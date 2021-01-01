the (potential?) Matip injury could really mess us up. He has been having such a great season so far and squad depth has been strong up till now. Fingers crossed it's minor, although history dictates otherwise. Has Jurgen said anything about it?Also Konate isn't exactly the most durable himself. I'm getting nervous with this next run of games.
Diogo running outside. Said Matip hasn't had his scan yet but said again it's not a good one.
I thought Klopp was talking about Thiago not Diogo
but could well be wrong
Jota running already doesn't sound right
hasn't Thiago been running for months?
Echo says that was about Jota.
The manager has just said it at a press conference
What is wrong is Bajectic
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
He keeps growing
he's injury prone. going to lose a year of important development - but he should be ok in the long run....we hope.
very encouraging about Jota
And Alisson!Are they waiting for swelling to go down before Matip has a scan?
Probably seems like it will be an ACL. Just Klopp mentione he heard a pop which is the usual sign.May well be Matip's final game.
Let's wait and see on Joel, I keep hoping it won't be as serious as it seems at the moment.
When Klopp says it's bad, it's bad. Thiago's little hip injury has kept him out 9 months.
Really hope it's not a ligament snap for Matip, that would be him done for the season and potentially his career here. But! If it does turn out to be an ACL, I don't want us offering him a contract extension out of sympathy either.
It's not your money!
