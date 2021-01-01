11 players were subbed last night.
What I am saying is I don't see how having a break for 2 weeks is good. Its great to recharge but footballers need rhythm, it would interesting to see how other teams do when they come back but most of them have an easy cup game or in some cases already knocked out so they have an even longer break!
Always wonder about injuries. Sure a rest of almost 2 weeks for some might be OK but you do lose something. The players and possibly Bournemouths looked dead on their feat past 80 mins so injuries were likely. So is a 2 week break really beneficial, especially if you go abroad then come back? It's like bodies have to adapt back to our weather and back to a full 90 min game...
Good news about Jones and Robertson being available for Fulham, Trent and Dom back for Norwich
I reckon we won't see much of Robbo at Fulham, if even 10 mins. Might see him against Norwich. Perhas Jones starts vs Fulham and has the weekend completely off...
I actually think we will see quite a bit of him. I think Jurgen will want to build up his match fitness over the next 2 games, so Robbo is in a state to start against Chelsea. Maybe 30 mins tonight, and 45 at the weekend.
Robbo - Back lets go!!Jones - good to go, and was precautionary.Trent - aims to be back before the FA CUP gameDom - back by the weekendTsimikas - aims 2 weeks to return to first team trainingThiago - in purgatory
They will take their time to do it, they don't have to rush him back with the team playing the way it is at the moment.
With it being a shoulder injury there is much less risk to "rushing" him back. Plus Gomez has played a lot of football recently which isn't ideal given his injury history, and we don't want Bradley playing every 3/4 days either.
I would be disappointed if Gomez was just dropped as he's played well in that position. He's also played in quite a few games already with breaking down.
Then we play Robertson and switch Gomez over to the right. It wouldn't be him getting dropped, it's just rotation.
I'm not against rotation but I don't either see why Robbo just walks back into the team either, when others have played well in his absence. I imagine Joe will start the game and then they will bring Robb on, to get some minutes.
Ljinders is much more open than Klopp injuries isn't he
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I got giddy when he started describing actual timeframes. I'm used to dining out on the thin gruel of "he's progressing well but we need to be careful".3-4 weeks for Mo isn't as bad as it could have been either. Egypt will be out of the AFCON by then and Salah will have effectively had a couple of weeks rest.
I'd rest Jones. No need to risk him
I'd rest absolutely everyone against Norwich. We're going so well in the league and have europe and a potential league cup final to look forward to FA Cup's already cost us Trent, qualifying for the 5th round isn't important enough to risk some of our players with no natural replacements in the squad (which is pretty much every senior fit midfielder, forward and several defenders too)
I'm kinda agreeing with the point you made about injuries.what happens in European leagues eg the BL who have complete breaks? do their players come back stale / injury prone? sincere question btw, I have no idea what happens there.
100%. I never bet on anything related to sports but I'd put a million quid on that.
