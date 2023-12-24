« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3680 on: December 24, 2023, 04:56:15 pm »
Stealing the below from the barnacle and updating. We know now that Salah and Endo will join up with their international teams after the Newcastle game and potentially miss a fair bit of football considering they play for some of the stronger sides in their confederations. On the plus side, the timing of the winter break might give us the breathing space to get a couple of players back into the squad. Would be nice if Robertson and Thiago were able to make the bench for Bournemouth when we return.

Quote
26/12/2023 17:30 Burnley (a)
01/01/2024 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
07/01/2024 16:30 FA CUP Round 3 vs Arsenal (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
10/01/2024 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg vs Fulham (h) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
WINTER BREAK
21/01/2024 16:30 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
24/01/2024 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg vs Fulham (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
27/01/2024 15:00 FA CUP Round 4 (AFCON and Asian Cup)
31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON and Asian Cup)
17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)
24/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h) or League Cup Final
28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)
06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG
13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL
25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3681 on: December 25, 2023, 03:50:55 pm »

In the history of Football did any team ever lose their left fullback and his backup for a shoulder injury?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm »
Thank god we have Diogo back.

Do we expect any others to make the bench for Newcastle on Monday such as Macca?

After that we have a massive test vs Arsenal in the cup which I really want to win. If we have Thiago back for this it would be massive.. surely he isn't far off now but still hasn't resumed to first team training which is so annoying.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm
Thank god we have Diogo back.

Do we expect any others to make the bench for Newcastle on Monday such as Macca?

After that we have a massive test vs Arsenal in the cup which I really want to win. If we have Thiago back for this it would be massive.. surely he isn't far off now but still hasn't resumed to first team training which is so annoying.
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 07:04:34 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.
same here. absolutely fine with us putting out an entirely second team, whatever the result
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 07:18:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.

Yep. We could play our strongest side and still lose. Would rotate the hell out of the side for that.

Could understand if we were going for the league and CL, as those are really tough trophies to win. But we are going for the league, Europa and League Cup and we are very strong favourites for the latter two.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 07:26:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.

Not sure I agree.in playing a second string.  We have 6 days after the Newcastle game, and then after the league cup semi we have a 10 day break.I would go full strength.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.

Definitely. I'd like to win the game but if we go out then it adds to Arsenal's schedule (rather than us fighting on 4 fronts). And we need to avoid a replay at all costs.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.

We have 6 days after the Newcastle game which is plenty of time. We should be looking to win every competition we're in amd beating Arsenal at the Emirates would be a huge psychologically and could give us the extra momentum to really kick on for the 2nd half of the season. I don't want to lose at the Emirates because we have rested players for what.. Fulham at home 3 days later in the Carabao? We have enough to to go again and then they can have 11 days rest before Bournemouth.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:15:58 pm
Hate to say it but I think the cup game with Arsenal is absolute bottom of the pile in order of importance.

No chance. Full team against them.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
We have 6 days after the Newcastle game which is plenty of time. We should be looking to win every competition we're in amd beating Arsenal at the Emirates would be a huge psychologically and could give us the extra momentum to really kick on for the 2nd half of the season. I don't want to lose at the Emirates because we have rested players for what.. Fulham at home 3 days later in the Carabao? We have enough to to go again and then they can have 11 days rest before Bournemouth.

Don't agree. We have about five or six injuries, as well as Salah and Endo gone to international tournaments. We may well have no recognised DM or LB in the squad at the time of that game. And yes, the semi final in the Carabao should absolutely be prioritised over a 3rd round in the FA Cup, where we've literally gotten the second hardest fixture out of the 200 or so we could've gotten.

We'll play some first team players, but we should be putting in a lot of reserve players for that game. Ultimately the result will mean nothing in terms of momentum or psychology in the title race.
