the (potential?) Matip injury could really mess us up. He has been having such a great season so far and squad depth has been strong up till now.



Fingers crossed it's minor, although history dictates otherwise. Has Jurgen said anything about it?



Also Konate isn't exactly the most durable himself. I'm getting nervous with this next run of games.



What's in our favour though is that it's within the club's gift to manage the workload of the players as there aren't any internationals until March.Gomez has proven happily durable this season and is a good option at central defence, particularly if Conor Bradley can step up as Trent's understudy. Quansah has been a real bonus this season. Virgil and Konate are proven quality. Four should be enough to rotate and keep players out of the "red zone". Freak injuries are what they are and all clubs are in the lap of the Gods on that front.