Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:02:41 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:57:24 pm
Arsene Wenger doesn't care either. I'm very surprised with him

https://www.beinsports.com/en-my/football/articles/arsene-wenger-feels-busy-football-calendar-is-offset-by-increased-player-welfare-2023-12-19

I truly am surprised at what an utter asshole and Saudi/FIFA shill Wenger has become since retiring.

Worse in the last few years too.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:03:09 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:57:24 pm
Arsene Wenger doesn't care either. I'm very surprised with him

https://www.beinsports.com/en-my/football/articles/arsene-wenger-feels-busy-football-calendar-is-offset-by-increased-player-welfare-2023-12-19
shocker ;D
wenger's a scab c*nt blight on the game of football, whose positive contribution to the sport has now long been overtaken and overshadowed by his cronyism and self-interested malevolence
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:04:30 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:38:48 pm
Stef and Thiago will be "next month" every month until the season is over I reckon.

Don't think Thiago is kicking a ball for us again.

With Stef i'm just completely confused as to what his injury actually is. At his age everyone is growing and many 19 year olds are playing regularly. It just sounds strange to keep saying he can't play because he's growing.
Logged
YWNA

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:07:36 pm
Yeah I have 2 sons 18 and 16 constantly playing football for their school and clubs. Guess some guys are different
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm
very good article on player burnout and how players view it, with some interesting stats ....

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ch-football-can-only-be-cured-by-player-power
Feel the burnout: the curse of too much football can only be cured by player power

A little over 20 years ago, one of the worlds top players admitted that he was burned out from too much football. Im not just tired, Im cooked, said Patrick Vieira after playing 66 matches the previous season. I can hardly stand up at times. My back hurts, my legs hurt, I hurt everywhere. And then something quite bizarre happened: Fifa and Uefa actually listened.

=================
The Professional Footballers Association reckons that next season the leading players could play up to 86 games because of an expanded 32-team Fifa Club World Cup, which finishes on 13 July 2025.

And there will be barely any time to recover before the 2025-26 Premier League season, followed by the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.
=======================
Jude Bellingham had played more than 30% more minutes of competitive football by his 20th birthday than Wayne Rooney at the same age.
By the time Kylian Mbappé turned 24 he had played 26,952 minutes  48% more minutes than Thierry Henry at the same age.


... piss off Wenger.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
I think it's a genuine worry. I know players get alot of money but I don't think it's good for football overall. I find it kind of sad
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:57:24 pm
Arsene Wenger doesn't care either. I'm very surprised with him

https://www.beinsports.com/en-my/football/articles/arsene-wenger-feels-busy-football-calendar-is-offset-by-increased-player-welfare-2023-12-19

Was a massive fan when he was managing. Absolute twat selling his soul now.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:31:27 pm
Yeah, it is sad, and ts because its driven by greedy bastards..

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
I think it's a genuine worry. I know players get alot of money but I don't think it's good for football overall. I find it kind of sad

Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
Less football equals less money for everyone involved. Players, staff, clubs, associations, etc

Not sure were going to see a decrease in games any time soon unfortunately. Only one thing the custodians of football care about and its not player welfare.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 03:44:14 pm
When is Tsimikas back? Him back in the side means we can shift Gomez over to the right for the mean while. Trent out now, Endo in Asia, and Mo in Africa thats three huge pillars in the team that will be missing for the remaining games of this month. Its mental to think how thin we are, surely will be in the transfer market. Even a loan spell will do to cover the gaps in depth.

I'd be astonished if they signed a full back when it's a max of three weeks we're in this situation, and it might only affect two cup matches and one league match.

It looks likely Trent, Robbo and Tsimikas all return at a similar time end of January, hopefully at least one of them in time for Chelsea on the 31st.

The one thing I feel like we have a small chance of doing, is maybe bringing forward the signing of a CB. We clearly need one in the summer (Matip has almost certainly played his last game for us), so I hope they do what we do with Diaz, and bringing a signing planned for the summer forward to January. It would give us more depth both at CB and RB, as Gomez could be designated more as a RB option, rather than covering everywhere as he is now.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm
Its going to be a bit of a balancing act. Youd guess one of Beck or Bradley would play at Bournemouth with Gomez.

It could be much worse timing and may be a useful break, but knee stuff is never simple
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:38:48 pm
Stef and Thiago will be "next month" every month until the season is over I reckon.
What is the absolute latest with those 2 mate?
This thread is full of so much shite.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:29:40 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm
What is the absolute latest with those 2 mate?
This thread is full of so much shite.

On Thiago and Bajcetic, Lijnders continued: "They will not be ready for the end of this month. It will probably be going into the next month to train with us. But both [with] no complications, progressing".

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-injury-update-alexander-arnold-van-dijk-szoboszlai-robertson-tsimikas-thiago-and-bajcetic
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
I think it's a genuine worry. I know players get alot of money but I don't think it's good for football overall. I find it kind of sad

The problem is these knobheads always want more games, more competitions.

