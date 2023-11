Quite an interesting article on a development to studs that could help prevent ACL injuries:



https://archive.is/QO3MF





This could actually be a goer.It sounds quite similar in concept/mechanics to the MIPS technology in bicycle helmets, the idea of which is to "reduce rotational forces to the head" and thus lower the chance of brain injuries. MIPS is now very widespread and used in helmets for everyone from pro racers to commuters, with prices scaled to match.