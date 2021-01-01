« previous next »
Offline KevLFC

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
11 players were subbed last night.

What I am saying is I don't see how having a break for 2 weeks is good. Its great to recharge but footballers need rhythm, it would interesting to see how other teams do when they come back but most of them have an easy cup game or in some cases already knocked out so they have an even longer break!
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
What I am saying is I don't see how having a break for 2 weeks is good. Its great to recharge but footballers need rhythm, it would interesting to see how other teams do when they come back but most of them have an easy cup game or in some cases already knocked out so they have an even longer break!
I'm kinda agreeing with the point you made about injuries.

what happens in European leagues eg the BL who have complete breaks?  do their players come back stale / injury prone?
sincere question btw, I have no idea what happens there.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:02:46 pm
Always wonder about injuries. Sure a rest of almost 2 weeks for some might be OK but you do lose something. The players and possibly Bournemouths looked dead on their feat past 80 mins so injuries were likely. So is a 2 week break really beneficial, especially if you go abroad then come back? It's like bodies have to adapt back to our weather and back to a full 90 min game...

The game was played in gale forces winds, that's not helpful and makes the ball turn over more, more late challenges, overstretching etc.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
A weirdly good update, we'll defo suffer for that in the game tomorrow now!
Online tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 11:03:11 am »
Probably too early to risk them but if one or two make the bench, that would be brilliant.
Offline William Regal

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 11:06:50 am »
Good news about Jones and Robertson being available for Fulham, Trent and Dom back for Norwich
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 11:12:40 am »
Wasn't expecting such a positive update!
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 11:45:56 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:06:50 am
Good news about Jones and Robertson being available for Fulham, Trent and Dom back for Norwich

I reckon we won't see much of Robbo at Fulham, if even 10 mins. Might see him against Norwich. Perhas Jones starts vs Fulham and has the weekend completely off...
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
Half apiece at the weekend for Trent/Robbo, Id assume. Probably 30-45 for Dom too, allow us to start one of Beck/Bradley (Id assume Beck if Conor is starting tomorrow) and Clark.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm »
Ljinders is much more open than Klopp injuries isn't he ;D
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
There's zero need to rush Robbo back Joe is playing superb as is defence as a whole
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 12:50:35 pm »
Robbo/Trent/Dom should all play some part at the weekend, Robbo from the start maybe and the other two perhaps off the bench. Really good news, just need that win or draw tomorrow then excitement levels will be through the roof
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 12:55:16 pm »
Triple sub on the hour mark against Norwich. Trent, Robertson, and Szoboszlai
Offline TAA66

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 01:15:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:45:56 am
I reckon we won't see much of Robbo at Fulham, if even 10 mins. Might see him against Norwich. Perhas Jones starts vs Fulham and has the weekend completely off...

I actually think we will see quite a bit of him.  I think Jurgen will want to build up his match fitness over the next 2 games, so Robbo is in a state to start against Chelsea.  Maybe 30 mins tonight, and 45 at the weekend. 
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 01:26:14 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 01:15:14 pm
I actually think we will see quite a bit of him.  I think Jurgen will want to build up his match fitness over the next 2 games, so Robbo is in a state to start against Chelsea.  Maybe 30 mins tonight, and 45 at the weekend.

They will take their time to do it, they don't have to rush him back with the team playing the way it is at the moment.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 01:44:49 pm »
Robbo - Back lets go!!
Jones - good to go, and was precautionary.
Trent - aims to be back before the FA CUP game
Dom - back by the weekend
Tsimikas - aims 2 weeks to return to first team training
Thiago - in purgatory
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:44:49 pm
Robbo - Back lets go!!
Jones - good to go, and was precautionary.
Trent - aims to be back before the FA CUP game
Dom - back by the weekend
Tsimikas - aims 2 weeks to return to first team training
Thiago - in purgatory

:lmao
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:26:14 pm
They will take their time to do it, they don't have to rush him back with the team playing the way it is at the moment.

