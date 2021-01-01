Didnt see that. Maybe the weekend then.
Pep seemed to drop a little hint, when he said "January" he mentioned the Jan 1 game.
Ah thanks, I'll keep saying some prayers then.
Lijnders says Alexis Mac Allister is expected to miss the upcoming PL games v Arsenal and Burnley.
make sure you include some thoughts as well, else it doesn't work
I guess the fact that while mentioning all the players, Ljinders didn't even mention Robbo, Bacjetic and Thiago, would we even see them until the end of January? Doubt it.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]