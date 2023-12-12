I don't think it's a serious injury, more an unusual one. He's got a bit of pain from the bone impact and there's a wound in a position on the body that is quite easy to open up again (the leg brace will be to stop him bending his leg while it heals to keep the wound closed). Obviously he won't be able to train until the wound has healed enough that there's no danger of it reopening, could be a couple of weeks IMO.