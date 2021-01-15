« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 284207 times)

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 02:14:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
I'm tired of seeing the word "invert" to be honest.  seems like there's only 1 way to play football these days.
They've had two weeks to prepare for a tricky match without Trent. He's a special talent who makes that system tick, surely Klopp reverts to something more standard for Wolves if he and Ibou aren't fit, especially given players have been jetting in from all over the world.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,397
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm »
Apparently Trent, Nunez and Thiago not in training.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,432
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm »
When was Thiago last available for us?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,331
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 02:24:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
I'm tired of seeing the word "invert" to be honest.  seems like there's only 1 way to play football these days.
agreed, we might just play as a standard 4-3-3
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,840
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
I'm tired of seeing the word "invert" to be honest.  seems like there's only 1 way to play football these days.

Second that.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm
Apparently Trent, Nunez and Thiago not in training.

Hopefully this is wrong but if it's right...

Eurgh, Nunez. It'd be so annoying if it turned out he was capable of pressing (as seen against Villa) but his body isn't up to it.

As for Thiago the man's body can't hack it anymore sadly. Shame because he could be playing at a very high level into his mid 30s otherwise.

As for Trent... uh oh. Quansah starting a game at CB already?
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,233
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm
Second that.
'Inverted' isn't even the correct word is it?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,711
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm
Apparently Trent, Nunez and Thiago not in training.

Thiago was doing separate training along with Baj.

Nunez is back later the afternoon.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm
Apparently Trent, Nunez and Thiago not in training.

Is Nunez even back ?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm »
Didn't see the South American boys in the pictures or videos today. They are probably arriving back in the country some time today.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,984
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3130 on: Yesterday at 03:09:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
I'm tired of seeing the word "invert" to be honest.  seems like there's only 1 way to play football these days.

next there will be the perverted role....giggs is the model
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3131 on: Yesterday at 03:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 02:14:05 pm
They've had two weeks to prepare for a tricky match without Trent. He's a special talent who makes that system tick, surely Klopp reverts to something more standard for Wolves if he and Ibou aren't fit, especially given players have been jetting in from all over the world.
yeah we might revert away from invert  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3132 on: Yesterday at 03:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm
Didn't see the South American boys in the pictures or videos today. They are probably arriving back in the country some time today.
the rule of thumb with jetlag is it takes the body 1 day to recover from 1 hour of time change .... I expect that's different for athletes but in any event they will need a few days to get their bodies in synch with local clocks/routines.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,397
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3133 on: Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm
Is Nunez even back ?

No idea. Just stated that he wasnt in training. But yeh he could have been given more rest.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3134 on: Yesterday at 04:10:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:39:46 pm
yeah we might revert away from invert  :)
So we could subvert the invert - and revert. I like it.

In terms of injuries (as frustrating as they are), at least we don't have such a large group of injury prone players now. So although the impact is still felt, it's less severely than before. I recall periods in previous seasons when we'd have players like Thiago or Milner ruled out, but we'd already have at least one (or all) of Keita, Ox, or Hendo out at the same time, and were regularly threadbare in terms of fit players.

Feels like we may be able to ride it out this season better than in previous years - plus we shouldn't get so much of a compounding issue, where players were overplayed because we had no option to rest them.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3135 on: Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm
No idea. Just stated that he wasnt in training. But yeh he could have been given more rest.

None of the South Americans are in today they return tomorrow
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,084
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3136 on: Yesterday at 04:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm
Hopefully this is wrong but if it's right...

Eurgh, Nunez. It'd be so annoying if it turned out he was capable of pressing (as seen against Villa) but his body isn't up to it.

As for Thiago the man's body can't hack it anymore sadly. Shame because he could be playing at a very high level into his mid 30s otherwise.

As for Trent... uh oh. Quansah starting a game at CB already?

Robertson Matip Konate Gomez

Thats what Im hoping for
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3137 on: Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm
No idea. Just stated that he wasnt in training. But yeh he could have been given more rest.

I did read, from some very unreliable sources, that the South American lads are going in later today for check ups and stuff.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,984
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3138 on: Yesterday at 04:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm
None of the South Americans are in today they return tomorrow

lazy fuckers
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3139 on: Yesterday at 05:25:19 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:10:03 pm
So we could subvert the invert - and revert. I like it.
and we'd be bloody overt about it.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3140 on: Yesterday at 05:52:05 pm »
Very diverting
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,944
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3141 on: Yesterday at 06:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm
Hopefully this is wrong but if it's right...

Eurgh, Nunez. It'd be so annoying if it turned out he was capable of pressing (as seen against Villa) but his body isn't up to it.

As for Thiago the man's body can't hack it anymore sadly. Shame because he could be playing at a very high level into his mid 30s otherwise.

As for Trent... uh oh. Quansah starting a game at CB already?

