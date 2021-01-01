« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Black Bull Nova

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3520 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm
Quote from: fancy lad on Today at 04:27:32 pm
ugh.  terrible (potential) news regarding Matip.  I don't really remember the injury from the game itself so i didn't assume it would be anything serious.


Matip, if anything, was improving, especially coming forward, really handy we have Quansah and that the FB cover may allow Gomez to play centre. Loads of games coming up, we need to be lucky in December.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

grinchgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3521 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm
Quote from: fancy lad on Today at 04:27:32 pm
ugh.  terrible (potential) news regarding Matip.  I don't really remember the injury from the game itself so i didn't assume it would be anything serious.



All I recall is seeing him just drop to the floor with no one near him, which is never a good sign.

Good news about Jota, hopefully Alisson is doing well too and makes United.
Legs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3522 on: Today at 05:17:59 pm
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 04:48:05 pm
All I recall is seeing him just drop to the floor with no one near him, which is never a good sign.

Good news about Jota, hopefully Alisson is doing well too and makes United.

It looked like he landed on the astra turf off the pitch rather than the grass itself.

It looks like that is the cause of it to me as like you nobody challenged him.

It may not be an ACL which means his season is done but like everyone no idea what it is.

He has been great this season maybe even our best CB ?
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3523 on: Today at 05:36:43 pm
So we have Palace then United.

Be great to have Ali and Jota back by then.
StL-Dono

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3524 on: Today at 07:14:03 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:17:59 pm
It looked like he landed on the astra turf off the pitch rather than the grass itself.

It looks like that is the cause of it to me as like you nobody challenged him.

It may not be an ACL which means his season is done but like everyone no idea what it is.

He has been great this season maybe even our best CB ?

It was a collision I think with Willian right near the sideline.  But yeah, looks like his foot hit a different surface than he was expecting after landing awkwardly.

https://www.timesoccer.co/video/liverpool-highlights.html

Happens at about 66:13 match time. 
Legs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3525 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 07:14:03 pm
It was a collision I think with Willian right near the sideline.  But yeah, looks like his foot hit a different surface than he was expecting after landing awkwardly.

https://www.timesoccer.co/video/liverpool-highlights.html

Happens at about 66:13 match time.

Yeah thats what I meant not a Pickford assault on him it was his landing.

I hope its not an ACL but might need surgery after what Klopp said today
Thepooloflife

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3526 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm
Such a shame about Joel, just when he was showing good form - but hope it's not as bad as being reported. If we can get Ali and Diogo back against United, that'll be a bonus.
phil236849

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3527 on: Today at 09:07:03 pm
X says Doak hamstring in u21 match tonight
phil236849

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3528 on: Today at 09:16:56 pm
Lewis bower now saying Doak cramp only
tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #3529 on: Today at 09:17:28 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 09:16:56 pm
Lewis bower now saying Doak cramp only

Don't do that to me.
