Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
Didn't they get rid of replays?...
Next year
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
Didn't they get rid of replays?...

No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.

No Premier League or Championship club will want a replay this weekend and will actively not want one for the most part. Many in the leagues below won't want a replay. Even Chesterfield in the national league won't want a replay. It's an outdated concept.

It's all just there for the chance of a smaller club drawing a bigger big club at home and drawing with them to get a replay at Anfield or whatever. It's rare that happens anyway and unfortunate that replays would take that away but replays are a relic with the way the calendar has gone. Even the FA Trophy and Vase in non league have done away with replays, it's only the FA Cup that still has them.

If Arsenal game is a draw we lose our break again.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:27:14 pm
Why isn't Thiago standing up? FFS

Probably because they are having a physiotherapy ...
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm
If Arsenal game is a draw we lose our break again.

At least it should be entertaining if scores are level with ten minutes to play. If it's still level with a minute to play you'd almost want the managers to flip a coin and the winner gets to walk one in :D
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
No, 3rd and 4th round replays are "set to be scrapped" but it has not yet been done so this season will have replays as usual.
Are they getting rid of the 2 legged League Cup ties as well?

Guarantee that if we go to a replay during the break Klopp will let the U-23s take charge again, no sense in derailing a recovery programme planned for the entire season because the FA are still sitting on their thumbs
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:15:27 pm


Thiago even has his name on his own chair.   ;)
