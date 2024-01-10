« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Knight on January 10, 2024, 07:45:42 am
We're never going to see Thiago play for us again are we. Might take the record for most injury prone player we've ever had by end of this season (in terms of % of games he's been available for selection).

Will never beat the peculiar record of Sir Naby Keita, who lest we forget managed to get himself fit and was then involved in some sort of military coup in Africa. Good old Naby was only an "alien abuction" away from completing Misfortune Bingo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2024, 01:09:21 pm
Are players in general even playing as many games today as players years ago?

Have looked an a miniscule sample size of 3 older generation players and compared them to James Milner.
I've left out the seasons at the start and end of their careers when they made single figure appearances

Kenny Dalglish - 16 seasons, 938 games for club and country. An average of 58.6 games per season
Bobby Charlton - 18 seasons, 909 games for club and country. An average of 50.5 games per season
Gary Lineker - 15 seasons, 646 games for club and country. An average of 43 games per season.

James Milner - 22 seasons, 935 games for club and country. An average of 42.5 games per season.

Dalglish and Charlton likely will have played the majority of their games when there was only 1 or no subs at all, and probably played 90 minutes in 95% of their games. Linekar probably the same.
A huge number of Milner's appearances were in the 5 sub era and obviously a lot of appearances as a sub.

Not sure it makes sense to compare 3 stars who were always in the starting lineup to someone who has spent a large part of his career as a squad player. You probably need to compare them to the top players in this era.
« Reply #3882 on: January 10, 2024, 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on January 10, 2024, 01:37:04 pm
Not sure it makes sense to compare 3 stars who were always in the starting lineup to someone who has spent a large part of his career as a squad player. You probably need to compare them to the top players in this era.

Messi has made 1041 senior appearances over 19 seasons. An average of 55.1 games per season.
Rooney 883 appearances over 20 seasons. An average of 44.1 games per season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
I think the world football calendar is a bit of a mess. Is there more international football and more international games being played after the club season finishes? A proper uninterrupted break of 4-6 weeks followed by a complete 6-8 pre-season is what players probably need. Accept it won't happen when an international competition is on but now players don't get in the other seasons either.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2024, 01:43:02 pm
Messi has made 1041 senior appearances over 19 seasons. An average of 55.1 games per season.
Rooney 883 appearances over 20 seasons. An average of 44.1 games per season.

Interesting but some context, playing styles and roles on the pitch impact longevity to some degree. Rooneys legs were gone far early in his career, there was more asked of him running wise I feel. Where as Messi completely changed how he played in the last 10 years, (walking more and picking his moment ) where earlier in his career he was quicker, more rapid and sprinting more
« Reply #3885 on: January 10, 2024, 02:58:42 pm »
Quote from: YNWA.A on January 10, 2024, 02:33:47 pm
Interesting but some context, playing styles and roles on the pitch impact longevity to some degree. Rooneys legs were gone far early in his career, there was more asked of him running wise I feel. Where as Messi completely changed how he played in the last 10 years, (walking more and picking his moment ) where earlier in his career he was quicker, more rapid and sprinting more

Yeah the data is flawed for sure. No way of knowing at all the distances ran for players before a few years ago, and obviously as mentioned above the game and science has changed so much even since the 90s.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Comparing Rooney to others in terms of minutes played is sort of ignoring the um....elephant in the room, no?
« Reply #3887 on: January 10, 2024, 04:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Redley on January 10, 2024, 03:06:40 pm
Comparing Rooney to others in terms of minutes played is sort of ignoring the um....elephant in the room, no?

Just a basic comparison of recent footballers games per season compared to years ago given the current conversation about a packed calendar.
Not meant to be anything scientific or groundbreaking  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on January 10, 2024, 01:44:27 pm
I think the world football calendar is a bit of a mess. Is there more international football and more international games being played after the club season finishes? A proper uninterrupted break of 4-6 weeks followed by a complete 6-8 pre-season is what players probably need. Accept it won't happen when an international competition is on but now players don't get in the other seasons either.

There's no such thing as breaks in football anymore.

