De La Goal

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm
Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:

https://archive.is/QO3MF


This could actually be a goer.

It sounds quite similar in concept/mechanics to the MIPS technology in bicycle helmets, the idea of which is to "reduce rotational forces to the head" and thus lower the chance of brain injuries. MIPS is now very widespread and used in helmets for everyone from pro racers to commuters, with prices scaled to match.
Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.
farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:44:09 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:14:00 pm
Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:

https://archive.is/QO3MF

Probably best thread to post - apologies to anyone palpating with fear and dread at its reemergence.
I would pave the path of the visiting team out of the tunnel with marble slabs.
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

What a crazy idea. You're crazy!
afc tukrish

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:57:53 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm
What a crazy idea. You're crazy!

Let's get nuts...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

I mean they could do that in addition to the studs thing.
JJ Red

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

It's weird (and sad) that someone like Wenger was championing additional international fixtures. The international calendar needs culled, plain and simple but it seems that the opposite is on the way.

We're going to end up with more injuries and we will end up seeing alot more instances of mental fatigue/burn out.
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
It's weird (and sad) that someone like Wenger was championing additional international fixtures. The international calendar needs culled, plain and simple but it seems that the opposite is on the way.

We're going to end up with more injuries and we will end up seeing alot more instances of mental fatigue/burn out.
you can bet the farm -- there will be an announcement soon of a new FIFA or UEFA tournament.  I mean, those summer months are just sitting there doing nothing, right?
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:26:10 am
Very surprised there is no news on Jota or Allison.
kavah

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:54:43 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm
The best way to cut down injuries is to ease the load on travel and number of games, rather than increase them every year.

Expanded club World Cup, World Cup and Euros incoming
aussie_ox

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:15:45 am
Does Ali have an injury or was he just cramping up at the end of the game? 