With it being a shoulder injury there is much less risk to "rushing" him back. Plus Gomez has played a lot of football recently which isn't ideal given his injury history, and we don't want Bradley playing 60+ mins every 3/4 days either.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:03:26 pm
With it being a shoulder injury there is much less risk to "rushing" him back. Plus Gomez has played a lot of football recently which isn't ideal given his injury history, and we don't want Bradley playing every 3/4 days either.

I would be disappointed if Gomez was just dropped as he's played well in that position. He's also played in quite a few games already with breaking down.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:04:54 pm
I would be disappointed if Gomez was just dropped as he's played well in that position. He's also played in quite a few games already with breaking down.

Then we play Robertson and switch Gomez over to the right.

It wouldn't be him getting dropped, it's just rotation.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:07:07 pm
Then we play Robertson and switch Gomez over to the right.

It wouldn't be him getting dropped, it's just rotation.

I'm not against rotation but I don't either see why Robbo just walks back into the team either, when others have played well in his absence. I imagine Joe will start the game and then they will bring Robb on, to get some minutes.
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 02:18:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:09:32 pm
I'm not against rotation but I don't either see why Robbo just walks back into the team either, when others have played well in his absence. I imagine Joe will start the game and then they will bring Robb on, to get some minutes.
100%.  I never bet on anything related to sports but I'd put a million quid on that.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 02:35:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:00:06 pm
Ljinders is much more open than Klopp injuries isn't he ;D
I got giddy when he started describing actual timeframes.  I'm used to dining out on the thin gruel of "he's progressing well but we need to be careful".

3-4 weeks for Mo isn't as bad as it could have been either.  Egypt will be out of the AFCON by then and Salah will have effectively had a couple of weeks rest.
Online clinical

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
I'd rest Jones. No need to risk him
Offline Realgman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 02:44:33 pm »
Well yeah, but the risk is, if he makes a recovery, say in time for the afcon final, and "twang"... could be a massive problem..
I hope he just doesnt go back (like you) in any scenario..

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:35:33 pm
I got giddy when he started describing actual timeframes.  I'm used to dining out on the thin gruel of "he's progressing well but we need to be careful".

3-4 weeks for Mo isn't as bad as it could have been either.  Egypt will be out of the AFCON by then and Salah will have effectively had a couple of weeks rest.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:38:44 pm
I'd rest Jones. No need to risk him
I'd rest absolutely everyone against Norwich. We're going so well in the league and have europe and a potential league cup final to look forward to

FA Cup's already cost us Trent, qualifying for the 5th round isn't important enough to risk some of our players with no natural replacements in the squad (which is pretty much every senior fit midfielder, forward and several defenders too)
Online clinical

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:36:06 pm
I'd rest absolutely everyone against Norwich. We're going so well in the league and have europe and a potential league cup final to look forward to

FA Cup's already cost us Trent, qualifying for the 5th round isn't important enough to risk some of our players with no natural replacements in the squad (which is pretty much every senior fit midfielder, forward and several defenders too)

Yeah. I'd bin off the FA cup this year. Was worth beating Arsenal just to shut their fans up.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 03:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:44:49 pm
Robbo - Back lets go!!
Jones - good to go, and was precautionary.
Trent - aims to be back before the FA CUP game
Dom - back by the weekend
Tsimikas - aims 2 weeks to return to first team training
Thiago - in purgatory

no mention of baj. guess next time we see him is on the open top bus with some shiny silverware?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 03:51:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
I'm kinda agreeing with the point you made about injuries.

what happens in European leagues eg the BL who have complete breaks?  do their players come back stale / injury prone?
sincere question btw, I have no idea what happens there.

They have a bit of time off, and then they go on a training camp somewhere warm with the team. It's not time completely off.

Also these days, even in the summer, players will get a fitness plan from the team coaches to work on during their "time off".
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 04:39:01 pm »
Chelsea and Arsenal games are huge. Norwich could be good timing to give some returning players minutes.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 04:43:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:22 pm
100%.  I never bet on anything related to sports but I'd put a million quid on that.

So almost never, then?
