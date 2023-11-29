« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 01:42:58 pm
Bad news about Jota, could scarcely be a worse month or so with our high quality forward options reduced by at least 1.

On the other hand the run of games we lose Allison for are about as decent as we could wish for Kelleher
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 01:48:04 pm
has Kaide Gordon played many youth games?
Really good prospect before his injury. He could become an option for cup games depends on how the recovery is going. Klopp mentioned he looked great in training
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 01:48:44 pm
The worry with Jota is it turns into something longer as so often happens with these 'just a few weeks' injuries at Liverpool, because it wouldn't surprise me if it got to the point where Salah has to go for AFCON and he's still sidelined, it's happened before with Jota.

The next few games really should be manageable though, Kelleher isn't coming in from the cold and he'll be playing in front of a first choice defence so hopefully he looks sound, even though the games should be decided at the other end.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 02:00:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 29, 2023, 01:30:16 pm
first one was our fault though - played him in a meaningless 6th CL gmae when we had the group already wrapped up. Lost him for 4 months?
jesus that was fucking stupid alright

it takes him a while to get up to speed after injuries too
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 02:59:13 pm
No coincidence this has come after international games then playing at 12:30 on a Saturday. Barely giving the players adequate time to recover.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 03:02:07 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 29, 2023, 01:48:44 pm
The worry with Jota is it turns into something longer as so often happens with these 'just a few weeks' injuries at Liverpool, because it wouldn't surprise me if it got to the point where Salah has to go for AFCON and he's still sidelined, it's happened before with Jota.

The next few games really should be manageable though, Kelleher isn't coming in from the cold and he'll be playing in front of a first choice defence so hopefully he looks sound, even though the games should be decided at the other end.
Best case scenario is that Jota has an enforced rest and is back when AFCON starts.  I think he's the best fit to cover for Salah on the right.  I guess Harvey would be the next in line.

We still have great options up-front but it was very nice to be able to rotate between matches and bring on exceptional quality from the bench.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 03:06:44 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 29, 2023, 03:02:07 pm
Best case scenario is that Jota has an enforced rest and is back when AFCON starts.  I think he's the best fit to cover for Salah on the right.  I guess Harvey would be the next in line.

We still have great options up-front but it was very nice to be able to rotate between matches and bring on exceptional quality from the bench.

I don't think we see him again this year and in early January there'll be a league match plus FA Cup tie before a couple of weeks break from the prem. Might be in the League Cup semis too however. It's mainly getting through the Christmas fixtures without him which hopefully we'll be alright to do providing there's no new injuries. Doak will probably play the next couple European matches and maybe feature in the cup too.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 03:11:06 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November 29, 2023, 02:00:24 pm
jesus that was fucking stupid alright

it takes him a while to get up to speed after injuries too

Always think that gets a bit overdone/its a bit unfair for us to be so critical of the decision to play him. We were never going to play 11 kids, even if that was an option for us. Not sure anyone does that even if theyve already qualified. We did rest some first teamers, just shit look that one of our important players picked up an impact injury (I think).
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 29, 2023, 03:11:06 pm
Always think that gets a bit overdone/its a bit unfair for us to be so critical of the decision to play him. We were never going to play 11 kids, even if that was an option for us. Not sure anyone does that even if theyve already qualified. We did rest some first teamers, just shit look that one of our important players picked up an impact injury (I think).

yep, mad to see it brought up again, time to let it go  ;D

A player can get injured training, or he could have got injured in the very first minute of the very next game. Thats the nature of the sport. But I understand with some, that there is always an inherent need to blame someone for something like this, and it was the boss who got it in the neck for it of course!  A game he and the club clearly didnt see as meaningless.

 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 29, 2023, 03:57:04 pm
yep, mad to see it brought up again, time to let it go  ;D
....
...then writes a paragraph about it ;D

(am kidding btw!)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 04:39:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on November 29, 2023, 04:18:16 pm
...then writes a paragraph about it ;D

(am kidding btw!)

 ;D

the horrors of RAWKs endless topic circles!   
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 04:55:58 pm
didnt see Nunez in live training
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 05:00:14 pm
Was Diaz there, I missed him as well?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 05:03:59 pm
I didn't see any of our players, as I didn't watch it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 05:21:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on November 29, 2023, 04:55:58 pm
didnt see Nunez in live training

Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 29, 2023, 05:00:14 pm
Was Diaz there, I missed him as well?

I have just re-watched it pretty sure both were there. But they had covers on their faces, they were certainly there at the beginning.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 06:07:20 pm
Cheers Jill, some of them were very covered up!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 06:08:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 29, 2023, 06:07:20 pm
Cheers Jill, some of them were very covered up!

It's the South Americans they all look freezing.  ;D  It is pretty cold though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 29, 2023, 07:30:53 pm
A couple of weeks isn't bad for Alisson.
I know there are 3 PL games in those 2 weeks but I'd rather he played in the games against Arsenal and United.

