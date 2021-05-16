« previous next »
Offline Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 04:41:59 pm »
Could it be that he's just being rested? Or carrying a slight knock so hasn't been risked. VVD isn't in the squad either by the way.

He seemed to be fine when he was subbed off on Sunday. But I know that doesn't mean much.
Online tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 04:46:11 pm »
Hopefully just a knock, you'd take him with you otherwise as he's not played a huge amount this season.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:52:04 pm
The press conference is tonight, right?  Might get more info then if there's anything going on with Gravenberch.

6.30 I think.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 05:14:43 pm »
Could conceivably be down to 3 midfielders for Brentford (ignoring youngsters)
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 06:30:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:01:13 pm
6.30 I think.
yep tonight 6:30 GMT
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 06:43:22 pm »
Virgil is ill

Curtis low grade hammy


Gravy got a niggle in his knee, possible for Brentford if not fine for after the international break.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 06:46:38 pm »
Quote
Klopp:

"Virgil is a little bit ill, should not be a big thing, should be absolutely alright for the weekend. Ryan got a little niggle in the knee but he's already running, we're hoping he'll be back for Brentford, if not definitely after the international break."
Offline Dree

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm »
Fucking hell. At least Mac can play tomorrow, chance for Endo to show what hes got on Sunday.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote
Klopp:

"Curtis had a hamstring injury, after the international break he'll be back, it was a low grade hamstring."
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm »
Curtis Jones is our new Keita
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 06:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 06:51:32 pm
Curtis Jones is our new Keita
Is he fuck
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:43:22 pm

Gravy got a niggle in his knee, possible for Brentford if not fine for after the international break.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 06:51:32 pm
Curtis Jones is our new Keita

Annoying thing with Jones is he always seems to get injured when we really need him (i.e. there's other injuries/suspensions).

We're bare bones again this week.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm »
Midfield 3 for Brentford is Endo, Slobbo and Harvey then isnt it? Dont think anyone else is available.
