Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
February 3, 2024, 10:28:15 pm
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumably
won't play on compassionate leave.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
February 3, 2024, 10:33:06 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on February  3, 2024, 10:28:15 pm
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumably
won't play on compassionate leave.
Seems like it his Choice if he wants to play, which is the best way to handle it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
February 3, 2024, 11:07:57 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on February  3, 2024, 10:28:15 pm
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumably
won't play on compassionate leave.
May he rest in peace, Mr. Bradley Sr. At least he saw his son make it at the highest level.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
February 3, 2024, 11:10:24 pm
I hope Conor's dad was able to hear the Kop sing his son's name over and over the other night.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
February 4, 2024, 12:38:05 am
Dom not with the squad? Any news ?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
February 4, 2024, 01:35:30 am
Quote from: MinnyRed on February  4, 2024, 12:38:05 am
Dom not with the squad? Any news ?

Illness not injury, apparently.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 01:40:54 pm
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
2m
Klopp says there's some flu in the squad ahead of tomorrow's game

We don't half feel cursed at times.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 01:43:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:40:54 pm
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
2m
Klopp says there's some flu in the squad ahead of tomorrow's game

We don't half feel cursed at times.

Think it could be a battle tomorrow.

Already without Mo, Don, Konate and Conor with this on top.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 02:48:03 pm
our bench tomorrow might contain a lot of unfamiliar names.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:43:25 pm
Think it could be a battle tomorrow.

Already without Mo, Don, Konate and Conor with this on top.

Endo back is a bonus though fingers crossed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 02:54:54 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1755950247950364759

Quote
Salah not available tomorrow but could be back in team training next week
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:21:21 pm
I didnt expect Salah back as judging by IG he is just doing individual work

We can still put out

                 Ali
Taa Quansah Vvd Robbo
         Endo
     Mac      Jones
 Diaz Nunez Jota

with Elliott and Grav off the bench

But that depends who is sick 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 04:10:41 pm
Commentators just said Trent going off was an injury precaution. Hopefully not a hamstring re-occurrence.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 04:19:40 pm
Maddening... several weeks ago we were down to 13 available senior players, then got several back plus Conor's breakthrough, one game or two with genuine depth,  and now we're back to having almost nobody in reserve again. Meanwhile the cheats have everyone available. So much for karma.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 04:25:34 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:19:40 pm
Maddening... several weeks ago we were down to 13 available senior players, then got several back plus Conor's breakthrough, one game or two with genuine depth,  and now we're back to having almost nobody in reserve again. Meanwhile the cheats have everyone available. So much for karma.

The cheats have had their injuries this season Tbf.

In general Im not convinced by our medical and s&c departments. This is mostly vibes but Im pretty sure our players miss more games through injury than other teams.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:13:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:25:34 pm
The cheats have had their injuries this season Tbf.

In general Im not convinced by our medical and s&c departments. This is mostly vibes but Im pretty sure our players miss more games through injury than other teams.

They dont. Theres a record amount of injuries this year in the league, hamstrings leading the way and its not down to us alone

Chelsea and the Mancs have had loads of injuries, Newcastle, Tottenham as well, etc..
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:16:07 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:10:41 pm
Commentators just said Trent going off was an injury precaution. Hopefully not a hamstring re-occurrence.
he came off on 58 mins last Sunday. that seemed to be precautionary as well.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:16:33 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 05:13:59 pm
They dont. Theres a record amount of injuries this year in the league, hamstrings leading the way and its not down to us alone

Chelsea and the Mancs have had loads of injuries, Newcastle, Tottenham as well, etc..

Players are at breaking point with the schedule now. UEFA's answer is to expand the CL.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:17:58 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:10:41 pm
Commentators just said Trent going off was an injury precaution. Hopefully not a hamstring re-occurrence.

Commentators also said it was a foul by MacAllister in the build up to Diaz's goal, so I wouldn't pay too much attention to anything they said.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:19:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:17:58 pm
Commentators also said it was a foul by MacAllister in the build up to Diaz's goal, so I wouldn't pay too much attention to anything they said.

Warnock is a miserable bastard. Can't stand him. He was dying for that goal to be disallowed.

It sounded like they'd asked and were passing on the info re: Trent though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:20:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:17:58 pm
Commentators also said it was a foul by MacAllister in the build up to Diaz's goal, so I wouldn't pay too much attention to anything they said.

Then two minutes later was saying it's a contact sport and to get on with things.....bit of a dumbass
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:21:28 pm
Watched it on premier 1 irish channel don't have to listen to english gobshites
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:22:50 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:19:34 pm
Warnock is a miserable bastard. Can't stand him. He was dying for that goal to be disallowed.
he was.  wouldn't stfu about it until the VAR said no foul.  moron.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:27:05 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 05:13:59 pm
They dont. Theres a record amount of injuries this year in the league, hamstrings leading the way and its not down to us alone

Chelsea and the Mancs have had loads of injuries, Newcastle, Tottenham as well, etc..

This season sure, but when you broaden it out over multiple years?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:34:33 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:20:36 pm
Then two minutes later was saying it's a contact sport and to get on with things.....bit of a dumbass

Exactly what I said to hubby.  They twist themselves into knots with the shite they come out with.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:00:53 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 05:13:59 pm
They dont. Theres a record amount of injuries this year in the league, hamstrings leading the way and its not down to us alone

Chelsea and the Mancs have had loads of injuries, Newcastle, Tottenham as well, etc..

Chelsea and United have both had a load of injuries. In the Mancs' case, for probably the one and only time ever.

But you've been reading too much media shite and their own bleating to be throwing Spurs in as anything like us. They lost Van De Ven and Maddison, had a couple of players suspended (i.e. not unlucky) and called it an "injury crisis". Utter bullshit. Newcastle missed a good few, but barely any of them were starters.

Every single player in our squad has missed games with injuries or family circumstances. Elliott might be the one single exception to that. In several recent cases, they've re-injured themselves almost immediately after coming back.

We're still the team most affected by injuries this season, making it three of the last four season where that's the case. We don't help ourselves probably, but it sure feels like Klopp is cursed sometimes.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:15:16 pm
Ok, this is the week we get everyone back: Mo, Dom, Trent, Ibou, the flu sufferers- bench at Brentford will be stacked.