He kept picking up muscle strains last season, when we supposedly weren't at all happy with his pressing, so that's going to be the challenge to see if his body can hack it. It's one thing doing it for us but then going off to play two games in a week for Bielsa every month on top isn't ideal.

We'll get the updates from Klopp tomorrow but it's going to be very make do and mend on Saturday.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3142 on: Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:26:22 pm
He kept picking up muscle strains last season, when we supposedly weren't at all happy with his pressing, so that's going to be the challenge to see if his body can hack it. It's one thing doing it for us but then going off to play two games in a week for Bielsa every month on top isn't ideal.

We'll get the updates from Klopp tomorrow but it's going to be very make do and mend on Saturday.


I recall his "strains" were reported as DOMS and a dead leg by Klopp and not actual injuries. The fact he only missed 3 games total with those 2 injuries is enough to tell you they weren't muscle injuries at all, which you'd expect more like 2-4 weeks to recover from even the mildest of strains.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:46:13 pm
Is Nunez even back ?

Hopefully he is, I bought him for my FPL team.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Hopefully he is, I bought him for my FPL team.
priorities, right? 
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3147 on: Today at 11:04:40 am »
Didnt Nunez come off at half time in Uruguays last game because of exactly this? I think they said that he couldnt press due to muscle fatigue or something and he was taken off?

Im going to have to look for the tweet I saw now. 😅

Edit: https://x.com/bendinnery/status/1701883632615383301?s=46
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:26 am by Rhi »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3148 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
Jurgs :

Trent out tomorrow, should be training again next week.

Thiago running but that's it.

Ibou trained two days

Hasn't seen Darwin properly yet but apparently fine.

Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3149 on: Today at 12:34:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:31:45 pm
Jurgs :

Trent out tomorrow, should be training again next week.

Thiago running but that's it.

Ibou trained two days

Hasn't seen Darwin properly yet but apparently fine.



It was said Trent was out for 2-3 weeks when he first got the injury. Reckon he comes back for the West Ham game.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3150 on: Today at 12:46:51 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:34:23 pm
It was said Trent was out for 2-3 weeks when he first got the injury. Reckon he comes back for the West Ham game.

Klopp has said hes hopefully Trent will be back in training early next week - so i think hell be fine for next weekend
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,944
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm »
Having Konate back is key. If we play Gomez right back though who then plays the left sided CB? Matip and Konate wold both normally be on the right.

We're really a LCB and a right back short in terms of the squad and Gomez can't cover both when needed (Konate regularly injured too). Quansah obviously another option.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3152 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:19:26 pm
Having Konate back is key. If we play Gomez right back though who then plays the left sided CB? Matip and Konate wold both normally be on the right.

We're really a LCB and a right back short in terms of the squad and Gomez can't cover both when needed (Konate regularly injured too). Quansah obviously another option.
if Ibou's only trained 2 days, not sure he'll start, or even play, tomorrow.
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3153 on: Today at 02:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
'Inverted' isn't even the correct word is it?

Thank you

That's been driving me fucking crazy. What is "inverted" about how he's been playing? Whoever started that usage needs a slap.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3154 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:18 pm
if Ibou's only trained 2 days, not sure he'll start, or even play, tomorrow.

how many days is he suppose to train to be able to play?

think our back four will be gomez, ibou, matip, robbo

think we might see robbo of old bombing down the left with gomez, ibou and matip holding fort.

love that klopp is non committal on nunez. gives the wolves coaches something to think about.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,944
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3155 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:18:35 pm
how many days is he suppose to train to be able to play?

think our back four will be gomez, ibou, matip, robbo

think we might see robbo of old bombing down the left with gomez, ibou and matip holding fort.

love that klopp is non committal on nunez. gives the wolves coaches something to think about.

If he's training properly with the team then he should be ready, particularly after a short absence. Trent not training yet.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3156 on: Today at 02:42:48 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:14:50 pm
Thank you

That's been driving me fucking crazy. What is "inverted" about how he's been playing? Whoever started that usage needs a slap.

Classic RAWK rejecting established short hand jargon for tactical things. See also the scorn over referring to the 6.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,734
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:36:33 pm
'Inverted' isn't even the correct word is it?
It's underlapping.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3158 on: Today at 06:43:25 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:18:35 pm
how many days is he suppose to train to be able to play?

I seem to recall Klopp has a rule of thumb that any player coming back from injury had to train for a week without problems before starting a game. 

may be dreaming this mind you. :)
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3159 on: Today at 08:32:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:43:25 pm
I seem to recall Klopp has a rule of thumb that any player coming back from injury had to train for a week without problems before starting a game. 

may be dreaming this mind you. :)

It wasn't a week. Two full sessions I think.

Konate will 100% start, especially with TAA out.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 