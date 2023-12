Quote

26/12/2023 17:30 Burnley (a)

01/01/2024 20:00 Newcastle United (h)

07/01/2024 16:30 FA CUP Round 3 vs Arsenal (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

10/01/2024 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg vs Fulham (h) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

WINTER BREAK

21/01/2024 16:30 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

24/01/2024 20:00 League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg vs Fulham (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

27/01/2024 15:00 FA CUP Round 4 (AFCON and Asian Cup)

31/01/2024 20:15 Chelsea (h) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

04/02/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

10/02/2024 15:00 Burnley (h) (AFCON and Asian Cup)

17/02/2024 12:30 Brentford (a)

24/02/2024 15:00 Luton Town (h) or League Cup Final

28/02/2024 19:45 FA CUP Round 5

02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG

09/03/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)

14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG

16/03/2024 15:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

30/03/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)

03/04/2024 20:00 Sheffield United (h)

06/04/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)

11/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 1st LEG

13/04/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

18/04/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER FINAL 2nd LEG

20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) or FA CUP Round SF

27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)

02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG

04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG

11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)

22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

25/05/2024 15:00 FA CUP Final

Stealing the below from the barnacle and updating. We know now that Salah and Endo will join up with their international teams after the Newcastle game and potentially miss a fair bit of football considering they play for some of the stronger sides in their confederations. On the plus side, the timing of the winter break might give us the breathing space to get a couple of players back into the squad. Would be nice if Robertson and Thiago were able to make the bench for Bournemouth when we return.