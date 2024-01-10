That's a good point although I am not sure what impact the different era's would have. eg when Dalglish played he was certainly not putting in the same intensity as a player now (although maybe relative to fitness standards he was), but on the other hand he was getting the living shit kicked out of him weekly.



Personally I think Liverpool in the last 10 years have been a lot better at managing young players than in the 90s and 00s. I think there's no doubt we burnt out Owen completely and to a lesser extent Fowler (although his issues were more impact injury related). I also think Gerrard's legs fell off pretty drastically in his early 30s where if he had been managed better (and basically not needed to carry the team for 5 years) he might have had better longevity. Rooney is another example like this but he was carrying a beer belly around for most of his career.



I'm not worried about any of our younger players now. I think some of the high profile young players around Europe are going to have massive issues in a few years though - eg Mbappe, Bellingham, Gavi.



Someone on Reddit actually put together a comparison by age of minutes played for Owen, Gerrard, Trent, Curtis and Harvey:This doesn't include International games though, which would probably put a fair bit more distance between Trent and Owen.I did a quick check and I think Owen had something like 30 more caps at Trent's age.I think it's always difficult to talk about individual players though because every individual is different - some players are naturally fitter, some roles/styles of play are more demanding than others, and luck always plays a part as well.Logic says that an ever increasing amount of games can't be good, but difficult to judge the actual level of increased risk.