CL increased next season, more games at the World Cup in 2026, Euros recently expanded, Nation's league, Club World Cup next year which basically means for the clubs in it there's not even an off season.

Ronaldo's got over 200 caps for Portugal. It's insane. A footballer getting 100 caps used to be rare.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm
Ta Hazell.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:19:11 pm
Shite news about Trent, he was playing as good as I have seen him for a couple of years and his influence on the team was insane. He will be a huge loss. It's the Arsenal game we 100% need him back for.

Think we're lucky with the FA Cup draw we got, which I suspect we'll definitely see a lot of changes for. Really positive news about Tsimikas and Robbo looks like he's on schedule. I think at this point we just need to survive and get through January.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:31:31 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:38:48 pm
Stef and Thiago will be "next month" every month until the season is over I reckon.

So glad Stef has Thiago to mentor him in the physio room.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:29:12 pm
Zero chance we'll sign a full back because of January injuries, it'd be a vote of no confidence in Bradley, Beck etc. and against the boss's nature. But hopefully we had a defender (likely a versatile CB) already in our sights that we can sign and have ready after the break.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:29:40 pm
On Thiago and Bajcetic, Lijnders continued: "They will not be ready for the end of this month. It will probably be going into the next month to train with us. But both [with] no complications, progressing".

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-injury-update-alexander-arnold-van-dijk-szoboszlai-robertson-tsimikas-thiago-and-bajcetic

So not even in training until at least February will probably mean available for selection in March
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:15:56 am
Grade I LCL is typically an overstretched ligament with micro tearing requiring 3 weeks recovery.
Grade II LCL is a partial tear and a looser knee joint and can require 6 weeks of recovery.

Sounds like the first but could potentially be the second with a more cautious recovery and rehab time frame. He'll probably need to wear a knee brace of some sort to prevent re-injury.

Shite either way and hope he recovers properly.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 07:45:42 am
Quote from: slimbo on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
So not even in training until at least February will probably mean available for selection in March

We're never going to see Thiago play for us again are we. Might take the record for most injury prone player we've ever had by end of this season (in terms of % of games he's been available for selection).
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:01:59 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:45:42 am
We're never going to see Thiago play for us again are we. Might take the record for most injury prone player we've ever had by end of this season (in terms of % of games he's been available for selection).

Nah theyll be at least one more massive match that he gets injured in the warm up for, dont worry about that.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:14:47 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:30:53 pm
I don't agree with that, particularly as Trent's injury doesn't seem linked to him playing too much football.  Like Robbo, Matip, Kostas and Macca it's a freak injury that could have occurred irrespective of how we managed his minutes.  Obviously the less minutes he plays the less chance of getting such an injury but taken to its logical conclusion that approach would mean he just gets rolled out for the cup finals and title-race six pointers.

Szobo is probably the only injury we've had this season that can be linked to being overplayed.  We've rotated our players really well this season but the potential to do so in the next few weeks looks to be drastically reduced.

It's pretty much impossible to directly link any injury with being overplayed. At least it is from our end. Maybe clubs have more data. But for us it's always a case of correlation or causation.

On the Trent one, I half agree and my point was more about the amount of games we're playing. If Klopp thinks we're playing too many games he does have the ability to mitigate in January with cup games. That said, there is a % chance of getting injured (whether as a result of muscular fatigue or unlikely collisions etc or a combination of the two or other factors) in every minute that a player is on the pitch. One way of lowering injury risk is by lowering the amount of minutes a player actually has on the pitch. If one team's players play an average of 5000 minutes across a season and another 2500 then the team with double the number of minutes will pick up more injuries, partly due to muscle fatigue yes but also partly due to simply being on the pitch more and so having more collisions/ turns/ tackles/ stretches/ jumps that could result in injury.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:20:58 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13044597/premier-league-injuries-newcastle-brentford-brighton-sheffield-united-chelsea-and-man-utd-suffered-most

I'd have thought we'd be higher up the table than this.
No idea which players they count though.

We're 13th in terms of days missed through injury with 510
13 for number of different injuries with 16

There's info there on number of games played and they suggest number of games being played isn't a huge factor.
Logged
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:18:20 am
Given how extremely cautious (rightly so) the club is over player welfare and injury, we still get a massive chunk of them. It must simply go down to number of games played and lets face it, it's too many.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:21:56 am
It's all about which players are missing... when you look at Newcastle, it's a bunch of squad players you probably didn't even realise were still at the club, like Targett, Manquillo and Ritchie. They're just making excuses for having a manager with NFI how to manage a squad competing (or at least participating) on multiple fronts.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:16:40 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm
very good article on player burnout and how players view it, with some interesting stats ....

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ch-football-can-only-be-cured-by-player-power
Feel the burnout: the curse of too much football can only be cured by player power

A little over 20 years ago, one of the worlds top players admitted that he was burned out from too much football. Im not just tired, Im cooked, said Patrick Vieira after playing 66 matches the previous season. I can hardly stand up at times. My back hurts, my legs hurt, I hurt everywhere. And then something quite bizarre happened: Fifa and Uefa actually listened.

