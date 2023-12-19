« previous next »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:57:24 pm
Arsene Wenger doesn't care either. I'm very surprised with him

https://www.beinsports.com/en-my/football/articles/arsene-wenger-feels-busy-football-calendar-is-offset-by-increased-player-welfare-2023-12-19

I truly am surprised at what an utter asshole and Saudi/FIFA shill Wenger has become since retiring.

Worse in the last few years too.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:57:24 pm
Arsene Wenger doesn't care either. I'm very surprised with him

https://www.beinsports.com/en-my/football/articles/arsene-wenger-feels-busy-football-calendar-is-offset-by-increased-player-welfare-2023-12-19
shocker ;D
wenger's a scab c*nt blight on the game of football, whose positive contribution to the sport has now long been overtaken and overshadowed by his cronyism and self-interested malevolence
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:38:48 pm
Stef and Thiago will be "next month" every month until the season is over I reckon.

Don't think Thiago is kicking a ball for us again.

With Stef i'm just completely confused as to what his injury actually is. At his age everyone is growing and many 19 year olds are playing regularly. It just sounds strange to keep saying he can't play because he's growing.
YWNA

Yeah I have 2 sons 18 and 16 constantly playing football for their school and clubs. Guess some guys are different
very good article on player burnout and how players view it, with some interesting stats ....

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ch-football-can-only-be-cured-by-player-power
Feel the burnout: the curse of too much football can only be cured by player power

A little over 20 years ago, one of the worlds top players admitted that he was burned out from too much football. Im not just tired, Im cooked, said Patrick Vieira after playing 66 matches the previous season. I can hardly stand up at times. My back hurts, my legs hurt, I hurt everywhere. And then something quite bizarre happened: Fifa and Uefa actually listened.

=================
The Professional Footballers Association reckons that next season the leading players could play up to 86 games because of an expanded 32-team Fifa Club World Cup, which finishes on 13 July 2025.

And there will be barely any time to recover before the 2025-26 Premier League season, followed by the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.
=======================
Jude Bellingham had played more than 30% more minutes of competitive football by his 20th birthday than Wayne Rooney at the same age.
By the time Kylian Mbappé turned 24 he had played 26,952 minutes  48% more minutes than Thierry Henry at the same age.


... piss off Wenger.
I think it's a genuine worry. I know players get alot of money but I don't think it's good for football overall. I find it kind of sad
