injured nearly 2 weeks after the first one of then, I'm not sure how he was rushed back

Its a lazy accusation, especially given the staff we have, its not as is if we hired a bunch of amateurs, Klopp included
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 04:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 03:59:03 pm
Did you forget 20/21?

On a seperate note I wish people would stop immediately blaming the club/staff and questioning if we are rushing players back, when they have no knowledge about the behind the scenes

Do you think it's just bad luck that we keep getting all these injuries, season after season?  Personally, I think it's the demands of our style of play that's likely the most to blame, we're probably one of the most intense teams in Europe.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,933
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm »
I;m with fatso on this. Majority of these palyers have had 7 years atleast of Kloppo training and intensity. The body can last only so much.  ;D
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,773
  • Indefatigability
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 04:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:50:01 pm
This season surely has to go down as one of our worst under Klopp for injuries?

Can't remember it being so frequent. We literally can't go 1 week without another player getting injured.
Havent done a comparison but I dont think its as bad as other seasons that come to mind - ie 20/21
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,773
  • Indefatigability
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:00:19 pm
Do you think it's just bad luck that we keep getting all these injuries, season after season?  Personally, I think it's the demands of our style of play that's likely the most to blame, we're probably one of the most intense teams in Europe.
Possibly. The benefits far outweigh the cost. Plus, other sides have been hit badly this season over Christmas.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4260 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:05:07 pm
Possibly. The benefits far outweigh the cost. Plus, other sides have been hit badly this season over Christmas.

It'll be interesting to see how we get on next season, assuming the medical staff stick around.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,773
  • Indefatigability
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 03:59:03 pm
Did you forget 20/21?

On a seperate note I wish people would stop immediately blaming the club/staff and questioning if we are rushing players back, when they have no knowledge about the behind the scenes
Baseless, unqualified accusations you say?

Welcome to the internetlet me show you around.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 03:59:03 pm
Did you forget 20/21?

On a seperate note I wish people would stop immediately blaming the club/staff and questioning if we are rushing players back, when they have no knowledge about the behind the scenes
i agree with this  the manager has to take the word of the medical staff and the player
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 04:07:02 pm »
Everyone's getting injuries, its not rocket science. Too much football.
Logged

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 04:21:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:00:19 pm
Do you think it's just bad luck that we keep getting all these injuries, season after season?  Personally, I think it's the demands of our style of play that's likely the most to blame, we're probably one of the most intense teams in Europe.

Im not sure if you are genuinely asking me, or you assumed I believe its bad luck because of what I said. The demands of our play can def be a cause, so can the football schedule, intensity of the games, and players own histories, so I agree with you, however that doesnt mean they were rushed back by our staff
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,656
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 04:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 04:21:02 pm
Im not sure if you are genuinely asking me, or you assumed I believe its bad luck because of what I said. The demands of our play can def be a cause, so can the football schedule, intensity of the games, and players own histories, so I agree with you, however that doesnt mean they were rushed back by our staff

Sure, but at the same time it also doesn't mean they weren't rushed back by our staff.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,524
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4266 on: Today at 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 03:59:03 pm
Did you forget 20/21?

On a seperate note I wish people would stop immediately blaming the club/staff and questioning if we are rushing players back, when they have no knowledge about the behind the scenes

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-medical-staff-diogo-jota-burnley-goal/bltdc2954dbf0d735d0

"Jurgen Klopp says he went against the advice of Liverpool's medical staff when he sent Diogo Jota on to score in his team's 2-0 win against Burnley."
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4267 on: Today at 04:26:31 pm »
Gomez and Bradley can step up in Trents absence.

Dom isnt easily replace in midfield though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4268 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm »
With both Dom and Trent coming back from injury and re-injuring themselves shortly after their respective returns, I don't think it's unfair to question whether the medical staff have had a bit of a 'mare here, but at the same time without any further context/info we shouldn't all pile in on them and start playing the blame game either. Let's see what Klopp-meister Flex says in his next press conference and go from there...
Logged

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4269 on: Today at 04:31:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:32 pm
Sure, but at the same time it also doesn't mean they weren't rushed back by our staff.

