We have 6 days after the Newcastle game which is plenty of time. We should be looking to win every competition we're in amd beating Arsenal at the Emirates would be a huge psychologically and could give us the extra momentum to really kick on for the 2nd half of the season. I don't want to lose at the Emirates because we have rested players for what.. Fulham at home 3 days later in the Carabao? We have enough to to go again and then they can have 11 days rest before Bournemouth.



Don't agree. We have about five or six injuries, as well as Salah and Endo gone to international tournaments. We may well have no recognised DM or LB in the squad at the time of that game. And yes, the semi final in the Carabao should absolutely be prioritised over a 3rd round in the FA Cup, where we've literally gotten the second hardest fixture out of the 200 or so we could've gotten.We'll play some first team players, but we should be putting in a lot of reserve players for that game. Ultimately the result will mean nothing in terms of momentum or psychology in the title race.