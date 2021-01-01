« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:45 pm
piece I saw didn't mention him, so ..... likely not.

Cheers.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:34 pm
Ali, Joe and Conor all in training today.
This is great news. Especially while I think Dom and Trent might not be around for a few weeks.

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 01:15:36 pm
Pictures of Bajcetic back today too but not sure of his participation
Be absolutely fantastic if we can get him ready for a few safe 10minute appearances before the end of February
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 01:31:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:27:54 pm
This is great news. Especially while I think Dom and Trent might not be around for a few weeks.
Be absolutely fantastic if we can get him ready for a few safe 10minute appearances before the end of February
the piece I saw only said Baj was seen (a) in full kit and (b) playing darts with someone.

so ....February - no effing way mate :)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:34 pm
Ali, Joe and Conor all in training today.

Makes sense that those three will be back first. Two returning from illness and one from a bereavement leave. Konate also back from suspension so we are fairly well stocked defensively at the moment.

Arguably missing out entire first choice right hand side still though for another week at least.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 01:41:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:31:00 pm
the piece I saw only said Baj was seen (a) in full kit and (b) playing darts with someone.

so ....February - no effing way mate :)


Well if I know anything about darts, you need to be in tip top shape to compete - so I'm taking it as a positive!

[thanks though, didn't realise it wasn't on a pitch]
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:32:04 pm
Arguably missing out entire first choice right hand side still though for another week at least.
thankfully 'oh oh oh oh ohhh, we've got the best right backs in the world. Curtis and Trent, Connor and Joe, and Bajcetic one day anonnn'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 01:50:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:41:54 pm
Well if I know anything about darts, you need to be in tip top shape to compete - so I'm taking it as a positive!

[thanks though, didn't realise it wasn't on a pitch]
very difficult to know what his state of progress is.  being in full kit means nothing, and being with the squad "socializing" is the same really.

hopefully we'll see him running outside soon, and moving on from there.

but, if it lasts much longer the physios might decide / recommend that he shouldn't be pushed, and that we should write off the season for him. they've obviously been super careful to this point.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 01:57:54 pm »
great to see Bradley,Gravenberch seems ok,Ali & Gomez in training it looks like
Wonder will Salah make the bench for saturday
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 02:10:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:57:54 pm
great to see Bradley,Gravenberch seems ok,Ali & Gomez in training it looks like
Wonder will Salah make the bench for saturday

Might need to be careful with Mo considering Trent and Dom had reoccurrence of injuries
