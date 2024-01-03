« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 3, 2024, 08:48:35 pm
Quote from: farawayred on January  3, 2024, 08:17:25 pm
Didn't they get rid of replays?...
Next year
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 3, 2024, 08:51:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on January  3, 2024, 08:17:25 pm
Didn't they get rid of replays?...

No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 3, 2024, 10:18:58 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on January  3, 2024, 08:51:25 pm
No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.

No Premier League or Championship club will want a replay this weekend and will actively not want one for the most part. Many in the leagues below won't want a replay. Even Chesterfield in the national league won't want a replay. It's an outdated concept.

It's all just there for the chance of a smaller club drawing a bigger big club at home and drawing with them to get a replay at Anfield or whatever. It's rare that happens anyway and unfortunate that replays would take that away but replays are a relic with the way the calendar has gone. Even the FA Trophy and Vase in non league have done away with replays, it's only the FA Cup that still has them.

If Arsenal game is a draw we lose our break again.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 3, 2024, 11:23:37 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on January  3, 2024, 07:27:14 pm
Why isn't Thiago standing up? FFS

Probably because they are having a physiotherapy ...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 12:30:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on January  3, 2024, 10:18:58 pm
If Arsenal game is a draw we lose our break again.

At least it should be entertaining if scores are level with ten minutes to play. If it's still level with a minute to play you'd almost want the managers to flip a coin and the winner gets to walk one in :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 03:05:56 am
Quote from: GreatEx on January  3, 2024, 08:51:25 pm
No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.
Are they getting rid of the 2 legged League Cup ties as well?

Guarantee that if we go to a replay during the break Klopp will let the U-23s take charge again, no sense in derailing a recovery programme planned for the entire season because the FA are still sitting on their thumbs
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 04:44:09 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  3, 2024, 07:15:27 pm


Thiago even has his name on his own chair.   ;)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 06:21:34 am
Pinch of salt but apparently some Bulgarian journo has heard that Dom's injury is less severe than feared and he'll miss 2 weeks at most. Similar to Ali's I spose?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 12:28:20 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January  4, 2024, 03:05:56 am
Are they getting rid of the 2 legged League Cup ties as well?

Think they are from next season. Think I read it's due to the new CL format having games in January but I may have made that up!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 12:37:22 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January  4, 2024, 06:21:34 am
Pinch of salt but apparently some Bulgarian journo has heard that Dom's injury is less severe than feared and he'll miss 2 weeks at most. Similar to Ali's I spose?

Hungarian. Apparently some connection to Dom's 'inner circle' too (saw mention of that on Reddit last night).



Pinch of salt obviously but hopefully some truth to it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 12:38:13 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on January  3, 2024, 05:20:37 pm
Tsimikas was pictured on his IG today with Thiago.
Im surprised he isnt in a sling.

They would have put a plate in the next day and he'll be good for normal stuff. In cycling, collarbone breaks are really common, and the riders are usually back within a week. But the risk of shoulder impacts is obviously much higher in football.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 4, 2024, 12:41:31 pm
Quote from: JasonF on January  4, 2024, 12:37:22 pm
Hungarian. Apparently some connection to Dom's 'inner circle' too (saw mention of that on Reddit last night).



Pinch of salt obviously but hopefully some truth to it.

Sounds promising, fingers crossed.

Edit: Hungarian is a fucking mental language ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 10:10:24 am
A couple of games out for Szboszlai and then they will see.

Given that we could have a break after those games, thats about as good as we could possibly have hoped for.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 11:12:15 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2024, 12:41:31 pm
Sounds promising, fingers crossed.

Edit: Hungarian is a fucking mental language ;D

So the journalist was right, thats a really good outcome.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 05:07:52 pm
Robbo's back in training.  ;D

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 05:20:23 pm
This looks very promising. About 3 weeks until the LC 2nd leg against Fulham. Would be great to have him on the bench for that but if not you'd think he'd be back soon after.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1743310761441534234?t=OMV6_48vWK932z0_XZi-uA&s=19
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 05:23:16 pm
Brilliant to see him back on a pitch
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 06:20:08 pm
Hes got to gain mobility in his shoulder.

Being outside doesnt mean thats that close.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 06:34:41 pm
Kostas put something on Insta too about being back soon
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 06:49:26 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  5, 2024, 06:34:41 pm
Kostas put something on Insta too about being back soon

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 07:22:59 pm
It would be such a boost to have both left backs fit and available by the end of the month. Our season is propped up on having a solid defence and long may it continue.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 07:29:29 pm
I assume that hes had his collar bone pinned?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 07:32:02 pm
Did he actually break the collarbone? Was that ever confirmed somewhere?

He seems to be way ahead of schedule if hes close to returning? I mean Im not complaining .
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 07:41:26 pm
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 07:53:40 pm
I didn't see Jota on the pitch during todays training session on Youtube - could well have missed him, though. He was in the gym beforehand.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 07:57:20 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on January  5, 2024, 07:53:40 pm
I didn't see Jota on the pitch during todays training session on Youtube - could well have missed him, though. He was in the gym beforehand.

He was there.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 08:01:07 pm
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 08:40:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:41:26 pm


Those bollards are four feet high, btw
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 08:47:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:41:26 pm

Quote from: GreatEx on January  5, 2024, 08:40:37 pm
Those bollards are four feet high, btw

Badge is wearing completely loose clothing, growing too quickly for clothes that fit...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
January 5, 2024, 09:47:00 pm
This picture was taken early in the morning. By the end of the day his clothes fit him perfectly.
Quote from: Samie on January  5, 2024, 07:41:26 pm

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:25:02 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on January  5, 2024, 06:49:26 pm


Wow that's great news. How is he back running on the training ground already if he broke his collarbone? Surely he didn't break it. He looks to be way ahead of schedule as someone mentioned.. I wonder if he will be back by the end of the month going by his comment on Instagram?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:51:36 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:25:02 am
Wow that's great news. How is he back running on the training ground already if he broke his collarbone? Surely he didn't break it. He looks to be way ahead of schedule as someone mentioned.. I wonder if he will be back by the end of the month going by his comment on Instagram?

I said after his injury that a broken collar bone is much better than a dislocated shoulder because it generally doesn't impact on the ligaments and tendons in the same way. People were saying he'd be out for as long as Robertson was projected to be but that was always unlikely.

I did mine a few years back and was playing again after 4 weeks. Probably shouldn't have been of course but I always figured based on this that Tsimikas was looking at around 6 weeks.
