Online Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3600 on: December 12, 2023, 11:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 12, 2023, 11:57:51 am
Mac posted a picture on Insta and his knee still bandaged, etc.

Would be huge loss.

Some of the reliable Argentinian journos are saying it's just bad bruising and they are only removing fluid.
The insta pics make it look far worse that what it is.

I reckon he's back for Arsenal.
YWNA

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3601 on: December 13, 2023, 12:46:43 am »
It seems that he is progressing well ...

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0wo-ivMu_T
Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3602 on: December 13, 2023, 08:33:57 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on December 12, 2023, 06:09:22 pm
He turned up at the hotel Bayern are staying at yesterday.
to be fair even if he was in a wheelchair he would be more mobile and efficient than uniteds midfield
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3603 on: December 14, 2023, 02:37:07 pm »
The boss said the stud had gone through the muscle to the bone. Added that he is in pain, but they are worried about the risk of infection right now.
Hoping that it is much better in 3/4 days but thats not a guarantee
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3604 on: December 14, 2023, 02:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 14, 2023, 02:37:07 pm
The boss said the stud had gone through the muscle to the bone. Added that he is in pain, but they are worried about the risk of infection right now.
Hoping that it is much better in 3/4 days but thats not a guarantee
and said he'd never seen anything like it before.  wow.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3605 on: December 14, 2023, 03:12:28 pm »
I reckon it's a bit of mind games with United, he'll be playing at the weekend I reckon.
Offline tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3606 on: December 14, 2023, 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on December 14, 2023, 03:12:28 pm
I reckon it's a bit of mind games with United, he'll be playing at the weekend I reckon.

That's not really our style.  Would be great, but I'm expecting him to be ready for the following weekend at the earliest.
Online JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3607 on: December 14, 2023, 03:20:39 pm »
I don't think it's a serious injury, more an unusual one. He's got a bit of pain from the bone impact and there's a wound in a position on the body that is quite easy to open up again (the leg brace will be to stop him bending his leg while it heals to keep the wound closed). Obviously he won't be able to train until the wound has healed enough that there's no danger of it reopening, could be a couple of weeks IMO.
Offline iamnant

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3608 on: December 14, 2023, 03:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 14, 2023, 02:37:07 pm
The boss said the stud had gone through the muscle to the bone. Added that he is in pain, but they are worried about the risk of infection right now.
Hoping that it is much better in 3/4 days but thats not a guarantee
Sounds horrible. Not even a yellow card either, was it? Not a peep from the media about that either.

And Sheffield United fans even had the gall to boo him for time wasting.

Anyway, hope he rests up and comes back fighting when he's ready.
Offline Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3609 on: December 14, 2023, 03:38:54 pm »
He was in a lot of pain when it happened, was why everyone thought I was a bad one. The pain isnt really surprising hearing what happened
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3610 on: December 14, 2023, 03:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December 14, 2023, 03:38:54 pm
He was in a lot of pain when it happened, was why everyone thought I was a bad one. The pain isnt really surprising hearing what happened
at one point a few seconds later Mo signalled a hurry up for the bench and the look in his eye really made me worry it was a nasty leg break accident - really hope this is like JasonF says.

If there's any indication it could risk extending beyond a couple of weeks, it might speed up some targeting of (for example) Thiago's summer squad replacement. He's definitely that important to our form
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3611 on: December 17, 2023, 06:26:51 pm »
Another one bites the dust.

Thiago, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McAllister, Jota and  Robertson all injured currently
Offline Fordy

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3612 on: December 17, 2023, 08:11:49 pm »
 Bobby Clark is back. We will need him at this rate.
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3613 on: December 17, 2023, 08:19:20 pm »
Quote
The midfielder was withdrawn after 61 minutes of the Anfield clash and will now undergo further assessment to determine the severity of the issue, though the manager is hopeful it is not a serious one.

Klopp told his post-match press conference: We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not bam. He felt a little bit and didnt show immediately.

We hoped it would go by, [but] it didnt. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision.

I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I dont know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan.
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3614 on: December 17, 2023, 08:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 17, 2023, 06:26:51 pm
Another one bites the dust.

Thiago, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McAllister, Jota and  Robertson all injured currently

The last thing we need with two games on the horizon.
Online shank94

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 01:49:25 am »
Itll be Ljinders for the next pre match conference right? He should be more open than Klopp about the timelines. I am desperate for a Jota return date and a progress update on Robbo and Thiago.
Online Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 11:05:28 pm »
MacAllister out till the new year according to that DaveOPKop account (trust at your own peril).

If true thats a cut that has kept him out for a month. Why wasnt that tackle reviewed for dangerous play again?!
Online farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:05:28 pm
MacAllister out till the new year according to that DaveOPKop account (trust at your own peril).

If true thats a cut that has kept him out for a month. Why wasnt that tackle reviewed for dangerous play again?!
It wasn't the tackle that did him. The player stood on his knee after the tackle.