Sure and we dont know either way, which is my point, why then assume for sure one thing over another?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 04:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 04:28:26 pm
With both Dom and Trent coming back from injury and re-injuring themselves shortly after their respective returns, I don't think it's unfair to question whether the medical staff have had a bit of a 'mare here, but at the same time without any further context/info we shouldn't all pile in on them and start playing the blame game either. Let's see what Klopp-meister Flex says in his next press conference and go from there...
Perhaps the medical staff dodnt want them to play.
We dont really know.

So many sides picking up injuries. More extra time & the game becomeing more reliant on pressing/fitness & the schedule has caused this.
Next year will be as bad with the extended CL after the Euro's. Need a big squad
Logged

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 04:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:24:16 pm
https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-medical-staff-diogo-jota-burnley-goal/bltdc2954dbf0d735d0

"Jurgen Klopp says he went against the advice of Liverpool's medical staff when he sent Diogo Jota on to score in his team's 2-0 win against Burnley."

 Jota played 6 minutes in that game, having had 2 training sessions leading up to his 6 minute cameo. The medical staff wanted him to have an extra training session, in which he could have done more work than 6 minutes and gotten injured (players get reinjured in training too)

Its clear that Klopp was ok with the situation as he only gave him a handful of minutes I could also provide numerous links where he talked about not wanting to rush players back, come on now
Logged

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 04:42:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:32:38 pm
Perhaps the medical staff dodnt want them to play.
We dont really know.

So many sides picking up injuries. More extra time & the game becomeing more reliant on pressing/fitness & the schedule has caused this.
Next year will be as bad with the extended CL after the Euro's. Need a big squad

I hugely doubt Klopp is playing players if the medical staff is telling  him that they arent ready for training sessions let alone football matches.

Thiago has been rehabing for close to a year and people still harped about him being rushed back. Bajcetic has not been played for months despite him training bc we dont want to damage his career down the line with his growth issues.

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,524
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 04:39:24 pm
Jota played 6 minutes in that game, having had 2 training sessions leading up to his 6 minute cameo. The medical staff wanted him to have an extra training session, in which he could have done more work than 6 minutes and gotten injured (players get reinjured in training too)

Its clear that Klopp was ok with the situation as he only gave him a handful of minutes I could also provide numerous links where he talked about not wanting to rush players back, come on now

You said we have no knowledge of what happens behind the scene, that's literally bullshit, a quote from the manager himself.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 04:48:20 pm »
Whilst most are focusing on the league cup final, it also reduces our options for rotation before that game.
Brentford on Saturday and Luton midweek are just as important. Hopefully we can avoid further injuries or a suspension.
We can't expect Bradley to play those 3 games, but I guess Gomez will be RB now, with  Robertson and Tsimikas on LB duty.
We will have to rely on Macallister, Jones, Endo, Elliot, Gravenberch (who was carrying an injury last week) to see us through in the midfield options, maybe assisted by Clark and McConnell?
Logged

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 04:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:42:35 pm
You said we have no knowledge of what happens behind the scene, that's literally bullshit, a quote from the manager himself.



No we dont know anything about the behind the scenes regarding Trents rehab or the process. Its not as if Klopp talked about it as he did in the Jota scenario

The only reason we would is if the manager or club told us, like Klopp did in regards to Jota. Who also made it clear that the player had two training sessions already, before he played him for 6 minutes, its not as if he went straight into a game with no rehab, no training sessions or played too much.


Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,057
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4276 on: Today at 05:20:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:48:51 pm
So if those reports are correct, then both Trent and Szobo have suffered recurrences of the previous injuries.  Not good, are we rushing players back too early?
Enter Mo Salah
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
Players can get re-injured. It happens, and unless it becomes a common occurrence, there is no one to blame.

If anything, I'd say we are generally overly careful when it comes to injuries.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4278 on: Today at 05:34:58 pm »
Are there any timescales for both ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4279 on: Today at 05:35:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:30:52 pm
Players can get re-injured. It happens, and unless it becomes a common occurrence, there is no one to blame.

If anything, I'd say we are generally overly careful when it comes to injuries.

Players get reinjured in training sessions as well. I agree, we have enough experience as a club over the last few years with injuries, to rush players back or not do enough to help them recover fully.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107] 108   Go Up
« previous next »
 