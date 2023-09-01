« previous next »
Update on Konate?
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  1, 2023, 09:34:22 am
Klopp just said Thiago has had a little set back.

Fcking hell. He's making a career of little setbacks.
Ibou has withdrawn from the French squad.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:45 pm
Ibou has withdrawn from the French squad.
fantastic.

hopefully trent can do the same. and robbo or vvd can avoid playing 180 minutes
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:04:39 pm
fantastic.

hopefully trent can do the same. and robbo or vvd can avoid playing 180 minutes

just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks.  I don't get this:
- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)
- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)
- then they play each other in a friendly
- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game
- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games

why is that?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:17:12 pm
just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks.  I don't get this:
- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)
- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)
- then they play each other in a friendly
- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game
- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games

why is that?


Don't know but England have 4 qualifiers this autumn and 2 friendlies


There are 3 breaks this autumn, yes 3, I hate international football


Break 2 is after USG & Brighton and before Everton


Break 3 is after Toulouse & Brentford and before City (A)


So at least timing OK


We need to get our minor injuries scheduled for those breaks
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:17:12 pm
just looked at the fixtures for the next 2 weeks.  I don't get this:
- England play 1 Euro Qual game (v Ukraine)
- Scotland play 1 Euro Qual game (v Cyprus)
- then they play each other in a friendly
- Hungary play 1 Euro Qual game
- but Netherlands play 2 Euro Qual games

why is that?


It looks like it is down to the fact that all those nations are in uneven groups of only 5 teams.
Every match day, only 4 out of 5 teams can play. With the qualifiers happening in two rounds each international break, there are 10 match days in total (2 x breaks), but each team only plays on 8 match days. Most teams have 2 qualifiers in 3 of the breaks, and only 1 qualifier in the other two. It just happens that England, Scotland and Hungary have a single qualifier break this month.

(In the case of the Netherlands, the Nations League finals happened at the same time as the last double set of qualifiers in June, so Netherlands had both their "blank" qualifying rounds then. )

When is Trent due for his scan?
