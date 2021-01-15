yeah we might revert away from invert



So we could subvert the invert - and revert. I like it.In terms of injuries (as frustrating as they are), at least we don't have such a large group of injury prone players now. So although the impact is still felt, it's less severely than before. I recall periods in previous seasons when we'd have players like Thiago or Milner ruled out, but we'd already have at least one (or all) of Keita, Ox, or Hendo out at the same time, and were regularly threadbare in terms of fit players.Feels like we may be able to ride it out this season better than in previous years - plus we shouldn't get so much of a compounding issue, where players were overplayed because we had no option to rest them.