Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 314603 times)

Offline De La Goal

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm
Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:

https://archive.is/QO3MF


This could actually be a goer.

It sounds quite similar in concept/mechanics to the MIPS technology in bicycle helmets, the idea of which is to "reduce rotational forces to the head" and thus lower the chance of brain injuries. MIPS is now very widespread and used in helmets for everyone from pro racers to commuters, with prices scaled to match.
Online Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm »
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 07:44:09 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm
Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:

https://archive.is/QO3MF

Probably best thread to post - apologies to anyone palpating with fear and dread at its reemergence.
I would pave the path of the visiting team out of the tunnel with marble slabs.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

What a crazy idea. You're crazy!
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 07:57:53 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm
What a crazy idea. You're crazy!

Let's get nuts...
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

I mean they could do that in addition to the studs thing.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

It's weird (and sad) that someone like Wenger was championing additional international fixtures. The international calendar needs culled, plain and simple but it seems that the opposite is on the way.

We're going to end up with more injuries and we will end up seeing alot more instances of mental fatigue/burn out.
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
It's weird (and sad) that someone like Wenger was championing additional international fixtures. The international calendar needs culled, plain and simple but it seems that the opposite is on the way.

We're going to end up with more injuries and we will end up seeing alot more instances of mental fatigue/burn out.
you can bet the farm -- there will be an announcement soon of a new FIFA or UEFA tournament.  I mean, those summer months are just sitting there doing nothing, right?
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Very surprised there is no news on Jota or Allison.
Online kavah

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

Expanded club World Cup, World Cup and Euros incoming
Offline aussie_ox

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 02:15:45 am »
Does Ali have an injury or was he just cramping up at the end of the game? 
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 03:26:35 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:15:45 am
Does Ali have an injury or was he just cramping up at the end of the game? 

He apparently hobbled through the mixed zone after the game, which would suggest it was more than cramp...
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 06:57:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:10 am
Very surprised there is no news on Jota or Allison.
A,ways worried me when theres no news.  Makes me think the injuries are quite bad.  Theres no evidence for this of course, but your inner chimp runs away with you!
Doubtless find out something today at the press conference.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 08:12:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
you can bet the farm -- there will be an announcement soon of a new FIFA or UEFA tournament.  I mean, those summer months are just sitting there doing nothing, right?

We're likely pencilled in to be playing a summer Club World Cup in 2025, so their won't even be a break between seasons.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 08:14:48 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 03:26:35 am
He apparently hobbled through the mixed zone after the game, which would suggest it was more than cramp...

Always just going to be a case of whether it's weeks or months, if it's a hamstring injury.

The club are usually evasive about injuries and we just go by what little Klopp gives away in press conferences (which will be today).
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 08:17:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:12:13 am
We're likely pencilled in to be playing a summer Club World Cup in 2025, so their won't even be a break between seasons.

Don't see how unless we win the Champions League next year?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 08:28:37 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:26:10 am
Very surprised there is no news on Jota or Allison.

I suspect we will find out at today's press conference. Ali probably won't have played on Thursday anyway.