=================
The Professional Footballers Association reckons that next season the leading players could play up to 86 games because of an expanded 32-team Fifa Club World Cup, which finishes on 13 July 2025.

And there will be barely any time to recover before the 2025-26 Premier League season, followed by the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.
=======================
Jude Bellingham had played more than 30% more minutes of competitive football by his 20th birthday than Wayne Rooney at the same age.
By the time Kylian Mbappé turned 24 he had played 26,952 minutes  48% more minutes than Thierry Henry at the same age.


... piss off Wenger.

Could argue Rooney was playing for a shite team who where not in Europe and Mbappe was better than Henry pre 20. No one heard of Henry untill his 20's, hence he hardly played much on the international scene
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:22:01 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:21:56 am
It's all about which players are missing... when you look at Newcastle, it's a bunch of squad players you probably didn't even realise were still at the club, like Targett, Manquillo and Ritchie. They're just making excuses for having a manager with NFI how to manage a squad competing (or at least participating) on multiple fronts.


Yes i was thinking this too.  When we played Newcastle recently it seemed all their 1st team guys were there except Trippier playing shite and Pope who isnt great.  Tonali is out but not because of injuries either
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:38:56 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
I think it's a genuine worry. I know players get alot of money but I don't think it's good for football overall. I find it kind of sad
It is but players want less games but the same wages.
Like Henry etc got paid way less back then.

Players want less games need to accept lower wages.

I think it is the best solution for everyone less games,less money for players & expense for fans.
Wont happen though

Bellingham's peak will be very young you would think
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:58:08 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:38:56 am

Bellingham's peak will be very young you would think

After which they'll sell him to Man Utd and make a profit
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:39:00 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:16:40 am
Could argue Rooney was playing for a shite team who where not in Europe and Mbappe was better than Henry pre 20. No one heard of Henry untill his 20's, hence he hardly played much on the international scene
that's not the point though is it?
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:41:30 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:38:56 am
It is but players want less games but the same wages.
Like Henry etc got paid way less back then.

Players want less games need to accept lower wages.

I think it is the best solution for everyone less games,less money for players & expense for fans.
Wont happen though

Bellingham's peak will be very young you would think

Not sure this is true, it's largely stuff like the Club World Cup and international games causing issues right now and in the future, and players aren't necessarily getting paid more as a result of either of those. The Nations League added a lot of strain as international teams pick their best players all the time now, instead of rotating heavily for friendlies like they used to. The WC fucked up last season purely out of greed, CWC is again another attempt at FIFA making more from players. The AFCON being in the middle of the season and every two seasons isn't great, and when they tried to move it they ended up trying to run it every 18 months for three tournaments straight, which again is just pure greed.

The only real fix I can see right now is either a player refusing to play internationally and then taking FIFA to court when the inevitable domestic ban occurs, or players en masse refusing to play as much for their country. The former won't happen because it would destroy that players career and the latter won't happen because players are too short sighted for it.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:45:12 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:38:56 am
It is but players want less games but the same wages.
Like Henry etc got paid way less back then.

Players want less games need to accept lower wages.

I think it is the best solution for everyone less games,less money for players & expense for fans.
Wont happen though

Bellingham's peak will be very young you would think

Yes less games and less wages.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:52:13 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:38:56 am
It is but players want less games but the same wages.
Like Henry etc got paid way less back then.

Players want less games need to accept lower wages.

I think it is the best solution for everyone less games,less money for players & expense for fans.
Wont happen though

Bellingham's peak will be very young you would think

Yeah, I don't think he'll be playing for them in nearly 20 years when he's close to Modric's current age. If they use everything he has until he's 30 odd they'll be more than happy and then someone else can have him. I don't think Salah had played loads until he joined us at 25, probably just the average amount of minutes. I know he's a goalkeeper as well so it's different fundamentally but Alisson hadn't played loads of football for a 26 year old keeper who was already world class. Mbappe has played loads too as that stat suggests, still think he could be a great player in 10 years time though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:52:16 pm
I don't think a single player could really sway it.  for me the PFA and other player groups in Europe need to get active on behalf of their members.

if it keeps going as it is now, top players' career will last about - what - 5 years?  so if anything they'll be pushing for more money not less, or maybe more salary protection if careers are cut short due to being over-played.
Logged

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:58:31 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 05:04:30 pm
Don't think Thiago is kicking a ball for us again.

With Stef i'm just completely confused as to what his injury actually is. At his age everyone is growing and many 19 year olds are playing regularly. It just sounds strange to keep saying he can't play because he's growing.


Gerrard had similar issues when he was gawky, Bajcetic looked a lot taller in that recent picture than I remember him
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:00:12 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:58:08 am
After which they'll sell him to Man Utd and make a profit


Who will sell him to Everton when he's 37 (see Ashley Young, Eto etc)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
