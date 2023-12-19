very good article on player burnout and how players view it, with some interesting stats ....https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ch-football-can-only-be-cured-by-player-power
Feel the burnout: the curse of too much football can only be cured by player power
A little over 20 years ago, one of the worlds top players admitted that he was burned out from too much football. Im not just tired, Im cooked, said Patrick Vieira after playing 66 matches the previous season. I can hardly stand up at times. My back hurts, my legs hurt, I hurt everywhere. And then something quite bizarre happened: Fifa and Uefa actually listened.
=================
The Professional Footballers Association reckons that next season the leading players could play up to 86 games because of an expanded 32-team Fifa Club World Cup, which finishes on 13 July 2025.
And there will be barely any time to recover before the 2025-26 Premier League season, followed by the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.
=======================Jude Bellingham had played more than 30% more minutes of competitive football by his 20th birthday than Wayne Rooney at the same age.
By the time Kylian Mbappé turned 24 he had played 26,952 minutes 48% more minutes than Thierry Henry at the same age.
... piss off Wenger.