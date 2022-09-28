https://theathletic.com/4612629/2023/07/02/injuries-premier-league-2022-23-data/



Last season Chelsea had the most. We were in the top 4 in that department. Spurs and Mancs right behind us



21/22 Chelsea had the most again, we were 3rd behind Mancs.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/09/28/chelsea-suffered-injuries-2021-22-manchester-uniteds-cost/



20/21 was.obviousy a nightmare for us.



The pattern for the last several years is that ourselves, Chelsea and Mancs have the most injuries. City somehow always are midtable when it comes to that



The thing with City as well is they carry a relatively small squad. An injury pile up would wreck them but they never get them. Yeah they lose a player or two here and there but they're never missing loads. When we took a gamble over defence in 20/21 and midfield last season it destroyed us.The fact they barely exert themselves in most games helps. They just pass the opposition into submission, they rarely have to even chase the ball in most games.Injuries completely derailed our season in 20/21 and last season. 20/21 we at the least go the distance with City if our injuries are more relative to theirs. Maybe even last season considering the midfield injury crisis we had and Diaz and Jota missing large chunks of the season. This season hasn't been as bad - although we've carried long term injuries like Bajcetic/Thiago/Bradley - but injuries have piled up recently and to go the distance with City (and in 4 comps) we'll need to keep absences to a minimum as you know City will.