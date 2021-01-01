« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 332641 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:53:15 pm
Didnt see that.

Maybe the weekend then.
hopefully but sounds tight.  on the bench maybe, to call on if needed?
Logged

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 01:55:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:54:01 pm
Pep seemed to drop a little hint, when he said "January" he mentioned the Jan 1 game.

Ah thanks, I'll keep saying some prayers then.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 01:55:19 pm
Ah thanks, I'll keep saying some prayers then.

make sure you include some thoughts as well, else it doesn't work
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,525
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1737103628702515297

Quote
Lijnders says Alexis Mac Allister is expected to miss the upcoming PL games v Arsenal and Burnley.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
I guess the fact that while mentioning all the players, Ljinders didn't even mention Robbo, Bacjetic and Thiago, would we even see them until the end of January? Doubt it.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:57:39 pm
make sure you include some thoughts as well, else it doesn't work

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,055
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 02:09:49 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:02:29 pm
I guess the fact that while mentioning all the players, Ljinders didn't even mention Robbo, Bacjetic and Thiago, would we even see them until the end of January? Doubt it.

Bajectic seems like another long term injury. I think he will miss most of this season.

Thiago is probably closer - but at least another month.

Robbo - I think we know he's back in January - nothing to update.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 