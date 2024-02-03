Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumablywon't play on compassionate leave.
Conor Bradley's Dad has passed away (at just 58 years old) so the poor lad presumablywon't play on compassionate leave.
Dom not with the squad? Any news ?
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC·2mKlopp says there's some flu in the squad ahead of tomorrow's gameWe don't half feel cursed at times.
Think it could be a battle tomorrow. Already without Mo, Don, Konate and Conor with this on top.
Salah not available tomorrow but could be back in team training next week
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]