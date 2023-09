Milner played CM, RM, LM, LB and RB during his time with us - in fact pretty much wherever Jurgen asked him to - including a faultless stint at RB against City alongside Gomez.



If he could manage it at his age, then I'm sure we have players that can occassionally switch - especially as some of them are 7-8 years younger. They all have specialisms, but playing out of position once in a while is something elite players should be able to cope with.