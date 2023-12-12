Mac posted a picture on Insta and his knee still bandaged, etc.Would be huge loss.
He turned up at the hotel Bayern are staying at yesterday.
The boss said the stud had gone through the muscle to the bone. Added that he is in pain, but they are worried about the risk of infection right now.Hoping that it is much better in 3/4 days but thats not a guarantee
I reckon it's a bit of mind games with United, he'll be playing at the weekend I reckon.
He was in a lot of pain when it happened, was why everyone thought I was a bad one. The pain isnt really surprising hearing what happened
The midfielder was withdrawn after 61 minutes of the Anfield clash and will now undergo further assessment to determine the severity of the issue, though the manager is hopeful it is not a serious one.Klopp told his post-match press conference: We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not bam. He felt a little bit and didnt show immediately.We hoped it would go by, [but] it didnt. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision.I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I dont know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan.
Another one bites the dust.Thiago, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McAllister, Jota and Robertson all injured currently
MacAllister out till the new year according to that DaveOPKop account (trust at your own peril).If true thats a cut that has kept him out for a month. Why wasnt that tackle reviewed for dangerous play again?!
