« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 295754 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:14:45 pm
Can't see stitches to a cut keeping Kelleher out for months....

Yeah he should be back soon.  If Thiago got that same injury we wouldn't see him for years.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,052
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 04:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:14:45 pm
On Bajcetic and Thiago, I'm going off the tone of what Klopp said in his press conference 2 weeks ago (see my previous post). Can't see stitches to a cut keeping Kelleher out for months....

Unless he gets an infection, leading to lockjaw and his team mates hold him down whilst the Barber Surgeon amputates his leg.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 02:41:24 pm
Gakpo is back in training and I imagine will be available for Saturday even if on the bench if we need him. Great news

Don't know why we have so many on here who fear the absolute worst and cry when they don't get daily updates from the club about every injury
PTSD from last few years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:00:03 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 05:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:14:45 pm
Can't see stitches to a cut keeping Kelleher out for months....
a cut on his knee could take a while longer than a normal cut.  dunno who said months.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 06:10:02 pm »
No Jota in the training photos?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,341
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 06:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 06:10:02 pm
No Jota in the training photos?

he probably got a cut on his pee
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,399
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 07:21:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  2, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
snuffleupagii are real.


pffft


There can only be one. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  2, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
snuffleupagii are real.

Leaving out the honorific is a horrible insult...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,341
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 07:41:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm
Leaving out the honorific is a horrible insult...

I have no idea if it's a Mr., anymore....
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 01:33:31 pm »
Robbo having surgery, out for a while, didn't say how long exactly.

Gakpo trained once so will see.

Stef still out, Thiago out. Doak little muscle injury.

Chambers training today.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,028
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
Doesn't look good with Robertson.
Likely one to be measured in months not weeks.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
Big chance for Tsimikas to step up. As far as backup goes he's pretty good when he's on his game.

Wonder if Bajcetic will be available for minutes in the week. Bit disappointing that this far into the season he's only made a few appearances. A couple of European games could open the door for more minutes in the league.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 01:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:35:07 pm
Doesn't look good with Robertson.
Likely one to be measured in months not weeks.

Even when he comes back, he won't be throwing the ball very far for a while. I know there's a difference between plebs like me and high level athlethes, but I never got my strength & flexability back after putting mine out, especially in any movement above & behind the head.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Robertson has never really had a long term injury with us has he. I'd not really expect to see him in 2023 but Tsimikas is there and hopefully will look at it as a huge opportunity to play going forward. Gomez might be able to fill in there too and if they don't really work there's always January where we can look at long term competition for Robbo.

Hopefully there's someone to step up in the remaining European group games to give Tsimikas a rest.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,090
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 01:56:58 pm »
10-12 weeks according to the Athletic. Time for Kostas to step into Robbo's shoes. I have full confidence in him. Give Chambers the EL and any cup games

Should have Robbo back after the Christmas schedule, just need to manage minutes now at LB
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 01:59:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:56:58 pm
10-12 weeks according to the Athletic. Time for Kostas to step into Robbo's shoes. I have full confidence in him. Give Chambers the EL and any cup games

Should have Robbo back after the Christmas schedule, just need to manage minutes now at LB

gomez, trent and tsimikas can share the load...gomez may be able to do a job at left-back particularly if it's the back three with TAA in hybrid position on right
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
a elft footed CB really would have be ideal in the summer. Van De Ven or Inacio
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 02:09:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:56:58 pm
10-12 weeks according to the Athletic. Time for Kostas to step into Robbo's shoes. I have full confidence in him. Give Chambers the EL and any cup games

Should have Robbo back after the Christmas schedule, just need to manage minutes now at LB
8-10 weeks if you take out the next international break. Around 2 months.

Let's win our Europa group asap and rest players.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:08:47 pm
a elft footed CB really would have be ideal in the summer. Van De Ven or Inacio

Has Legolas asked for a move?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 02:44:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:45 pm
8-10 weeks if you take out the next international break. Around 2 months.
that could include the MU and Arsenal games, certainly the MC game.  maybe Newcastle as well.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 03:27:11 pm »
The Robertson injury is not ideal. No injury ever is, but particularly the left side.
If it was TAA for example, you would consider Gomez, Bajcetic, Bradley, Endo, even Matip and Konaté.
Last year we could also have considered Milner and Henderson, even the ox has played there before.

But we're struggling for left sided cover, should Tsimikas get injured. He can't play every game either.
Harvey Elliott is my outside the box thought, but would rather not.

The other variable to consider is the left winger. By some accounts Diaz has lost a touch of confidence, particularly with Colombia. Let's hope Jürgen can remind him how good a player he is.
The Robbo/ Mané left side was tremendous. We don't want the LB, particularly if it's a young inexperienced one, to have that as an issue either.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 