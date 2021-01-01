Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:https://archive.is/QO3MF
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.
What a crazy idea. You're crazy!
It's weird (and sad) that someone like Wenger was championing additional international fixtures. The international calendar needs culled, plain and simple but it seems that the opposite is on the way.We're going to end up with more injuries and we will end up seeing alot more instances of mental fatigue/burn out.
Does Ali have an injury or was he just cramping up at the end of the game?
Very surprised there is no news on Jota or Allison.
you can bet the farm -- there will be an announcement soon of a new FIFA or UEFA tournament. I mean, those summer months are just sitting there doing nothing, right?
He apparently hobbled through the mixed zone after the game, which would suggest it was more than cramp...
We're likely pencilled in to be playing a summer Club World Cup in 2025, so their won't even be a break between seasons.