World Cup/Euros/Copa goes half way into July and then the players get a couple of weeks off (which basically means they miss most of pre-season) and then straight back into the next season which will finish mid-way through June at best. Now you've even got Club World Cups and Nation's Leagues in the non-Euros/World Cup years. We'll be playing pre-season games before the Euros/Copa have finished.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2024, 01:09:21 pm
Are players in general even playing as many games today as players years ago?

Have looked an a miniscule sample size of 3 older generation players and compared them to James Milner.
I've left out the seasons at the start and end of their careers when they made single figure appearances

Kenny Dalglish - 16 seasons, 938 games for club and country. An average of 58.6 games per season
Bobby Charlton - 18 seasons, 909 games for club and country. An average of 50.5 games per season
Gary Lineker - 15 seasons, 646 games for club and country. An average of 43 games per season.

James Milner - 22 seasons, 935 games for club and country. An average of 42.5 games per season.

Dalglish and Charlton likely will have played the majority of their games when there was only 1 or no subs at all, and probably played 90 minutes in 95% of their games. Linekar probably the same.
A huge number of Milner's appearances were in the 5 sub era and obviously a lot of appearances as a sub.

Players travel way more now and the game is much quicker too although not as tough pitch and tackling wise.

Sports science is miles better too and can tell you when you are close to fatigue/potential injury.

Then again you have Suarez who just played every minute no problem of every game a machine then you have likes of Keita/Wilshere whose bodies just arent as robust as others.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Fromola on January 10, 2024, 04:42:32 pm
There's no such thing as breaks in football anymore.

World Cup/Euros/Copa goes half way into July and then the players get a couple of weeks off (which basically means they miss most of pre-season) and then straight back into the next season which will finish mid-way through June at best. Now you've even got Club World Cups and Nation's Leagues in the non-Euros/World Cup years. We'll be playing pre-season games before the Euros/Copa have finished.

I wouldn't be surprised if clubs start giving staggered breaks to players involved in all the top comps eg making sure they get 4 weeks off in the summer months no matter what.  or - maybe players will start insisting for it in renewed contracts.

something's got to give.  and the bastards lining up to line their pockets at the FIFA/UEFA/FA troughs won't be stepping forward will they.
« Reply #3891 on: January 10, 2024, 05:08:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 10, 2024, 04:57:02 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if clubs start giving staggered breaks to players involved in all the top comps eg making sure they get 4 weeks off in the summer months no matter what.  or - maybe players will start insisting for it in renewed contracts.

something's got to give.  and the bastards lining up to line their pockets at the FIFA/UEFA/FA troughs won't be stepping forward will they.

Player unions are a complete waste of time.

I'm surprised more players don't fuck international duty off. Even with the travelling aspect. 2026 World Cup in Mexico/USA and Canada - a huge amount of travel. Then 2030 World Cup played in multiple bloody continents. International footballers spend half the year jetlagged.
« Reply #3892 on: January 10, 2024, 07:04:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 10, 2024, 01:24:42 pm
That's a good point although I am not sure what impact the different era's would have. eg when Dalglish played he was certainly not putting in the same intensity as a player now (although maybe relative to fitness standards he was), but on the other hand he was getting the living shit kicked out of him weekly.

Personally I think Liverpool in the last 10 years have been a lot better at managing young players than in the 90s and 00s. I think there's no doubt we burnt out Owen completely and to a lesser extent Fowler (although his issues were more impact injury related). I also think Gerrard's legs fell off pretty drastically in his early 30s where if he had been managed better (and basically not needed to carry the team for 5 years) he might have had better longevity. Rooney is another example like this but he was carrying a beer belly around for most of his career.

I'm not worried about any of our younger players now. I think some of the high profile young players around Europe are going to have massive issues in a few years though - eg Mbappe, Bellingham, Gavi.

Someone on Reddit actually put together a comparison by age of minutes played for Owen, Gerrard, Trent, Curtis and Harvey:



This doesn't include International games though, which would probably put a fair bit more distance between Trent and Owen.
I did a quick check and I think Owen had something like 30 more caps at Trent's age.


I think it's always difficult to talk about individual players though because every individual is different - some players are naturally fitter, some roles/styles of play are more demanding than others, and luck always plays a part as well.
Logic says that an ever increasing amount of games can't be good, but difficult to judge the actual level of increased risk.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Fromola on January 10, 2024, 05:08:01 pm
Player unions are a complete waste of time.

