Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:https://archive.is/QO3MF
Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:https://archive.is/QO3MFProbably best thread to post - apologies to anyone palpating with fear and dread at its reemergence.
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.
What a crazy idea. You're crazy!
It's weird (and sad) that someone like Wenger was championing additional international fixtures. The international calendar needs culled, plain and simple but it seems that the opposite is on the way.We're going to end up with more injuries and we will end up seeing alot more instances of mental fatigue/burn out.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.48]