Could even be back before United.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 12:37:36 am
30.11. LASK (h)
03.12. Fulham (h)
06.12. Sheffield Utd (a)
09.12. Palace (a)
14.12. Union Saint-Gilloise (a) Europa League
17.12. Man Utd (h)
20.12. West Ham (h) League Cup
23.12. Arsenal (h)
26.12. Burnley (a)
01.01. Newcastle (h)
06.01. FA Cup (3rd round)
10.01. League Cup semi-final (1st leg)
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. League Cup semi-final (2nd leg)
27.01. FA Cup (4th round)
31.01. Chelsea (h)
03.02. Arsenal (a)
10.02. Burnley (h)
15.02. Europa League play-offs (1st leg)*
17.02. Brentford (a)
22.02. Europa League play-offs (2nd leg)*
24.02. Luton (h)
25.02. League Cup final
28.02. FA Cup (5th round)
02.03. Forest (a)
07.03. Europa League round of 16 (1st leg)
09.03. Man City (h)
14.03. Europa League round of 16 (2nd leg)
16.03. Everton (a)
16.03. FA Cup quarter-final
30.03. Brighton (h)
03.04. Sheffield Utd (h)
06.04. Man Utd (a)
11.04. Europa League quarter-final (1st leg)
13.04. Palace (h)
18.04. Europa League quarter-final (2nd leg)
20.04. Fulham (a)
20.04. FA Cup semi-final
27.04. West Ham (a)
02.05.  Europa League semi-final (1st leg)
04.05. Tottenham (h)
09.05. Europa League semi-final (2nd leg)
11.05. Villa (a)
19.05. Wolves (h)
22.05. Europa League final
25.05. FA Cup final
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:40:17 am
Is that all games that Ali will miss? ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:38:59 am
^ a lot of games !

could do with winning tonight

10.02. Burnley (h)
15.02. Europa League play-offs (1st leg)*
17.02. Brentford (a)
22.02. Europa League play-offs (2nd leg)*
24.02. Luton (h)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 11:22:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:37:36 am
30.11. LASK (h)
03.12. Fulham (h)
06.12. Sheffield Utd (a)
09.12. Palace (a)
14.12. Union Saint-Gilloise (a) Europa League
17.12. Man Utd (h)
20.12. West Ham (h) League Cup
23.12. Arsenal (h)
26.12. Burnley (a)
01.01. Newcastle (h)
06.01. FA Cup (3rd round)
10.01. League Cup semi-final (1st leg)
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. League Cup semi-final (2nd leg)
27.01. FA Cup (4th round)
31.01. Chelsea (h)
03.02. Arsenal (a)
10.02. Burnley (h)
15.02. Europa League play-offs (1st leg)*
17.02. Brentford (a)
22.02. Europa League play-offs (2nd leg)*
24.02. Luton (h)
25.02. League Cup final
28.02. FA Cup (5th round)
02.03. Forest (a)
07.03. Europa League round of 16 (1st leg)
09.03. Man City (h)
14.03. Europa League round of 16 (2nd leg)
16.03. Everton (a)
16.03. FA Cup quarter-final
30.03. Brighton (h)
03.04. Sheffield Utd (h)
06.04. Man Utd (a)
11.04. Europa League quarter-final (1st leg)
13.04. Palace (h)
18.04. Europa League quarter-final (2nd leg)
20.04. Fulham (a)
20.04. FA Cup semi-final
27.04. West Ham (a)
02.05.  Europa League semi-final (1st leg)
04.05. Tottenham (h)
09.05. Europa League semi-final (2nd leg)
11.05. Villa (a)
19.05. Wolves (h)
22.05. Europa League final
25.05. FA Cup final

A poor effort

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 11:24:34 am
^ fucking ace !  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:22:22 am
A poor effort


I honestly haven't seen that  :thumbup
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 12:51:31 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:40:17 am
Is that all games that Ali will miss? ;D

Well, you can see why Kelleher has decided to stay ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 01:47:01 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm
I honestly haven't seen that  :thumbup

It's from the TV games thread, so hidden away in the depths of RAWK  :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:10:53 am
Well tonight has taken a couple of games out and create a dead rubber game, list looks less intimidating now

I think the proximity of the FA cup final to the EL final (which we would prefer I would assume) will mean FAC3 and FAC4 will see some changes (depending especially on the opposition and whether we are in the LC SFs)
I love squad games so that players like Quansah etc get experience
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:00:52 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 29, 2023, 01:48:44 pm
The worry with Jota is it turns into something longer as so often happens with these 'just a few weeks' injuries at Liverpool, because it wouldn't surprise me if it got to the point where Salah has to go for AFCON and he's still sidelined, it's happened before with Jota.

The next few games really should be manageable though, Kelleher isn't coming in from the cold and he'll be playing in front of a first choice defence so hopefully he looks sound, even though the games should be decided at the other end.

Yes it is a concern with Jota.    He always seems to pick up long term injuries.   Last season vs the human rights abusers and I still remember in the covid season where he rubbed himself out for 3 months in a CL dead rubber tie vs Ajax.

This time round I really hope the club works on strengthening before he returns to prevent a relapse.   
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:05:58 am
Quote from: De La Goal on November 28, 2023, 07:31:25 pm
This could actually be a goer.

It sounds quite similar in concept/mechanics to the MIPS technology in bicycle helmets, the idea of which is to "reduce rotational forces to the head" and thus lower the chance of brain injuries. MIPS is now very widespread and used in helmets for everyone from pro racers to commuters, with prices scaled to match.

I always thought ACL injuries were a combination of random events & genetics.


Case in point - I play football and have had a large beer belly since about the age of 29-30.    Not a single knee problem, ever despite carrying an extra 15-20kg.  I have a good friend who's a fitness / sports fanatic, always in top shape.   Suffers endless knee issues since 25 onwards (now in his mid 30s) - including 2 x ACL injuries.    It seems some are predisposed towards knee trouble.   

