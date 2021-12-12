« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 356009 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 01:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:45:42 am
We're never going to see Thiago play for us again are we. Might take the record for most injury prone player we've ever had by end of this season (in terms of % of games he's been available for selection).

Will never beat the peculiar record of Sir Naby Keita, who lest we forget managed to get himself fit and was then involved in some sort of military coup in Africa. Good old Naby was only an "alien abuction" away from completing Misfortune Bingo.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 01:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Are players in general even playing as many games today as players years ago?

Have looked an a miniscule sample size of 3 older generation players and compared them to James Milner.
I've left out the seasons at the start and end of their careers when they made single figure appearances

Kenny Dalglish - 16 seasons, 938 games for club and country. An average of 58.6 games per season
Bobby Charlton - 18 seasons, 909 games for club and country. An average of 50.5 games per season
Gary Lineker - 15 seasons, 646 games for club and country. An average of 43 games per season.

James Milner - 22 seasons, 935 games for club and country. An average of 42.5 games per season.

Dalglish and Charlton likely will have played the majority of their games when there was only 1 or no subs at all, and probably played 90 minutes in 95% of their games. Linekar probably the same.
A huge number of Milner's appearances were in the 5 sub era and obviously a lot of appearances as a sub.

Not sure it makes sense to compare 3 stars who were always in the starting lineup to someone who has spent a large part of his career as a squad player. You probably need to compare them to the top players in this era.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,531
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:37:04 pm
Not sure it makes sense to compare 3 stars who were always in the starting lineup to someone who has spent a large part of his career as a squad player. You probably need to compare them to the top players in this era.

Messi has made 1041 senior appearances over 19 seasons. An average of 55.1 games per season.
Rooney 883 appearances over 20 seasons. An average of 44.1 games per season.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm »
I think the world football calendar is a bit of a mess. Is there more international football and more international games being played after the club season finishes? A proper uninterrupted break of 4-6 weeks followed by a complete 6-8 pre-season is what players probably need. Accept it won't happen when an international competition is on but now players don't get in the other seasons either.
Logged

Offline YNWA.A

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:43:02 pm
Messi has made 1041 senior appearances over 19 seasons. An average of 55.1 games per season.
Rooney 883 appearances over 20 seasons. An average of 44.1 games per season.

Interesting but some context, playing styles and roles on the pitch impact longevity to some degree. Rooneys legs were gone far early in his career, there was more asked of him running wise I feel. Where as Messi completely changed how he played in the last 10 years, (walking more and picking his moment ) where earlier in his career he was quicker, more rapid and sprinting more
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,531
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 02:58:42 pm »
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 02:33:47 pm
Interesting but some context, playing styles and roles on the pitch impact longevity to some degree. Rooneys legs were gone far early in his career, there was more asked of him running wise I feel. Where as Messi completely changed how he played in the last 10 years, (walking more and picking his moment ) where earlier in his career he was quicker, more rapid and sprinting more

Yeah the data is flawed for sure. No way of knowing at all the distances ran for players before a few years ago, and obviously as mentioned above the game and science has changed so much even since the 90s.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 03:06:40 pm »
Comparing Rooney to others in terms of minutes played is sort of ignoring the um....elephant in the room, no?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,531
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:06:40 pm
Comparing Rooney to others in terms of minutes played is sort of ignoring the um....elephant in the room, no?

Just a basic comparison of recent footballers games per season compared to years ago given the current conversation about a packed calendar.
Not meant to be anything scientific or groundbreaking  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:44:27 pm
I think the world football calendar is a bit of a mess. Is there more international football and more international games being played after the club season finishes? A proper uninterrupted break of 4-6 weeks followed by a complete 6-8 pre-season is what players probably need. Accept it won't happen when an international competition is on but now players don't get in the other seasons either.

There's no such thing as breaks in football anymore.

