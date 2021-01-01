« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88] 89   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 321484 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 01:52:47 pm »
Quote from: fancy lad on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
the (potential?) Matip injury could really mess us up.  He has been having such a great season so far and squad depth has been strong up till now. 

Fingers crossed it's minor, although history dictates otherwise. Has Jurgen said anything about it?

Also Konate isn't exactly the most durable himself.  I'm getting nervous with this next run of games.
What's in our favour though is that it's within the club's gift to manage the workload of the players as there aren't any internationals until March.

Gomez has proven happily durable this season and is a good option at central defence, particularly if Conor Bradley can step up as Trent's understudy.  Quansah has been a real bonus this season.  Virgil and Konate are proven quality.  Four should be enough to rotate and keep players out of the "red zone".  Freak injuries are what they are and all clubs are in the lap of the Gods on that front.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 01:58:11 pm »
Quote from: fancy lad on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
the (potential?) Matip injury could really mess us up.  He has been having such a great season so far and squad depth has been strong up till now. 

Fingers crossed it's minor, although history dictates otherwise. Has Jurgen said anything about it?

Also Konate isn't exactly the most durable himself.  I'm getting nervous with this next run of games.

Matip has only missed 5 games through injury since 20/21 to be fair. We've managed him really well since giving him that extended layoff.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm »
Hopefully not an ACL for Matip that would the worry
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 01:46:59 pm »
Diogo running outside. Said Matip hasn't had his scan yet but said again it's not a good one.
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 01:51:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:46:59 pm
Diogo running outside. Said Matip hasn't had his scan yet but said again it's not a good one.

Jota running already? Let's hope it's not as bad as first thought.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,657
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 01:51:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:46:59 pm
Diogo running outside. Said Matip hasn't had his scan yet but said again it's not a good one.

I thought Klopp was talking about Thiago not Diogobut could well be wrong
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 01:53:54 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 01:51:33 pm
I thought Klopp was talking about Thiago not Diogobut could well be wrong
Echo says that was about Jota.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 01:51:33 pm
I thought Klopp was talking about Thiago not Diogobut could well be wrong

hasn't Thiago been running for months?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,646
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
Jota running already doesn't sound right, but hope that's true.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:54:44 pm
Jota running already doesn't sound right

The manager has just said it at a press conference  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 01:56:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:54:17 pm
hasn't Thiago been running for months?
has he - seriously?  I have no idea what stage his rehab is at now.

(btw was tempted to say "so THAT's why he can't play in games, he's worn out!" but I resisted the temptation to mention it.  you're welcome)
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,689
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:54:44 pm
Jota running already doesn't sound right, but hope that's true.
Probably two weeks until hes back playing ??

That would put it at 4 weeks hes been out, so a grade II strain??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 01:56:58 pm »
Paul Gorst@ptgorst
Klopp on Matip: "I don't know exactly but it doesn't look good. Scan not done yet but it's not great. I spoke to him straight away and it's not good. Diogo Jota was running outside y'day on his birthday. Not back in team training. Alisson is closer but not for tomorrow."
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 01:57:06 pm »
Perhaps the injury is not as bad as first feared. It would be great to have him back in time for the United/Arsenal games.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,657
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:53:54 pm
Echo says that was about Jota.

Yes tbf widely reported on x as Diogo
Top
Logged

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,195
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 01:57:36 pm »
What is wrong is Bajectic

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,646
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:55:25 pm
The manager has just said it at a press conference  ;D

Must've been less of an injury concern than originally thought, although I guess it's already nearly 10 days since City.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,641
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 01:58:47 pm »
Matip injury reminds me of the Lucas injury.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm »
Alisson back for the United game I reckon.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 01:57:36 pm
What is wrong is Bajectic



he's injury prone. going to lose a year of important development - but he should be ok in the long run....we hope.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,675
  • Truthiness
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 02:02:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:00:05 pm
He keeps growing
He should stop doing that then.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:00:05 pm
He keeps growing
damn kids today, no consideration at all!
Logged

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,195
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 02:07:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:00:05 pm
He keeps growing
if true, I remember that did cause Gerrard a lot of trouble in his early career

Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:30 pm
he's injury prone. going to lose a year of important development - but he should be ok in the long run....we hope.
I hope so

He is a bit of a throwback midfielder for me, he doesn't get bullied and can definitely dish it out

We could do with him being fit again
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
Matip out for the long term is bad but thank goodness for Quansah. Imagine if he hadn't emerged, we'd be very bare bones.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm »
very encouraging about Jota
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:16:47 pm
very encouraging about Jota

Yep.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 02:41:59 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:16:47 pm
very encouraging about Jota

And Alisson!

Are they waiting for swelling to go down before Matip has a scan?
Logged
JFT96.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:41:59 pm
And Alisson!

Are they waiting for swelling to go down before Matip has a scan?
Probably seems like it will be an ACL. Just Klopp mentione he heard a pop which is the usual sign.
May well be Matip's final game.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,514
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm »
Just gutted about Joel. The Giraffe is like no other and hes been in great form. Think hes great in the dressing troom as well. I was really hoping we would extend his contract but this is clearly not going to help.

who knows, maybe it'll be less than feared but the early signs aren't great.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:44:15 pm
Probably seems like it will be an ACL. Just Klopp mentione he heard a pop which is the usual sign.
May well be Matip's final game.

SUch a shame to end it like this.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Let's wait and see on Joel, I keep hoping it won't be as serious as it seems at the moment.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:50:15 pm
Let's wait and see on Joel, I keep hoping it won't be as serious as it seems at the moment.  :o

When Klopp says it's bad, it's bad. Thiago's little hip injury has kept him out 9 months.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 03:49:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:09:23 pm
When Klopp says it's bad, it's bad. Thiago's little hip injury has kept him out 9 months.

yes - but unlike Thiago, Joel isn't injury prone or a slow healer.

Fuuuuuck.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,646
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3514 on: Today at 03:53:37 pm »
Really hope it's not a ligament snap for Matip, that would be him done for the season and potentially his career here.  But!  If it does turn out to be an ACL, I don't want us offering him a contract extension out of sympathy either.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3515 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Really hope it's not a ligament snap for Matip, that would be him done for the season and potentially his career here.  But!  If it does turn out to be an ACL, I don't want us offering him a contract extension out of sympathy either.

It's not your money! :P
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,212
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3516 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:09:23 pm
When Klopp says it's bad, it's bad. Thiago's little hip injury has kept him out 9 months.

I'm not doubting it's bad, but there are different types of bad. I'm quite surprised that Jota's already running considering his injuries in the past.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,838
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3517 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Really hope it's not a ligament snap for Matip, that would be him done for the season and potentially his career here.  But!  If it does turn out to be an ACL, I don't want us offering him a contract extension out of sympathy either.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:56:51 pm
It's not your money! :P

As long as he doesn't express confusion later on that we didn't renew him for the next round!
Logged

Online fancy lad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3518 on: Today at 04:27:32 pm »
ugh.  terrible (potential) news regarding Matip.  I don't really remember the injury from the game itself so i didn't assume it would be anything serious.

Logged

Offline Four Four Three

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3519 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Having Jota back soon would help greatly heading into this period, especially with Salah away next month
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88] 89   Go Up
« previous next »
 