What are you talking about? Like seriously. Read my posts in this thread and my exchange with Coolie. In no sense am I criticising MacAllister. I can only think you’re being overly sensitive to the slightest hint of criticism/ negativity and so have utterly misunderstood me. The sensitivity to the slightest hint of criticism on here is absurd at points.



My whole point with regard to this is it's the player's first season with us and he has but played a handful of games in not his most natural position and had nothing but criticism from a number of posters. since his arrival here. I don't think that is fair as it doesn't take into account that he's not really played in the position in which he is most suited. You would expect Thiago who has been played (when fit) in his obvious position, to have good figures. I think it's a mute argument as it's not entirely fair to judge a player who has been forced into playing a different position while at the same time finding his feet into a new team.