World Cup/Euros/Copa goes half way into July and then the players get a couple of weeks off (which basically means they miss most of pre-season) and then straight back into the next season which will finish mid-way through June at best. Now you've even got Club World Cups and Nation's Leagues in the non-Euros/World Cup years. We'll be playing pre-season games before the Euros/Copa have finished.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 04:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:21 pm
Are players in general even playing as many games today as players years ago?

Have looked an a miniscule sample size of 3 older generation players and compared them to James Milner.
I've left out the seasons at the start and end of their careers when they made single figure appearances

Kenny Dalglish - 16 seasons, 938 games for club and country. An average of 58.6 games per season
Bobby Charlton - 18 seasons, 909 games for club and country. An average of 50.5 games per season
Gary Lineker - 15 seasons, 646 games for club and country. An average of 43 games per season.

James Milner - 22 seasons, 935 games for club and country. An average of 42.5 games per season.

Dalglish and Charlton likely will have played the majority of their games when there was only 1 or no subs at all, and probably played 90 minutes in 95% of their games. Linekar probably the same.
A huge number of Milner's appearances were in the 5 sub era and obviously a lot of appearances as a sub.

Players travel way more now and the game is much quicker too although not as tough pitch and tackling wise.

Sports science is miles better too and can tell you when you are close to fatigue/potential injury.

Then again you have Suarez who just played every minute no problem of every game a machine then you have likes of Keita/Wilshere whose bodies just arent as robust as others.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:42:32 pm
There's no such thing as breaks in football anymore.

World Cup/Euros/Copa goes half way into July and then the players get a couple of weeks off (which basically means they miss most of pre-season) and then straight back into the next season which will finish mid-way through June at best. Now you've even got Club World Cups and Nation's Leagues in the non-Euros/World Cup years. We'll be playing pre-season games before the Euros/Copa have finished.

I wouldn't be surprised if clubs start giving staggered breaks to players involved in all the top comps eg making sure they get 4 weeks off in the summer months no matter what.  or - maybe players will start insisting for it in renewed contracts.

something's got to give.  and the bastards lining up to line their pockets at the FIFA/UEFA/FA troughs won't be stepping forward will they.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 05:08:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:57:02 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if clubs start giving staggered breaks to players involved in all the top comps eg making sure they get 4 weeks off in the summer months no matter what.  or - maybe players will start insisting for it in renewed contracts.

something's got to give.  and the bastards lining up to line their pockets at the FIFA/UEFA/FA troughs won't be stepping forward will they.

Player unions are a complete waste of time.

I'm surprised more players don't fuck international duty off. Even with the travelling aspect. 2026 World Cup in Mexico/USA and Canada - a huge amount of travel. Then 2030 World Cup played in multiple bloody continents. International footballers spend half the year jetlagged.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,012
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 07:04:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:24:42 pm
That's a good point although I am not sure what impact the different era's would have. eg when Dalglish played he was certainly not putting in the same intensity as a player now (although maybe relative to fitness standards he was), but on the other hand he was getting the living shit kicked out of him weekly.

Personally I think Liverpool in the last 10 years have been a lot better at managing young players than in the 90s and 00s. I think there's no doubt we burnt out Owen completely and to a lesser extent Fowler (although his issues were more impact injury related). I also think Gerrard's legs fell off pretty drastically in his early 30s where if he had been managed better (and basically not needed to carry the team for 5 years) he might have had better longevity. Rooney is another example like this but he was carrying a beer belly around for most of his career.

I'm not worried about any of our younger players now. I think some of the high profile young players around Europe are going to have massive issues in a few years though - eg Mbappe, Bellingham, Gavi.

Someone on Reddit actually put together a comparison by age of minutes played for Owen, Gerrard, Trent, Curtis and Harvey:



This doesn't include International games though, which would probably put a fair bit more distance between Trent and Owen.
I did a quick check and I think Owen had something like 30 more caps at Trent's age.


I think it's always difficult to talk about individual players though because every individual is different - some players are naturally fitter, some roles/styles of play are more demanding than others, and luck always plays a part as well.
Logic says that an ever increasing amount of games can't be good, but difficult to judge the actual level of increased risk.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 