Can't see stitches to a cut keeping Kelleher out for months....
On Bajcetic and Thiago, I'm going off the tone of what Klopp said in his press conference 2 weeks ago (see my previous post). Can't see stitches to a cut keeping Kelleher out for months....
Gakpo is back in training and I imagine will be available for Saturday even if on the bench if we need him. Great newsDon't know why we have so many on here who fear the absolute worst and cry when they don't get daily updates from the club about every injury
No Jota in the training photos?
Doesn't look good with Robertson.Likely one to be measured in months not weeks.
10-12 weeks according to the Athletic. Time for Kostas to step into Robbo's shoes. I have full confidence in him. Give Chambers the EL and any cup gamesShould have Robbo back after the Christmas schedule, just need to manage minutes now at LB
