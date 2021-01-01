The Robertson injury is not ideal. No injury ever is, but particularly the left side.

If it was TAA for example, you would consider Gomez, Bajcetic, Bradley, Endo, even Matip and Konaté.

Last year we could also have considered Milner and Henderson, even the ox has played there before.



But we're struggling for left sided cover, should Tsimikas get injured. He can't play every game either.

Harvey Elliott is my outside the box thought, but would rather not.



The other variable to consider is the left winger. By some accounts Diaz has lost a touch of confidence, particularly with Colombia. Let's hope Jürgen can remind him how good a player he is.

The Robbo/ Mané left side was tremendous. We don't want the LB, particularly if it's a young inexperienced one, to have that as an issue either.



