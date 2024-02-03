« previous next »
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4120 on: February 3, 2024, 10:28:15 pm »
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumably
won't play on compassionate leave.
Offline RedG13

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4121 on: February 3, 2024, 10:33:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on February  3, 2024, 10:28:15 pm
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumably
won't play on compassionate leave.
Seems like it his Choice if he wants to play, which is the best way to handle it.
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4122 on: February 3, 2024, 11:07:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on February  3, 2024, 10:28:15 pm
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumably
won't play on compassionate leave.
May he rest in peace, Mr. Bradley Sr. At least he saw his son make it at the highest level.
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4123 on: February 3, 2024, 11:10:24 pm »
I hope Conor's dad was able to hear the Kop sing his son's name over and over the other night.
Offline MinnyRed

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4124 on: February 4, 2024, 12:38:05 am »
Dom not with the squad? Any news ?
Online JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4125 on: February 4, 2024, 01:35:30 am »
Quote from: MinnyRed on February  4, 2024, 12:38:05 am
Dom not with the squad? Any news ?

Illness not injury, apparently.
Online Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 01:40:54 pm »
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
2m
Klopp says there's some flu in the squad ahead of tomorrow's game

We don't half feel cursed at times.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 01:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:40:54 pm
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
2m
Klopp says there's some flu in the squad ahead of tomorrow's game

We don't half feel cursed at times.

Think it could be a battle tomorrow.

Already without Mo, Don, Konate and Conor with this on top.
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 02:48:03 pm »
our bench tomorrow might contain a lot of unfamiliar names.
Offline Legs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:43:25 pm
Think it could be a battle tomorrow.

Already without Mo, Don, Konate and Conor with this on top.

Endo back is a bonus though fingers crossed.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 02:54:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1755950247950364759

Salah not available tomorrow but could be back in team training next week
Offline paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 03:21:21 pm »
I didnt expect Salah back as judging by IG he is just doing individual work

We can still put out

                 Ali
Taa Quansah Vvd Robbo
         Endo
     Mac      Jones
 Diaz Nunez Jota

with Elliott and Grav off the bench

But that depends who is sick 
Online JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm »
Commentators just said Trent going off was an injury precaution. Hopefully not a hamstring re-occurrence.
