just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks. I don't get this:

- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)

- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)

- then they play each other in a friendly

- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game

- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games



why is that?





It looks like it is down to the fact that all those nations are in uneven groups of only 5 teams.Every match day, only 4 out of 5 teams can play. With the qualifiers happening in two rounds each international break, there are 10 match days in total (2 x breaks), but each team only plays on 8 match days. Most teams have 2 qualifiers in 3 of the breaks, and only 1 qualifier in the other two. It just happens that England, Scotland and Hungary have a single qualifier break this month.(In the case of the Netherlands, the Nations League finals happened at the same time as the last double set of qualifiers in June, so Netherlands had both their "blank" qualifying rounds then. )