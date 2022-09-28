Harvey Barnes scored 13 goals in the league for a rubbish Leicester side last season. I'm pretty sure that's good enough to be classed as a starter. He was starting games before he got injured.
Callum Wilson scored 18 last season - their top goal scorer. His absence is like us losing Salah.
Longstaff was out for a month or so IIRC. Okay not a fancy household name but he does their running and chasing in midfield and generally starts games when he's available.
You mentioned Botman, but off the top of my head I think Schaar, Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Almiron have all had short to medium absences with niggling muscle injuries.
Respectfully, I don't think it's just squad players that they've had out of their side.
Barnes was a decent signing, but he wasn't starting ahead of Anthony Gordon in the same position when fit anyway. Barnes has a pretty checkered injury history too, so always a little bit of a punt.
Wilson might have been their top scorer last season, but that's only because Isak was out a lot. Isak is miles better and obviously starts ahead of him. Similar to Barnes, he's also been injured a lot in his career, so no surprise he's out.
Longstaff is shite.
I don't remember any of those others being out for much time at all, but maybe they were. All I know is, when Newcastle were supposedly having the mother and father of all injury crises (media bleating was absolutely ridiculous) around December, they were still able to put out at least 8 of their best XI.