I'm surprised more players don't fuck international duty off. Even with the travelling aspect. 2026 World Cup in Mexico/USA and Canada - a huge amount of travel. Then 2030 World Cup played in multiple bloody continents. International footballers spend half the year jetlagged.
This is a very English mindset. Many players think the national team is much more important than the club. Its what their friends and families care about after all. Here in Sweden Glenn Hysen is quite famous, but that is completely due to carrying the national team defense. Not many care about his Liverpool league title.
Plenty of swedish players have changed club team in order to get minutes and keep their spot in the national team. This is not uniqely swedish, i rather think the English are the outliers
« Reply #3894 on: January 10, 2024, 11:04:53 pm »
hope we came through tonight unscathed. Klopp' head in his hands in worry when Mac Allister took that knock (hopefully just a knock in the back) summed up the stakes!

Konate and Jones hobbling and Nunez taking a knock too added to it. Hopefully just run of the mill knocks (and a dead leg for Jones)
« Reply #3895 on: January 10, 2024, 11:42:05 pm »
11 days off....sort of. Don't we do some warm weather camp? hope the players get 3-4 days off totally.
« Reply #3896 on: Yesterday at 12:06:43 am »
Who do we potentially get back before the Bournemouth game? Dom maybe? No one else likely, right?
« Reply #3897 on: Yesterday at 12:06:48 am »
Quote from: jepovic on January 10, 2024, 07:38:38 pm
This is a very English mindset. Many players think the national team is much more important than the club. Its what their friends and families care about after all. Here in Sweden Glenn Hysen is quite famous, but that is completely due to carrying the national team defense. Not many care about his Liverpool league title.
Plenty of swedish players have changed club team in order to get minutes and keep their spot in the national team. This is not uniqely swedish, i rather think the English are the outliers

Dont think the English are outliers. Theres plenty of us who arent English, that would take Liverpool winning the league or European cup over any national team success of their countrys origin.

i personally wouldnt hesitate twice, Liverpool any day of the week
« Reply #3898 on: Yesterday at 12:19:40 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 12:06:43 am
Who do we potentially get back before the Bournemouth game? Dom maybe? No one else likely, right?
think that the case, yeah

Ljinders said Robbo is coming up to his 3 month consult with his surgeon, and will go to Dubai for a week if all goes well and cleared for contact - guess he's probably the next to return (although almost certainly unlikely for Bournemouth)
« Reply #3899 on: Yesterday at 12:22:37 am »
Dom will be back for Bournemouth.  Also the whole squad will rest and recover.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3900 on: Yesterday at 12:38:40 am »
Quote from: newterp on January 10, 2024, 11:42:05 pm
11 days off....sort of. Don't we do some warm weather camp?
I hope not. We're always crap after those.
« Reply #3901 on: Yesterday at 12:49:31 am »
Kloppo said the squad will get a couple of days off.  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3902 on: Yesterday at 03:25:49 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January 10, 2024, 11:04:53 pm
hope we came through tonight unscathed. Klopp' head in his hands in worry when Mac Allister took that knock (hopefully just a knock in the back) summed up the stakes!

Konate and Jones hobbling and Nunez taking a knock too added to it. Hopefully just run of the mill knocks (and a dead leg for Jones)

I didn't watch the game but your post scares me to death. No more injuries please  :'(
« Reply #3903 on: Yesterday at 06:47:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 10, 2024, 07:45:42 am
We're never going to see Thiago play for us again are we. Might take the record for most injury prone player we've ever had by end of this season (in terms of % of games he's been available for selection).
Arthur has that locked up surely?
« Reply #3904 on: Yesterday at 07:44:27 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 06:47:45 am
Arthur has that locked up surely?

Good point. Award for worst way to spend £10 million...
« Reply #3905 on: Yesterday at 12:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:44:27 am
Good point. Award for worst way to spend £10 million...
doesn't make MU's Top 10,000 list.
« Reply #3906 on: Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:35:05 pm
doesn't make MU's Top 10,000 list.

lol, true.
« Reply #3907 on: Yesterday at 02:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2024, 01:09:21 pm
Are players in general even playing as many games today as players years ago?

