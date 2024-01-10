« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 352062 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,416
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3800 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:48:34 pm
This is what happens when you play so many games together. When will those running the game learn?

They couldn't care less Jill.
It's not their legs, all the cost of injuries is passed down to the clubs.
They get the money and that is all they want.


Logged

Offline YNWA.A

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3801 on: Today at 02:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:47:32 pm
Bournemouth away is my biggest concern, but we should be able to cope. Big opportunity for Bradley to step up.

Do we know when Robertson and Kostas are due back?

End of this month
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,628
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:48:34 pm
This is what happens when you play so many games together. When will those running the game learn?
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:50:21 pm
They couldn't care less Jill.
It's not their legs, all the cost of injuries is passed down to the clubs.
They get the money and that is all they want.
agree with every word, but still.. nobody wants to hear it, but nobody forced us to play Trent in all those games.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
Quote from: YNWA.A on Today at 02:50:35 pm
End of this month
I think that's possibly over-optimistic.  Klopp said Robbo was "not even close" to team training at the end of December.  https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php has them both as being expected back for 04/02 (Arsenal away).

I expect we'd looking at the Burnley game on 10/02 for either of them to be ready for a return to the first team.  I guess with both of them being upper body injuries we could bring them back slightly sooner if we're getting desperate.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,099
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
As well as Bradley we have Beck with Gomez switching sides


We only really have 3 full backs, all out, rest is just cover really
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,261
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm »
In the words of Brad Pitt in Snatch, if Gomez goes down were proper fucked.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,410
  • Red since '64
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:48:34 pm
This is what happens when you play so many games together. When will those running the game learn?

Ive no doubt bored posters regularly with precisely that opinion. The truth is that those running the game ignore the pleas from the likes of Klopp and VVD, the only conclusion to be drawn is that they only care about the money.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline YNWA.A

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 03:16:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:57:08 pm
I think that's possibly over-optimistic.  Klopp said Robbo was "not even close" to team training at the end of December.  https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php has them both as being expected back for 04/02 (Arsenal away).

I expect we'd looking at the Burnley game on 10/02 for either of them to be ready for a return to the first team.  I guess with both of them being upper body injuries we could bring them back slightly sooner if we're getting desperate.

Im not sure but thats what Pep said in his presser today
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,086
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 03:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:32:06 pm
How it's only 3 weeks when the injury is a tear in the lateral collateral ligament

Sounds like a partial tear, not a full one.

But then its "three weeks and then lets see". Could be way more.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm »
I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that someone else is going to pick up an injury tomorrow night. That's how it works, the more injuries you get, the more likely the next one is. I think at home to Fulham we can probably afford a kid at FB like Bradley but with this news I would 100% be playing Alisson rather than Kelleher.

Bajectic - still not sure what the problem is but at least he is close.

As for Thiago - as at least one poster has said, I'll be amazed if he plays for us again. Whatever is going on there is more than a physical injury IMO.

I think we are nearly at the panic-buy stage now.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 03:22:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:19:23 pm
I think we are nearly at the panic-buy stage now.
Ragnar Klavan panic or Steven Caulker panic?  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 02:21:04 pm
A couple of weeks he said thats always two in my book , hopefully just the Bournemouth on on the 21st
actually the quote is "a few weeks" which is meaningless really.  could be 2, 3, 4 ....
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:10:17 pm
Ive no doubt bored posters regularly with precisely that opinion. The truth is that those running the game ignore the pleas from the likes of Klopp and VVD, the only conclusion to be drawn is that they only care about the money.

And yet we literally chose to play Trent against Arsenal. I imagine Klopp felt he had to play a strong team given it was Arsenal and given our absences in order to play a strong team the likes of Trent had to play. But in reality, if we're playing too many games there's a manager led mitigation, which is to play drastically weakened teams in the league and FA cups.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,846
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:19:23 pm
I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that someone else is going to pick up an injury tomorrow night. That's how it works, the more injuries you get, the more likely the next one is. I think at home to Fulham we can probably afford a kid at FB like Bradley but with this news I would 100% be playing Alisson rather than Kelleher.

Bajectic - still not sure what the problem is but at least he is close.

As for Thiago - as at least one poster has said, I'll be amazed if he plays for us again. Whatever is going on there is more than a physical injury IMO.

I think we are nearly at the panic-buy stage now.

