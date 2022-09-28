« previous next »
Talking about who has the "most" injuries isn't always relevant - as I've said earlier, Newcastle for example have had a lot of injuries this season, but it's mostly been to players who wouldn't start anyway. They missed Botman for a little while, recently lost Joelinton, but mostly the players they've missed are squad fillers. Barnes maybe would play games, but even he isn't in their first XI.

Harvey Barnes scored 13 goals in the league for a rubbish Leicester side last season.  I'm pretty sure that's good enough to be classed as a starter.  He was starting games before he got injured.

Callum Wilson scored 18 last season - their top goal scorer.  His absence is like us losing Salah.

Longstaff was out for a month or so IIRC.  Okay not a fancy household name but he does their running and chasing in midfield and generally starts games when he's available.

You mentioned Botman, but off the top of my head I think Schaar, Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Almiron have all had short to medium absences with niggling muscle injuries.

Respectfully, I don't think it's just squad players that they've had out of their side.


Howe hasn't managed his squad properly. He's not rotated at all over 4 competitions (put a full side out even throughout the League Cup matches) and with a group of players who in a lot of cases aren't used to European football. Then as injuries pile up you lose even the option to rotate.
The thing with City as well is they carry a relatively small squad. An injury pile up would wreck them but they never get them. Yeah they lose a player or two here and there but they're never missing loads. When we took a gamble over defence in 20/21 and midfield last season it destroyed us.

The fact they barely exert themselves in most games helps. They just pass the opposition into submission, they rarely have to even chase the ball in most games.

Injuries completely derailed our season in 20/21 and last season. 20/21 we at the least go the distance with City if our injuries are more relative to theirs. Maybe even last season considering the midfield injury crisis we had and Diaz and Jota missing large chunks of the season. This season hasn't been as bad - although we've carried long term injuries like Bajcetic/Thiago/Bradley - but injuries have piled up recently and to go the distance with City (and in 4 comps) we'll need to keep absences to a minimum as you know City will.
It is an odd thing to say but we should not be going for "all four" with this situation. One extra injury against Southampton in the F.A Cup and the league bid could be done. Play some kids and keep the core players for 14 games in the PL.

Win 13 of those, get happy.
Just cos Chelsea paid £75m for him doesn't mean he's great. He had one good season at Leicester, then missed most of his second season injured, then Chelsea spent a ridiculous amount on him. Since going there he's been crocked for most of the last 18 months.

Anyway, it's off the point a bit, but I'm basically saying you can't in any way compare him with losing players as good (and established) as Jota, Diaz or Konate for long periods.
Barnes was a decent signing, but he wasn't starting ahead of Anthony Gordon in the same position when fit anyway. Barnes has a pretty checkered injury history too, so always a little bit of a punt.

Wilson might have been their top scorer last season, but that's only because Isak was out a lot. Isak is miles better and obviously starts ahead of him. Similar to Barnes, he's also been injured a lot in his career, so no surprise he's out.

Longstaff is shite.

I don't remember any of those others being out for much time at all, but maybe they were. All I know is, when Newcastle were supposedly having the mother and father of all injury crises (media bleating was absolutely ridiculous) around December, they were still able to put out at least 8 of their best XI.
That's complete and utter nonsense  :lmao

Having a "best XI" hasn't been relevant for 20 years. You need a squad of 15/16 very good players, not a squad of 11. Your best Saudi XI might be different to Alan Shearer's who could be different again to Shay Given's. As evidenced by your declarartion that "Longstaff is shite." Many of their fans don't think so.

Saudi have had the worst injury 'crisis' of any side this season (regardless of it being Beheaddie's fault or not). You can't just pick 11 players and decide because 8 of those 11 have been available that they haven't been affected.

I wish we could swap the cup win against Arsenal for the 3 points and then get the benefit of the easier schedule. Arsenal were fresher against us as well as they'd had the free weekend on 4th round weekend.