Have looked an a miniscule sample size of 3 older generation players and compared them to James Milner.
I've left out the seasons at the start and end of their careers when they made single figure appearances

Kenny Dalglish - 16 seasons, 938 games for club and country. An average of 58.6 games per season
Bobby Charlton - 18 seasons, 909 games for club and country. An average of 50.5 games per season
Gary Lineker - 15 seasons, 646 games for club and country. An average of 43 games per season.

James Milner - 22 seasons, 935 games for club and country. An average of 42.5 games per season.

Dalglish and Charlton likely will have played the majority of their games when there was only 1 or no subs at all, and probably played 90 minutes in 95% of their games. Linekar probably the same.
A huge number of Milner's appearances were in the 5 sub era and obviously a lot of appearances as a sub.
plus back in them days the players would have contended with terrible pitches, plus worse challenges

« Reply #3908 on: Yesterday at 04:27:48 pm »
Are the squad going for a training camp after a few days off as sometimes momentum is everything and right now we're in that winning bubble but at the same time it will be good to give the boys a break and get over knocks and niggles from last night as well as getting the longer term injuries closer to a return
« Reply #3909 on: Yesterday at 04:30:36 pm »
I'm not sure. Pep said Robbo would intensify his training in Dubai though.  :D

Kloppo said the squad are getting a couple of days off.
« Reply #3910 on: Yesterday at 04:34:50 pm »
As we had the LC semi final, it's 11 rather than 14 days between games. Probably 5/6 days off and then 5/6 days training at Kirkby before we travel down to the south coast on Saturday after training for the Bournemouth on the Sunday. Not sure there in enough value flying out somewhere for a few days.
« Reply #3911 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Really hope we don't go to UAE, we always play like absolute turd when we get back from there. Maybe we go to the same place as the refs.
« Reply #3912 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:51:22 pm
plus back in them days the players would have contended with terrible pitches, plus worse challenges
And worse medical care and sports science.  Loads of the old footage shows players trudging around with all sorts of make shift knee supports and general strapping.  Tommy Smith was like The Six Million Dollar Man by the time he hit his 50s!

It's generally accepted as fact that the modern game is faster and more intense but I've not seen the statistics to support it (I guess without the tech to record it things like distance covered and numbers of sprints are hard to collate - you'd need to watch each recorded game and even then you'd be reliant on the player being in the view).
« Reply #3913 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
And worse medical care and sports science.  Loads of the old footage shows players trudging around with all sorts of make shift knee supports and general strapping.  Tommy Smith was like The Six Million Dollar Man by the time he hit his 50s!

It's generally accepted as fact that the modern game is faster and more intense but I've not seen the statistics to support it (I guess without the tech to record it things like distance covered and numbers of sprints are hard to collate - you'd need to watch each recorded game and even then you'd be reliant on the player being in the view).

I dont think theres any doubt that the game today is significantly faster and more demanding than from the era of Bobby Charlton (for example). Notwithstanding the improvement in modern pitches, the game is now placing greater demands on players at the top level - particularly those who also represent their countries.
« Reply #3914 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
I dont think theres any doubt that the game today is significantly faster and more demanding than from the era of Bobby Charlton (for example). Notwithstanding the improvement in modern pitches, the game is now placing greater demands on players at the top level - particularly those who also represent their countries.

I remember Souness talking about this on Sky once. About how the game was so much more physical in his day but how much faster the game is now and how much more ground you need to cover and at high speed. The game is definitely more dynamic with pretty much every player being an athlete. Must contribute to more injuries.
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 07:31:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:22:37 am
Dom will be back for Bournemouth.

Is that a guess?
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 09:09:42 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm
I remember Souness talking about this on Sky once. About how the game was so much more physical in his day but how much faster the game is now and how much more ground you need to cover and at high speed. The game is definitely more dynamic with pretty much every player being an athlete. Must contribute to more injuries.
The levels of athleticism are incredible now to the point that people bemoan the lack of athleticism from players like Nat Phillips.  He'd have ran laps around Mark Wright.  Imagine Jan Molby being signed by any top-flight club these days!

My son goes to an athletics club and throughout all age ranges they enforce a 10 minute recovery period between sprint races (his age range is only 40m but 100m for the adults).  How many times does Robbo sprint up and down the touchline each game?!
