They dont. Theres a record amount of injuries this year in the league, hamstrings leading the way and its not down to us alone



Chelsea and the Mancs have had loads of injuries, Newcastle, Tottenham as well, etc..



Chelsea and United have both had a load of injuries. In the Mancs' case, for probably the one and only time ever.But you've been reading too much media shite and their own bleating to be throwing Spurs in as anything like us. They lost Van De Ven and Maddison, had a couple of players suspended (i.e. not unlucky) and called it an "injury crisis". Utter bullshit. Newcastle missed a good few, but barely any of them were starters.Every single player in our squad has missed games with injuries or family circumstances. Elliott might be the one single exception to that. In several recent cases, they've re-injured themselves almost immediately after coming back.We're still the team most affected by injuries this season, making it three of the last four season where that's the case. We don't help ourselves probably, but it sure feels like Klopp is cursed sometimes.