Yeah, give Fulham as little a chance as possible to take a positive result back to London. Starting 11 should be strong again tomorrow, only a couple of changes here and there but the bench will be young again and we can't afford to see anyone else injured really. Good news is no match after this for a week and a half which means less football to miss.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 03:25:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:52:42 pm
agree with every word, but still.. nobody wants to hear it, but nobody forced us to play Trent in all those games.
ah, so the club is to blame for trying to win games in a ludicrous fixtures schedule?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,628
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:25:29 pm
ah, so the club is to blame for trying to win games in a ludicrous fixtures schedule?
improve your reading comprehension
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 03:27:58 pm »
don't need to, ta.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 03:28:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:23:21 pm
actually the quote is "a few weeks" which is meaningless really.  could be 2, 3, 4 ....

Pep literally said three weeks.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:28:04 pm
Pep literally said three weeks.
official site:
"Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for 'a few weeks' due to a knee injury, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed."
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 03:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:23:59 pm
And yet we literally chose to play Trent against Arsenal. I imagine Klopp felt he had to play a strong team given it was Arsenal and given our absences in order to play a strong team the likes of Trent had to play. But in reality, if we're playing too many games there's a manager led mitigation, which is to play drastically weakened teams in the league and FA cups.
I don't agree with that, particularly as Trent's injury doesn't seem linked to him playing too much football.  Like Robbo, Matip, Kostas and Macca it's a freak injury that could have occurred irrespective of how we managed his minutes.  Obviously the less minutes he plays the less chance of getting such an injury but taken to its logical conclusion that approach would mean he just gets rolled out for the cup finals and title-race six pointers.

Szobo is probably the only injury we've had this season that can be linked to being overplayed.  We've rotated our players really well this season but the potential to do so in the next few weeks looks to be drastically reduced.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 03:32:14 pm »
I'm sure we plan to rotate and play some of the youngsters in the FA Cup so we just need to navigate the 2 legs against Fulham plus the League games against Bournemouth and Chelsea and then we should hopefully see things ease up. Hopefully Japan and Egypt don't go all the way to their respective finals and Endo and Salah are available a little earlier than the Brentford game.

Quote
10/01/2024 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg vs Fulham (h) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
WINTER BREAK
21/01/2024 16:30 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
24/01/2024 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg vs Fulham (a) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
27/01/2024 15:00 FA CUP Round (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a) (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
24/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h) or League Cup Final (Matip, Doak, Thiago, Bajcetic, Endo, Salah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent, Szoboszlai)
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:30:43 pm
official site:
"Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for 'a few weeks' due to a knee injury, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed."

 :thumbup

In the press conference he said three weeks.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 03:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:33:40 pm
:thumbup

In the press conference he said three weeks.
:thumbup
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67925448
We will have to find new dynamics without him because he made our game flexible but hopefully it is three weeks.
Logged

Offline YNWA.A

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:33:40 pm
:thumbup

In the press conference he said three weeks.

Yes

"Trent hyperextended his knee in the fame ans theres a little tear.He will be out for around three weeks"
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,846
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:30:53 pm
I don't agree with that, particularly as Trent's injury doesn't seem linked to him playing too much football.  Like Robbo, Matip, Kostas and Macca it's a freak injury that could have occurred irrespective of how we managed his minutes.  Obviously the less minutes he plays the less chance of getting such an injury but taken to its logical conclusion that approach would mean he just gets rolled out for the cup finals and title-race six pointers.

Szobo is probably the only injury we've had this season that can be linked to being overplayed.  We've rotated our players really well this season but the potential to do so in the next few weeks looks to be drastically reduced.

Yeah, I don't think anybody has been overplayed this season due to Europa League football. You mention Szoboszlai but even he only played a part in 3 European matches, all of which were second half sub appearances. Beyond that there's been a handful of league games where he only played about an hour.

Trent has been unlucky hyperextending his knee but it was near enough a MOTM performance in a big away game. Shame he misses a big game tomorrow but no football for a week and a half afterwards limits what he'll miss probably.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 03:38:25 pm »
Love this from Pep in the presser. "As long as the counter-pressing is there, everything else is replaceable." Big advocate of him being given the reins after Klopp.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,628
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:35:55 pm
Yeah, I don't think anybody has been overplayed this season due to Europa League football. You mention Szoboszlai but even he only played a part in 3 European matches, all of which were second half sub appearances. Beyond that there's been a handful of league games where he only played about an hour.
he started two league cup games (60 and 75 mins) and came on for 25 mins in the other. said at the time I'd really like us to make the final this season, given the sunk cost of unexpectedly prioritising some of those games (Bournemouth particularly)
Logged

Online diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • LFC
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 03:44:14 pm »
When is Tsimikas back? Him back in the side means we can shift Gomez over to the right for the mean while. Trent out now, Endo in Asia, and Mo in Africa thats three huge pillars in the team that will be missing for the remaining games of this month. Its mental to think how thin we are, surely will be in the transfer market. Even a loan spell will do to cover the gaps in depth.
Logged
Seen us win everything
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 