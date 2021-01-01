No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.



No Premier League or Championship club will want a replay this weekend and will actively not want one for the most part. Many in the leagues below won't want a replay. Even Chesterfield in the national league won't want a replay. It's an outdated concept.It's all just there for the chance of a smaller club drawing a bigger big club at home and drawing with them to get a replay at Anfield or whatever. It's rare that happens anyway and unfortunate that replays would take that away but replays are a relic with the way the calendar has gone. Even the FA Trophy and Vase in non league have done away with replays, it's only the FA Cup that still has them.If Arsenal game is a draw we lose our break again.