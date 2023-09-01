« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3080 on: September 1, 2023, 09:35:21 am »
Update on Konate?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3081 on: September 1, 2023, 09:49:07 am »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3082 on: September 1, 2023, 09:56:18 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  1, 2023, 09:34:22 am
Klopp just said Thiago has had a little set back.

Fcking hell. He's making a career of little setbacks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3083 on: September 4, 2023, 02:01:45 pm »
Ibou has withdrawn from the French squad.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3084 on: September 4, 2023, 02:04:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September  4, 2023, 02:01:45 pm
Ibou has withdrawn from the French squad.
fantastic.

hopefully trent can do the same. and robbo or vvd can avoid playing 180 minutes
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3085 on: September 4, 2023, 02:17:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on September  4, 2023, 02:04:39 pm
fantastic.

hopefully trent can do the same. and robbo or vvd can avoid playing 180 minutes

just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks.  I don't get this:
- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)
- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)
- then they play each other in a friendly
- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game
- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games

why is that?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3086 on: September 4, 2023, 04:19:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September  4, 2023, 02:17:12 pm
just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks.  I don't get this:
- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)
- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)
- then they play each other in a friendly
- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game
- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games

why is that?


Don't know but England have 4 qualifiers this autumn and 2 friendlies


There are 3 breaks this autumn, yes 3, I hate international football


Break 2 is after USG & Brighton and before Everton


Break 3 is after Toulouse & Brentford and before City (A)


So at least timing OK


We need to get our minor injuries scheduled for those breaks
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3087 on: September 4, 2023, 04:21:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September  4, 2023, 02:17:12 pm
just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks.  I don't get this:
- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)
- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)
- then they play each other in a friendly
- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game
- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games

why is that?


It looks like it is down to the fact that all those nations are in uneven groups of only 5 teams.
Every match day, only 4 out of 5 teams can play. With the qualifiers happening in two rounds each international break, there are 10 match days in total (2 x breaks), but each team only plays on 8 match days. Most teams have 2 qualifiers in 3 of the breaks, and only 1 qualifier in the other two. It just happens that England, Scotland and Hungary have a single qualifier break this month.

(In the case of the Netherlands, the Nations League finals happened at the same time as the last double set of qualifiers in June, so Netherlands had both their "blank" qualifying rounds then. )

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3088 on: September 4, 2023, 05:52:50 pm »
When is Trent due for his scan?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3089 on: September 4, 2023, 06:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on September  4, 2023, 05:52:50 pm
When is Trent due for his scan?
Still waiting for the GP appointment. He'll have to try ringing again in the morning.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3090 on: September 4, 2023, 06:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  4, 2023, 06:35:59 pm
Still waiting for the GP appointment. He'll have to try ringing again in the morning.
Fuckin' 'ell doesn't he know you're best getting your arse down there in person at 8am.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3091 on: September 4, 2023, 06:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  4, 2023, 06:35:59 pm
Still waiting for the GP appointment. He'll have to try ringing again in the morning.

😁😁😁😁😁
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3092 on: September 4, 2023, 09:17:42 pm »
hammy, out 2 weeks.  could be back for Wolves game.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3093 on: September 4, 2023, 10:37:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September  4, 2023, 09:17:42 pm
hammy, out 2 weeks.  could be back for Wolves game.

Nothing on VVD? Does the one game ban remain or is it increased? Won't mind Gomez at RB next game with VVD going back into CB
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3094 on: September 4, 2023, 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  4, 2023, 06:35:59 pm
Still waiting for the GP appointment. He'll have to try ringing again in the morning.

He should download the Patient Access app.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3095 on: September 5, 2023, 06:10:44 am »
So Trent and Konate have pulled out of England and France squads respectively. I hope this doesn't mean that they will be out for long.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3096 on: September 8, 2023, 10:23:28 am »
Is Thiago ever coming back?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3097 on: September 8, 2023, 11:12:19 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on September  5, 2023, 06:10:44 am
So Trent and Konate have pulled out of England and France squads respectively. I hope this doesn't mean that they will be out for long.

Id guess theyll be back soon enough
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3098 on: September 8, 2023, 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on September  4, 2023, 06:41:13 pm
Fuckin' 'ell doesn't he know you're best getting your arse down there in person at 8am.

Not allowed anymore since covid ;)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3099 on: September 8, 2023, 11:50:52 am »
Quote from: rocco on September  8, 2023, 11:13:07 am
Not allowed anymore since covid ;)
I did it last week! I was fifth in the queue.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3100 on: September 8, 2023, 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on September  8, 2023, 10:23:28 am
Is Thiago ever coming back?

From Klopp's pre-game Villa press conference.

Quote
Thiago had a little setback. [He] started training with the team and had a little setback, so we had to slow down there a little bit.

Its not cool for him, not cool for us, but thats how it is.

Thiago will use the international break for that obviously, to be up to speed. That should hopefully be enough.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Any news on Trent and Konate? Will they be available for Saturday?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 08:17:15 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm
Any news on Trent and Konate? Will they be available for Saturday?
A lad on twitter saying Konate Tod him he was fit
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm »
I can't be the only one that shits himself when this thread gets bumped, guessing it's past trauma from the years of the England managers breaking our players, feel like I'm 13 again every damn time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
I can't be the only one that shits himself when this thread gets bumped, guessing it's past trauma from the years of the England managers breaking our players, feel like I'm 13 again every damn time.

Daniel Sturridge. I remember just waiting for the inevitable message that he wasn't fit for the weekend and wondering how we were going to score without him

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on September  8, 2023, 10:23:28 am
Is Thiago ever coming back?

Yes and when he does, he'll remind us why he is still our best midfielder. Can't wait.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 12:30:09 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm
Yes and when he does, he'll remind us why he is still our best midfielder. Can't wait.

And then 2 games later he'll be gone again.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 01:57:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:09 am
And then 2 games later he'll be gone again.

It ain't an addiction if it's easy to shake off.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 02:26:38 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
I can't be the only one that shits himself when this thread gets bumped, guessing it's past trauma from the years of the England managers breaking our players, feel like I'm 13 again every damn time.
I get a minor heart attack whenever it's bumped so you're not alone.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 06:11:50 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
I can't be the only one that shits himself when this thread gets bumped, guessing it's past trauma from the years of the England managers breaking our players, feel like I'm 13 again every damn time.

Good thing none of our players get into the England side these days :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 10:24:28 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm
Yes and when he does, he'll remind us why he is still our best midfielder. Can't wait.

Problem is he has to keep reminding us, like every other month.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 12:04:31 pm »
So, Konate, Trent and Thiago in the 'arriving for training' photos today....finger's crossed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 12:31:40 pm »
This is what happens when Gomez is both back up rb and back up cb. No Thiago, Konate, or Trent in training according to rumours. But seen others say Konate is but if he's not then:

Gomez Matip Quansah Robertson


 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:31:40 pm
This is what happens when Gomez is both back up rb and back up cb. No Thiago, Konate, or Trent in training according to rumours. But seen others say Konate is but if he's not then:

Gomez Matip Quansah Robertson

Konate is training.
