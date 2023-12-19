very good article on player burnout and how players view it, with some interesting stats ....Feel the burnout: the curse of too much football can only be cured by player powerA little over 20 years ago, one of the worlds top players admitted that he was burned out from too much football. Im not just tired, Im cooked, said Patrick Vieira after playing 66 matches the previous season. I can hardly stand up at times. My back hurts, my legs hurt, I hurt everywhere. And then something quite bizarre happened: Fifa and Uefa actually listened.=================The Professional Footballers Association reckons that next season the leading players could play up to 86 games because of an expanded 32-team Fifa Club World Cup, which finishes on 13 July 2025.And there will be barely any time to recover before the 2025-26 Premier League season, followed by the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.=======================... piss off Wenger.